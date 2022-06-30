U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,785.58
    -33.25 (-0.87%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,762.02
    -267.29 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,043.32
    -134.58 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,700.12
    -19.25 (-1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.86
    -3.92 (-3.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.50
    -10.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    20.26
    -0.47 (-2.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0479
    +0.0035 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.1210 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    +0.0054 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.6490
    -0.8960 (-0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,007.05
    -1,098.11 (-5.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.53
    -23.94 (-5.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

How to protect your data in a post Roe v Wade world

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AAPL
  • RMPL-P
  • GOOG
  • GOOGL

The fall of Roe v. Wade is raising serious concerns about whether women’s’ online data could be used to prosecute them in states where abortions will soon be, or are now, illegal.

The thinking is that the digital footprints women leave behind while discussing or searching for information about abortions or clinics could be scooped up by law enforcement in anti-abortion states and used as evidence in cases against them.

It’s not unheard of for authorities to use women’s’ online data, including abortion-related search history, to prosecute cases. And with the possibility that anti-abortion states could attempt to prosecute women who have abortions, protecting your online data has taken on increased urgency.

While this list isn’t exhaustive in the ways it can help you protect your data, it’s a means to get started if you find yourself in need of doing so.

Getting rid of your data

Many women have been deleting period tracking apps for fear that the information they gather could be used against them in the future. But this is a dangerous move in two ways. The first is, deleting the app doesn’t get rid of the data a company already has on you, and it’s not just period tracking apps that collect tons of information.

Before deleting your account in any app, whether it’s a period tracking or even a social media app, you’ll first want to request that a company deletes your data on their end. This ensures that it doesn’t have any information about you to turn over to authorities.

You should only delete the app itself after you submit a request for the company to delete your data.

Use a privacy-focused web browser

Chrome is the world’s most popular web browser with a global market share of nearly 65%, according to Statcounter. But Chrome isn’t exactly the most private browser. After all, Google-parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) makes the vast majority of its revenue from ad sales, and the more data it can collect on its users, the better it can target them with ads.

To help sweep away the breadcrumbs left behind while you browse the web, you can download and use private browsers instead. Brave browser is a highly-rated web browser that eliminates user data like cookies and blocks third-party trackers. And because Brave is based on Google’s Chromium open-source software, but largely stripped of its tracking capabilities, you’ll still be able to access the vast majority of Chrome compatible websites.

The Brave browser is a privacy-centric web browser. (Image: Brave Software)
The Brave browser is a privacy-centric web browser. (Image: Brave Software)

Changing your browser alone, though, doesn’t matter if you’re also using a search engine that tracks your usage like Google. To better protect yourself and your anonymity, you can try DuckDuckGo, a privacy-centric search engine that promotes itself as a means to prevent third parties from collecting your user data.

Use VPNs to obscure your location

VPNs, or virtual private networks, essentially create a tunnel through the web that allow you to connect to the same websites you normally do, but without giving up your own internet protocol, or IP, address. Think of an IP address as your device’s mailing address. It tells websites where you’re physically located, which can be used to provide you with things like hyper local search results at the expense of also recognizing where you’re browsing from.

A VPN, however, spoofs your actual location data, meaning that if you’re, say, located in Texas or another anti-abortion state and want to look up information about getting an abortion in New Jersey where it’s legal, you could make it appear as though you’re actually browsing from Jersey rather than Texas.

This can also help obscure your identity online, especially when paired with a privacy-centric browser and privacy forward search engine.

Understand what information apps gather

The apps you use on a daily basis also collect massive amounts of data about you. It’s not only the data you dump into those apps, such as photos, status updates, or birth dates, either. Apps can also collect data about your browsing habits in other apps and websites.

That’s why it’s important to understand exactly what kind of data apps and websites gather about you. In a perfect world, you’d be able to do this quickly for every app and website you use. But that’s just not tenable given the numerous apps and sites most people use on a daily basis.

Apple's App Tracking Transparency can block apps from tracking your information across the web. (Image: Apple)
Apple's App Tracking Transparency can block apps from tracking your information across the web. (Image: Apple)

Instead, you can focus on the apps that you would use to discuss or look into abortions. Apple (AAPL) has a feature called App Transparency Tracking (ATT), which can provide you with a detailed look at the kind of information that apps collect about you. You can also select whether apps can access certain features on your smartphone including GPS data. Google is working on a similar tool.

It’s also important to read apps’ privacy policies to determine whether or not they share your data with third parties and find out their stances on working with governments. Some companies try to limit the amount of information they turn over to authorities when requested to do so via a subpoena, while others will not. Looking into their privacy policies will give you a better understanding of just how safe your data is while using certain apps.

Use encrypted communications tools

Online communications, whether that’s emails or text messages, could also be used against women in court cases related to abortion. To prevent that, it’s best to use services that offer end-to-end encryption.

End-to-end encryption scrambles your data using a special key from the moment it leaves your phone or device to the moment it gets to the person you’re messaging. Only the person you’ve sent it to can decrypt the message, so third parties can’t capture your data.

Apps like WhatsApp and Signal offer end-to-end encryption, meaning no one, not even their parent companies can gain access to your conversations. That means even if the government tried to subpoena your data, Meta, WhatsApps’ parent company, and Signal can’t turn anything over.

