How to pre-order the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Google's Pixel event today delivered exactly what we expected: a couple of new smartphones and a brand new Pixel Watch. The previously teased Google Pixel 7 was officially debuted, and while it doesn't look dramatically different from its predecessor, it includes a number of important changes. Key among them is Google's new Tensor G2 chipset, which promises speedier performance, improved efficiency and more for both the Pixel 7 and its larger sibling, the Pixel 7 Pro. As for the Pixel Watch, it looks right at home next to the new smartphones and it takes a lot of health-and-fitness prowess from Googled-owned Fitbit. Here's how to pre-order the Pixel 7, the Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel Watch.

Google Pixel 7

Google's Pixel 7 smartphone is available for pre-order today starting at $599. It comes in three colors — snow, obsidian and lemongrass — and it'll be widely available on October 14th. Those who pre-order through Amazon can get a free $100 gift card with their new Pixel 7.

Pre-order Pixel 7 at Google - $599Pre-order Pixel 7 at Amazon - $599

The company's latest flagship doesn't look too different from last year's model, but the changes Google made are nothing to scoff at. The Pixel 7 features an always-on 6.3-inch FHD, 90Hz display made with scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass Victus, plus an IP68-rated body made of recycled aluminum. It runs on Google's new Tensor G2 chipset, which promises better machine learning capabilities, increased efficiency and improved photography features like Night Sight. It'll also come with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The cameras on the Pixel 7 have been updated to include a 10.8-megapixel front shooter, which is now the same as the front-facing camera on the higher-end Pixel 7 Pro. There's also a new feature called Guided Frame, which helps those with low vision take better selfies by using audio and haptic prompts. As for the rear array, that includes a 50MP wide camera and a 12MP ultrawide lens. Google promises improved Real Tone photography and low-light images, plus better video features like Cinematic Blur, 4K Cinematic Pan and 240fps slo-mo.

Google also promises five years of security updates for the Pixel 7, plus an "adaptive battery" feature that will let the handset last for over 24 hours. Extreme Battery Saver adds to that, allowing the phone to last up to 72 hours.

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google's Pixel 7 Pro is available for pre-order today starting at $899. It comes in three colors — snow, obsidian and hazel — and it'll be widely available on October 14th. Those who pre-order through Amazon can get a free $200 gift card with their new Pixel 7 Pro.

Pre-order Pixel 7 Pro at Google - $899 Pre-order Pixel 7 Pro at Amazon - $899

As to be expected, the Pixel 7 Pro is an upgrade from the standard model in a few ways. It's larger, with an always-on 6.7-inch QHD+, 120Hz display and a body with the same IP68 durability level as the Pixel 7. It also runs on the new Tensor G2 chipset and it has an upgraded triple rear camera system that includes a 50MP wide camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens and a 48MP telephoto shooter with a 5x optical zoom and support for up to 30x Super Res Zoom. Other internal specs include 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of onboard storage.

The other difference between the Pixel 7 Pro and the standard model is that the 7 Pro has a slightly larger battery (5,000mAh) than the regular handset (4,355mAh), but both share the same battery life estimates. Both also support fast charging that provides 50 percent juice in just 30 minutes when using Google's 30W power adapter, which you can pick up separately.

Google Pixel Watch

The new Google Pixel Watch is available for pre-order today starting at $350 for the WiFi models and $400 for the WiFi + LTE models. It's available in three colors and will be widely available on October 14th.

Pre-order Pixel Watch at Google - $350 Pre-order Pixel Watch at Amazon - $350

Google's first smartwatch in the Pixel family takes a lot of design nods from its phones and health-tracking chops from Fitbit. The circular case has a nearly invisible bezel along with an always-on 320ppi AMOLED, slightly domed display. It has a 294mAh battery built in that Google claims will last for 24 hours before it needs a recharge, and the watch comes with a USB-C magnetic charging cable. The Pixel Watch runs on an Exynos 9110 SoC and has sensors including a heart rate monitor, GPS, accelerometer, altimeter, gyroscope and others built in.

Many of those sensors power the watch's health and fitness tracking abilities, all of which build upon Fitbit's expertise in that area (Google completed its purchase of Fitbit back in 2021). The Pixel Watch tracks daily activity and sleep, plus it has 40 workout modes and an ECG app for additional measurements. Those familiar with Fitbit will notice that the watch also supports metrics like Daily Readiness Score, Active Zone Minutes and more, plus it works with the paid service Fitbit Premium. Also, Google plans on bringing fall detection to the Pixel Watch in the coming months.

