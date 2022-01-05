Peacock will stream all of NBCUniversal's Winter Olympics coverage

Even though it feels like we were watching skateboarders tear it up at the Summer Games in Tokyo only a few weeks ago, the Winter Olympics are almost upon us. Watching all of the events often requires hopping between several channels and platforms, but this time around, you'll be able to check out everything in one place. Peacock Premium members can stream all of NBCUniversal's Winter Olympics coverage.

The platform will host live streams of every event from all 15 sports, including those aired on broadcast and cable, as well as full replays. You'll also be able to catch the opening and closing ceremonies, NBC's daily primetime show, studio programing, documentaries and more. Competition coverage starts on February 2nd and the Opening Ceremony takes place in Beijing two days later. The Winter Olympics conclude on February 20th.