Email services like Proton Mail also provide also offer end-to-end encryption features. When emailing another Proton Mail user, messages are automatically end-to-end encrypted, and when emailing, say, a Gmail user, you can set up a password so the user can decrypt your messages.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance's Tech newsletter

More from Dan

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix's ad rollout signals 'paradox of choice' for both brands & consumers: Expert

    Netflix officially announced that its ad-tier offering is in the works — but a new report is showing possible kinks when it comes to ads on streaming.

  • Flight cancellations: How to rebook quickly, according to an expert

    As flight disruptions pile up, a travel expert offers tips on what to do if your flight is canceled or delayed.

  • America's tech giants have a new responsibility in the post-Roe world

    Tech companies are going to have to get more serous about protecting their users' data after the fall of Roe v Wade.

  • AMD Stock Approaches Key Support Amid Fall to New Lows

    Advanced Micro Devices is declining to new 52-week lows and is now down 54% from its all-time high just just seven months ago. For now, Micron's earnings report after the close remains a bit of a wildcard for semi-stock investors, as it sits on a critical support level. Regarding AMD stock specifically, the valuation has been pummeled, as the stock price has been more than halved while earnings estimates remain steady — at least so far.

  • Apple has ended imports of gold and tungsten from Russia

    Apple Inc. is no longer importing gold and tungsten from Russia, the company has confirmed to MarketWatch.

  • Meme stocks: Revlon stock pops, Robinhood stock dips

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the mixed meme stock trade on Thursday afternoon.

  • Here’s why this trader is piling back into one of the year’s hottest commodities

    June has been an ugly month for lots of assets, such as oil, but our call of the day says that was merely a bump in a long road higher for the commodity.

  • A Crypto Winter Is Setting In. Why the Outlook Is Different This Time.

    As June draws to a close, Bitcoin is down 56% since the start of the year, far outstripping the losses in the S&P 500.

  • Some medical debt is being removed from US credit reports

    Help is coming for many people with medical debt on their credit reports. Starting Friday, the three major U.S. credit reporting companies will stop counting paid medical debt on the reports that banks, potential landlords and others use to judge creditworthiness. The companies also will start giving people a year to resolve delinquent medical debt that has been sent to collections before reporting it — up from six months previously.

  • Stock market news lives updates: Stocks fall, S&P 500 heads for worst first half in 52 years

    US stocks tumbled on Thursday, with the major averages on track to post steep declines for the month of June and first half of 2022 as concerns over heightened inflation and the prospects of a recession weighed on risk assets.

  • MicroStrategy buys the bitcoin dip

    Tysons business software company MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) loaded up on more bitcoin over the past two months as the cryptocurrency’s price plummeted to numbers not seen in over a year, reaching a low of $17,560 per bitcoin on June 18. Between May 3 and June 28, MicroStrategy — led by CEO Michael Saylor, a prominent crypto evangelist — purchased 480 bitcoins. It’s a sign that despite the historically low prices at which bitcoin has traded recently, MicroStrategy appears to be slowing its pace.

  • Ask An Advisor: Can I Harness the Bear Market to Cut My RMDs and Tax Bill?

    I am currently in a 12% tax bracket and attempting to convert as much money as I can to a Roth individual retirement account (IRA) without going into the next bracket. I am trying to do this to reduce my … Continue reading → The post Ask An Advisor: Can I Harness the Bear Market to Cut My RMDs and Tax Bill? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bounce In Oil Prices Silences Bearish Calls For Crude

    Crude futures fell hard last week, and despite a bounce back in oil prices, the bears claim that Russian production will fall less than expected

  • Ford’s Talk of New EV-Selling Rules Rattles Some Dealers

    Ford Motor is preparing new rules for how it sells electric vehicles, a shift that is concerning some dealers and seen as challenging the traditional franchise model.

  • Tesla: Wall Street wary of Q2 deliveries

    Despite Tesla CEO Elon Musk warning employees of an “insane end-of-quarter delivery push,” Wall Street sell-side analysts are still taking down their second quarter delivery estimates, only days before Tesla’s Q2 delivery and production report will come out.

  • Mortgage Rates Dip After Nearly Doubling in the Last Six Months

    As of today, June 30, 2022, the average mortgage rate for a 30-year fixed dropped 0.11% from last week to 5.7%, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey. That's compared to 3.179% a year ago. The average mortgage rate … Continue reading → The post Mortgage Rates Dip After Nearly Doubling in the Last Six Months appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • NBA free agency: Salary cap increases by $11.6 million

    Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer joins the Live show to discuss the expectations for the NBA’s salary negotiation period starting Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

  • Ionic Capital Launches New Inflation ETF

    The fund is designed to produce positive returns in an inflationary environment.

  • U.S. inflation data offer no quick relief to Fed, but hint at a peak

    New U.S. data for May showed little immediate relief from the record pace of inflation pushing the Federal Reserve toward another oversized interest rate increase next month, but it did add to a developing sense that the worst may be over. Inflation as measured by the personal consumption expenditures price index was 6.3% on an annualized basis in May, the same as in April and still more than triple the U.S. central bank's formal 2% target - far from the clear evidence of falling inflation that Fed officials say they need before backing off their rate hike plans. Following the release of the latest inflation data, traders of futures tied to the central bank's targeted federal funds rate kept bets that it would proceed with another 75-basis-point rate hike next month.

  • Local officials pledge to fight for Granite City steel mill jobs

    The CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc., a native of the Metro East town, called the plan by U.S. Steel to sell the plant in a move that would result in around 1,000 layoffs "personal" and highlights the importance of attracting advanced manufacturing to the region.