U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,841.75
    +13.75 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,336.00
    -35.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,942.50
    +110.75 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,200.00
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.53
    -1.00 (-1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.90
    -14.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    26.86
    -0.82 (-2.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2129
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4630
    -0.0550 (-3.62%)
     

  • Vix

    28.13
    +6.79 (+31.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3964
    -0.0049 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.3200
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,226.66
    -5,602.33 (-10.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    924.07
    -9.07 (-0.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,537.54
    -114.42 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,966.01
    -1,202.26 (-3.99%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Robocallers have gotten out of control — here's how you can stop them

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

My phone has been blowing up. It’s not because I’m incredibly popular, though I like to tell people that’s why. No, instead, it’s because robocallers have taken over my phone.

I get at least three to four robocalls any given afternoon, and for someone who doesn’t talk on the phone often — I usually text or video chat — that’s a lot. If someone asks me if I want to discuss my car’s extended warranty one more time, I might explode. If it’s not that, it’s what my thoughts are on cruises or if I want to take a survey about some politician. What’s more, they always seem to know when I’m either about to eat lunch, have dinner, or already on a call.

While the number of robocalls appears to have fallen in 2020, with fewer callers manning call centers due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to robocall blocking app YouMail, they’re on the upswing again. After falling from roughly 4.8 billion calls placed per month in February 2020 to 2.9 billion per month in April 2020, robocalls have risen back to 4 billion per month as of January 2021.

Thankfully, there are ways you can curtail and even eliminate robocalls. Whether you use free apps from your carrier, download third-party apps with enhanced security, or make system settings on your Android phone or iPhone, these are the best ways to stop robocallers from harassing you on a daily basis.

Carrier-provided apps

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, Yahoo Finance’s parent company, each provide their own free apps for Android and iOS that will monitor and block spam and robo calls.

AT&T’s (T) Call Protect app offers spam and robocall blocking, lets you create a block list, and will send unknown numbers to voicemail. While free to monthly subscribers, an upgraded version is available for $3.99 per month and features reverse number lookup and the ability to choose whether to send different categories of robocalls, such as marketing or polling calls, to voicemail.

T-Mobile (TMUS) Scam Shield’s app is free to all customers and will block spam and robocalls before your phone even rings, as well as block spam texts. You also get full caller ID access for spam numbers, and can block categories of calls ranging from telemarketing and political calls to calls from jails and surveys.

T-Mobile&#39;s Scam Shield is a free service for all T-Mobile subscribers. (Image: T-Mobile)
T-Mobile's Scam Shield is a free service for all T-Mobile subscribers. (Image: T-Mobile)

Verizon’s (VZ) Call Filter app is free for users on monthly and prepaid plans and will let you screen incoming calls, send calls directly to voicemail, and report numbers as spam. Call Filter Plus, meanwhile, costs $2.99 per month and offers caller ID information for unknown numbers. It allows you to create your own block list and view the risk level of incoming calls.

Third-party apps

There are also a number of third-party options available for blocking robocalls that provide a bit more functionality than their free carrier-provided offerings.

Nomorobo is a $1.99 per month app that will either identify or completely block robocalls. You can also look up numbers and add them to a blocking list.

YouMail is another robocall blocking app. A free version comes with occasional ads, but it will stop your spam calls and provide you with a nifty voice-to-text voicemail app. For $3.99 per month you can ditch the ads and get unlimited voicemail.

Extra tips

Both Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS offer built-in spam protection options. In both operating systems you can block calls from unknown numbers via their respective settings menus, and if you rarely get unfamiliar calls, that’s a great feature. But, if you do get calls from people you don’t know, say for work, then that’s likely a no-go.

You can also identify individual spam numbers as such so you can block them permanently. Spam creators, though, often change their numbers, so that won’t always help.

There's also the National Do Not Call Registry, which you can sign up for free of charge by visiting: www.donotcall.gov.

Finally, a little trick I’ve picked up on is to never answer the phone by saying “Hello.” That will automatically trigger the robocall to start up. If you answer and say “This is Dan Howley,”—use your name, though—the robocall won’t know when to start hitting you up for an extended vehicle warranty.

It doesn’t eliminate the problem of getting spam calls, but it does keep you from having to listen to them.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit. Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance newsFor tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay.

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T to spin off troubled satellite TV unit DirecTV

    The deal, unveiled Thursday, gives TPG a 30% stake. The deal values the company at $16.25 billion, a fraction of DirecTV's value just six years ago.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch

    Income-seeking investors still have several high-yielding names to put on their radar, even if average yields are tepid.

