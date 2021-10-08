U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,402.25
    +12.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,678.00
    +40.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,953.00
    +71.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,247.60
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.27
    +0.97 (+1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.20
    +20.00 (+1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    +0.50 (+2.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1571
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5770
    +0.0060 (+0.38%)
     

  • Vix

    18.95
    -2.05 (-9.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3634
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6630
    +0.0470 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,660.38
    +523.39 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,319.93
    +2.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,093.23
    +15.19 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     
JUST IN:

September jobs report disappoint, big miss on expectations

Only 194,000 jobs were added, 500,000 was expected

How to pre-order the Apple Watch Series 7

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

Unlike the latest iPads and iPhones, the Apple Watch Series 7 didn't immediately open up for pre-orders after it was announced in mid September. Apple only said the wearable would be coming "later this fall," and it seems that time is now. The Apple Watch Series 7 is available for pre-order today starting at 5am PT / 8am ET from Apple as well as Amazon and other retailers, and it will be widely available starting October 15. The wearable starts at $399 and comes in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, as well as five colors: green, blue, midnight, starlight and Product Red.

Pre-order Series 7 at Apple starting at $399 Pre-order Series 7 at Amazon starting at $399

The biggest changes come in the Apple Watch's screen this year, which is 20 percent larger with bezels surrounding it that are 40 percent smaller than those on the Series 6. The always-on Retina display is also 70 percent brighter, which should make it easier to see even when your wrist is turned downward. The Series 7 is also the first Apple Watch to have an IPX6 certification for resistance to dust, and it remains water-resistant as well. Battery life remains the same — roughly 18 hours — but the Series 7 will charge up to 33 percent faster than the Series 6 thanks to its new magnetic charger with USB-C connector.

As usual, Apple's bringing a lot of updates to multiple Watch models with watchOS 8. The software update will include a new mindfulness app, sleep respiratory rate tracking, fall detection updates and new workouts like Tai Chi. Series 7 users will be able to access a new QWERTY keyboard on the Watch as well, so you can more easily type (or swipe) a message.

We have yet to give the Series 7 the full review treatment, so be sure to check Engadget in the coming weeks for all of our thoughts on Apple's latest smartwatch.

Recommended Stories

  • Google adds a guitar tuner to Search

    Google has released a built-in tuner for Search that you can access on any device.

  • The Internet Archive's 'Wayforward Machine' paints a grim future for the web

    The nonprofit is marking its 25th anniversary by advocating for internet freedom.

  • Biotricity Launches Cardiac Application For Samsung's Watch4 Series

    Biotricity Inc (NASDAQ: BTCY) announced the upcoming release of the Biocare Cardiac application to be used with Samsung's Galaxy Watch4 series. Biocare is a personal cardiac health application for individuals diagnosed with or at risk for cardiovascular disease. The application continuously collects users' daily activities and provides critical information on their heart performance to understand better and manage heart conditions. The new application is designed to help patients between doctor

  • Inside the SoHo Home of Influencer Danielle Bernstein

    Take a tour of the serene New York City retreat of the We Wore What founder

  • Federal agencies reveal climate challenges

    Federal agencies are out with the first iteration of new climate adaptation and resilience plans under the Biden administration.Catch up fast: The reports released by the White House Thursday come in response to an executive order issued by President Biden on Jan. 28. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAgencies were asked to look at their exposure to climate risks and put together processes to become more resilient to any threats.

  • Leanne Ford's New Country-Meets-Modern Collection at Crate & Barrel Is All the Decor You Need for the Holidays

    Check out which bestsellers from the first collection are making a comeback.

  • Apple opens its Detroit Developer Academy to 100 students

    Apple has opened its Developer Academy in Detroit, first announced early this year as part of its Racial Equity and Justice initiative.

  • Microsoft made a translucent controller for the Xbox's 20th birthday

    Microsoft is celebrating the 20th birthday of the Xbox brand by releasing a series of special edition translucent accessories.

  • 'Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City' trailer is full of zombies

    The reboot hits movie theaters on November 24th.

  • Biden: Congress needs to act on raising debt ceiling

    Yahoo Finance’s Jessica Smith reports the latest out of Biden’s meeting with business leaders and CEOs ahead of the debt ceiling deadline.

  • The Geneva International Motor Show is canceled for a third straight year

    For the third straight year, the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) won’t go forward due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • AMD vows to fix Ryzen processor slowdowns on Windows 11

    Installing Windows 11 might make the apps on your AMD-powered computer slower, the chipmaker has warned.

  • Lasertec Gets First Next-Gen Gear Orders From Memory Makers

    (Bloomberg) -- Lasertec Corp., the sole supplier of machines required to test designs for the world’s most advanced chips, has expanded its list of customers to computer memory makers, President Osamu Okabayashi said in an interview.Most Read from BloombergTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against

  • Samsung Profit Climbs With Strong Chip Demand, Pricey Phones

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co.’s operating profit rose more than 25% thanks to rising prices for semiconductors and surprisingly strong demand for its pricey foldable smartphones. Most Read from BloombergTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’N

  • Microsoft's Foray Into Fintech: What Investors Should Know About Redmond's New Cloud Product

    A leading technology company is pushing into financial services to grow its cloud business. Could this provide upside to the stock? What Happened: Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is releasing its Microsoft Cloud for financial services on Nov. 1. “We are releasing new capabilities to help enable retail banks to enhance customer and employee experiences as well as drive loyalty and customer growth,” Microsoft Vice President of Financial Services Bill Borden said. The company said the move wil

  • 3 Reasons Qualcomm's Acquisition of Veoneer Could Make It an Unstoppable Connected Car Stock

    Often running on chips and circuitry that are decades old, many automakers are scrambling to get their models up to date with the latest in connectivity, electric drivetrains, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). To that end, it shouldn't go unnoticed that Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) and investment firm SSW Partners just reached a definitive agreement to acquire auto tech company Veoneer (NYSE: VNE). The deal values the small technologist at $4.5 billion (to be paid as $37 per share in cash to Veoneer shareholders).

  • Rising Chip Prices Help Samsung Drive Strong Quarterly Profit

    Samsung Electronics said Friday that it expects operating profit in the third quarter to increase by 28%. It would be the highest jump in three years, boosted by the rising prices of memory chips and strong demand for its foldable smartphones. Samsung stock remained broadly flat on the news, down 0.1% Friday.

  • Apple’s Plan for Cars: Using iPhone to Control A/C, Seats, Radio and More

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc., whose CarPlay interface is used by millions of motorists to control music, get directions and make phone calls, is looking to expand its reach within cars. Most Read from BloombergTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’NYC's

  • Get the First Generation Nikon Z Cameras at a Great Price

    With firmware updates, the Nikon Z5 has become a pretty great camera. So have their others! In fact, the Nikon Z5 probably one of the best buys on the market right now if you want a full-frame camera. Get it with a Nikon 35mm f1.8. Nikon users enjoy access to some of the nicest lenses you can get your hands on. Luckily, the company isn't really having supply issues. But if you want to save some money, we can't help but recommend buying refurbished lenses. Amazon has a ton right now in both Z ser

  • Cloudflare Is Taking On Amazon by Harnessing the Edge

    Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is best known for speeding up its customers' applications and protecting them from hackers and attacks. Cloud computing has been a revolution for developers, allowing virtual servers and storage to be quickly provisioned and scaled with ease. If a developer wants to build an application, they can go to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services and have infrastructure ready to go in a few minutes.