  • Nearly 3 years after bridge collapse, FIU transfers money to FDOT to build a new pedestrian bridge

    Nearly three years after a pedestrian bridge over Southwest Eighth Street in West Miami-Dade County collapsed because of a flawed design, killing six people, the construction of a new bridge in the same location is officially moving forward.

  • 3 Popular Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Selling

    Whether you realize it or not, the most important day of the quarter was February 16 because it marked the deadline for money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. A 13F provides a snapshot of what the most successful institutional investors, hedge funds, and billionaire investors were holding at the end of the most recent quarter (Dec. 31, 2020, in this instance). Although 13Fs provide dated material, they can nevertheless help Wall Street and investors identify stocks and trends that money managers love or perhaps want to avoid.

  • Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That's a Huge Mistake

    The retail sector has been struggling, and the coronavirus made it worse. But don't count retail landlords out just yet.

  • AT&T to Spin Off Long-Suffering DirecTV in Deal With TPG

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. will offload its DirecTV operations in a deal with private equity firm TPG that values the business at about $16 billion, a fraction of what the telecom giant paid for the satellite-TV company in 2015.The move caps years of AT&T deliberating over what to do with DirecTV, a pay-television pioneer that had increasingly become a burden as it hemorrhaged customers.As part of the agreement, a joint venture with TPG will run DirecTV and AT&T’s other pay-TV operations, the companies said Thursday. AT&T will get $7.6 billion in cash from the transaction, with the new DirecTV taking on $5.8 billion in committed debt financing.TPG is acquiring a 30% stake in the business, leaving AT&T with 70% of the new entity. A key benefit for the phone company will be the removal of DirecTV from its books, though the transaction doesn’t include Latin America operations.With the sale, AT&T is taking a big step toward becoming a smaller, modern communications and media company. It also helps the carrier balance competing cash demands. AT&T is funneling money into its 5G network, film and TV programming production and dividends of almost $15 billion a year, as well as paying interest on nearly $154 billion in long-term debt.Acquiring DirecTV six years ago for $48 billion made AT&T the largest pay-TV provider in the U.S. But it also became the biggest victim of cord cutting that swept the industry, with customers jettisoning pay-TV packages in favor of streaming services.Since buying DirecTV, AT&T has lost almost 9 million TV subscribers -- or more than a third of the 25.4 million customers it had six years ago. To account for the lower value of the business, the company took a $15.5 billion impairment charge last quarter.The DirecTV venture will control the NFL Sunday Ticket contract, which lets customers see games that aren’t available on local channels. AT&T is on the hook to pay as much as $2.5 billion to the new company for losses during the remaining two years of that deal.The board of the new DirecTV will have two representatives apiece from AT&T and TPG, as well as a fifth seat for the chief executive officer. Bill Morrow, currently CEO of AT&T’s U.S. video unit, is expected to take that role when the transaction is completed.The deal will help pay for AT&T’s 5G wireless expansion, including the billions of dollars worth of airwaves the company is expected to buy at a federal auction.With the TV operations in a separate venture, AT&T and TPG can pursue M&A options that weren’t necessarily available previously. The biggest and most widely proposed match would be rival satellite-TV provider Dish Network Corp.Executives from both Dish and AT&T have acknowledge the logic of a deal like that. A proposed combination of the two satellite services was shot down by the Federal Communications Commission and the U.S. Justice Department in 2002.Future Deals?AT&T CEO John Stankey was asked on an investor call if he saw an opportunity for the venture to combine with another video distributor. He said he’s considered a couple avenues to position the assets differently down the road to create more value.“First, we want to get the leadership team in place and executing well,” he said. “And then from there we can explore what those second options might be.”Stankey has been cleaning house at the sprawling telecom titan, cutting staff and selling underperforming assets. He said on the call that he is still open to a possible sale of AT&T’s Latin America DirecTV business.AT&T’s PriorityHis priority, he said during a January earnings call, is to increase subscribers to HBO Max, the company’s $15-a-month streaming service, as well as add lucrative wireless customers. For the third part of his three-pronged plan, Stankey said AT&T would connect 2 million more homes to fiber-optic cable by year-end.As part of its belt-tightening efforts, AT&T agreed in December to sell its anime video unit Crunchyroll to Sony Corp.’s Funimation Global Group for $1.18 billion.“This agreement aligns with our investment and operational focus on connectivity and content, and the strategic businesses that are key to growing our customer relationships across 5G wireless, fiber and HBO Max,” Stankey said on Thursday.(Updates with discussion of M&A options in starting in 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why Best Buy is eyeing many more store closures

    Best Buy is looking to prune its store base. Here's why.

  • EOG Resources beats profit estimates, hikes dividend by 10%

    Oil and gas producer EOG Resources Inc on Thursday boosted its annual dividend by 10% after its fourth-quarter adjusted profit came in well above expectations, helped by cost cuts and a recent recovery in commodity prices. Despite the higher commodity prices, EOG forecast its crude oil output this year between 434,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 446,000 bpd, about flat compared to the fourth-quarter rate of 444,800 bpd. EOG's forecast of keeping production flat matches rivals like Diamondback Energy Inc and Occidental Petroleum Corp and highlights a recurring theme in shale that calls for prioritizing balance sheet cleanups above output growth.

  • LVMH-Backed L Catterton Buys Iconic Sandal Maker Birkenstock

    (Bloomberg) -- L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by luxury French fashion house LVMH, agreed to buy iconic German sandal maker Birkenstock.The investment firm and the family behind Birkenstock announced the deal on Friday without disclosing the financial terms. Bloomberg News reported earlier this week that the purchase would value the sandal maker at about 4 billion euros ($4.9 billion).L Catterton beat out a rival offer from buyout firm CVC Capital Partners, which was close to sealing a deal earlier this year, people familiar previously said. In the end, the family owners of Birkenstock preferred L Catterton’s track record with family-backed consumer brands as well as its ability to expand in Asia.“Our global platform and network will provide Birkenstock not only with new opportunities, but the resources to support the continued growth in the brand and the business,” Michael Chu, co-chief executive officer of L Catterton, said in a statement.Under the terms of the deal, the private-equity firm and the family investment company of billionaire Bernard Arnault will acquire a majority stake in Birkenstock, according to the statement. Brothers Christian and Alex Birkenstock will retain a stake in the firm.Brand PowerL Catterton was created in 2016 by combining U.S. investment firm Catterton with the private equity operations of LVMH and its founder Arnault. The firm now manages more than $23 billion of assets, according to its website. Its investments have included denim producer Pepe Jeans, workout gear brand Sweaty Betty, cosmetics firm Bliss and online retailer Everlane.Birkenstock is a nearly 250-year-old brand best known for its sandals, which are popular with hippies and preppies alike. The style has spawned a range of luxury variants from labels including Celine and Givenchy, following a celebrity-powered bump in the 1990s and 2000s.The company sold 23.8 million pairs of shoes in the financial year through September 2019, which helped sales rise 11% to 721.5 million euros. Birkenstocks have been sold in the U.S. since 1966, when dressmaker and designer Margot Fraser began importing the sandals after discovering them on a German vacation. Its products also include belts, bags and beds, according to its website.Historic family-controlled companies like Birkenstock have been putting themselves on the block, as their wealthy owners look to capitalize on surging valuations for consumer companies. Private equity firms have been drawn to such businesses, which can be leveraged to boost sales and attract investors through an eventual initial public offering.LVMH in 2016 acquired German suitcase maker Rimowa from the grandson of the founder. Family-owned luxury companies, from jewelry house Bulgari to cashmere specialist Loro Piana, have also sold out to become part of conglomerates like LVMH.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dominic Cummings Sets Up New Tech Consultancy Company

    (Bloomberg) -- Dominic Cummings, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former special adviser, has set up a new advisory firm.Cummings founded Siwah Ltd. on Feb. 25, according to a filing to Companies House. The firm’s focus is described as “information technology consultancy activities.”It is unclear what Cummings’s new project will entail. Wāḥat Sīwah is the site of a legendary oracle that proclaimed Alexander the Great as the Pharaoh of Egypt.Cummings, who quit as Johnson’s most powerful aide in November, did not respond to a call for comment.The adviser helped mastermind the successful Brexit referendum campaign that catapulted Johnson into the front rank of British politics. Working with Vote Leave, he helped manage wide-scale data collection, and has often blogged about the power of data and data science.While working for Johnson he invited “weirdos and misfits” to work with him.“This will involve a mix of very interesting work and lots of uninteresting trivia that makes my life easier, which you won’t enjoy,” he wrote at the time. “You will not have weekday date nights, you will sacrifice many weekends -- frankly it will hard having a boy/girlfriend at all. It will be exhausting but interesting.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Two Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $21,495 In Two Months

    Don't let the shaky end in February for stocks fool you. There's plenty of money being made with S&P 500 stocks this year so far.

  • Charlie Munger says Costco 'has one thing that Amazon does not'

    Costco has a leg up on e-commerce behemoth Amazon (AMZN) on at least one measure, according to Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • If Dallas Cowboys draft a tackle at No. 10, it won’t be to replace Tyron Smith in 2021

    ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper had the Cowboys taking Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater in his first 2021 mock draft.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Lawmakers Question Minimum Wage Hike as Relief Bill Moves Forward

    As the public waits on a third stimulus check, some lawmakers are voicing opposition to a key portion of the bill that would allow for those payments.

  • Dallas Cowboys will not be distracted from Dak Prescott by Russell Wilson’s wish list

    Everybody wants to play for the Dallas Cowboys. So it is no surprise Russell Wilson’s unhappiness with the Seattle Seahawks comes with a caveat.

  • Indian Oil plans $4.5 billion Panipat refinery expansion by Sept 2024

    Indian Oil Corp will invest 329.46 billion rupees ($4.46 billion) to raise the capacity of its Panipat refinery by two-thirds to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) by September 2024, the country's top refiner said on Friday. India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, aims to expand its 5 million bpd refining capacity by 60% to meet rising local demand as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks to boost the manufacturing sector. Along with expanding capacity, IOC will install catalytic dewaxing and polypropylene units at its Panipat refinery in northern Punjab state, it said in a statement.

  • Aston Martin says back on the road to profitability after 2020 loss

    Aston Martin expects to almost double sales and move back towards profitability this year after sinking deeper into the red in 2020, when the luxury carmaker was hit by the pandemic, changed its boss and was forced to raise cash. The carmaker of choice for fictional secret agent James Bond has had a tough time since floating in 2018, as it failed to meet expectations and burnt through cash, prompting it to seek fresh investment from billionaire Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll. For 2021, it expects "to see the first steps towards improved profitability" but is still likely to post a pre-tax loss, the carmaker said.

  • Stock Market Hits Rate Pain Threshold Goldman Sachs Warned About

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a few days ago, equity bulls were saying that they weren’t too worried about rising bond yields. Rates were still low, they explained, and as long as the pace of increases was orderly, stocks would be fine.Thursday’s market turmoil may put an end to that argument.As 10-year Treasury yields added as much as 10 basis points, their total increase for February reached 40 points. That’s more than the 36-point threshold that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists warned could cause trouble for stocks.Bonds tumbled in early afternoon amid a sudden wave of selling after demand cratered at the Treasury’s 7-year note auction. Equities reacted with a net of 1,739 stocks on a down tick at one point, the second-biggest selling bout this year. Highly-valued shares such as Tesla Inc. led the retreat, while the Nasdaq 100 plunged as much as 3.7%.Equity bulls had been brushing aside the risk of higher yields, saying it’s a vote of confidence in the economic recovery that bodes well for corporate earnings. But the rout in fixed income may signal some market adjustments where stocks can’t be spared. In a note earlier this month, Goldman strategists including Ryan Hammond and David Kostin said that stocks typically fall on average in a given month when rates increase by two or more standard deviations, which is 36 basis points in today’s terms.“This is analogous to a flash crash in Treasuries,” said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. “We’re finally seeing yields react to what’s likely to be better economic activity.”“When it happens at a ferocious pace,” he added, “then you have a disarray in the markets” because everyone is “making the assumption that this never stops.”Read more: Convexity Hedging Haunts Markets Already Reeling From Bond RoutFunds that rebalance on a monthly basis such as pensions may have contributed to the equity selloff while better-than-expected data on jobless claims added to investor angst over inflation and government stimulus, according to Larry Weiss, head of equity trading at Instinet LLC in New York.“It can create a bit of trepidation two ways: inflation, which the Fed chair has dismissed, but also support for the argument against a large, broad stimulus package,” Weiss said. “So it’s a general risk reduction, similar to what we saw at the end of January.”U.S. pension funds that rebalance on a monthly basis will need to sell about $16 billion of domestic stocks to return to prior asset allocation levels following the latest equity rally, according to estimates from Credit Suisse. The S&P 500 has advanced 5.6% this month versus a loss of 1.5% in the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s extradition fight moves to yet another jurisdiction

    The daughter of Huawei's founder lost a similar case in the UK just days ago. She is fighting a US extradition request from Canada.