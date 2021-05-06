How to tell if your passwords are vulnerable to hackers

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,201.62
    +34.03 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,548.53
    +318.19 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,632.84
    +50.42 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.42
    +0.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.86
    -0.77 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.50
    +31.20 (+1.75%)
     

  • Silver

    27.42
    +0.92 (+3.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2066
    +0.0057 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5610
    -0.0230 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3896
    -0.0012 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0850
    -0.1040 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,276.43
    -530.16 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,465.43
    -5.99 (-0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,076.17
    +36.87 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,331.37
    +518.77 (+1.80%)
     
Today is one of the most important days of the year: World Password Day. Okay, it’s not exactly National Doughnut Day, but it’s a good excuse to sort through the various passwords you use to determine if they’re worth changing, you use them on multiple sites, or they’ve been compromised somehow.

In fact, Apple's (AAPL) iPhone and even your Google (GOOG, GOOGL) account can give you a leg up on checking out those passwords, making it far easier to browse through them all and figure out which you need to change.

Tired of dealing with passwords at all, or want more security on top? Then you might want to try a specialized USB authenticator key to throw two-factor authentication onto your accounts.

Not sure how to do that? I’m explaining it all in this week’s Tech Support.

How to check your passwords on your iPhone

So you’ve been using your iPhone for a while, saving passwords for everything from Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN) to your credit card apps to your iCloud account via its Keychain feature. Solid call. Not only does that make signing into apps easier, it also helps your iPhone determine if your passwords and accounts are putting your accounts at risk of being hacked or taken over.

Your iPhone can show you what passwords you are reusing or have been compromised in data leaks. (Image: Howley)
Your iPhone can show you what passwords you are reusing or have been compromised in data leaks. (Image: Howley)

To check your passwords you’ll need to go into the Settings app on your iPhone then scroll down and select Passwords. From there, you’ll see an option for Security Recommendations.

Tap that, and your iPhone will show you if you’re using passwords across multiple sites, which can put your accounts at risk; if passwords are too easy to guess; and if your information has been exposed as part of a data leak.

Tapping into each password will allow you to go to the appropriate site to access your account and make the changes you need. It’s a seemingly small feature, but one that’s worthwhile to keep your information secure online.

How to check your passwords using Google

If you’ve got a Google account, and who doesn’t, you’ve likely saved your passwords to make them more easily accessible via the Chrome browser. And like your iPhone, Google makes it easy to check out those passwords to see if they’re adding to the risk of being hacked.

Your Google account can also provide you with information about potentially problematic passwords. (Image: Howley)
Your Google account can also provide you with information about potentially problematic passwords. (Image: Howley)

To do this, log into your Google account on your laptop or desktop and then navigate to your account’s home page. Select the Security tab and you should see a message at the top of the screen that says “Critical Security Issues Found.”

Click that and you’ll see a new page with an alert saying you have compromised passwords. Select that link, and you’ll be shown a list of your passwords and why they’re a problem including whether they’ve been part of a data breach or if they’re just too easy to guess.

Make the changes you need, and you’ll be a lot safer online.

Use a USB security key

Two-factor authentication is a secondary lock on your account. In addition to signing into an account with a password, it also requires you to use a string of characters generated by a specialized app or via text message.

USB authenticator keys like these by Yubico can help provide an extra layer of security beyond passwords. (Image: Yubico)
USB authenticator keys like these by Yubico can help provide an extra layer of security beyond passwords. (Image: Yubico)

But hackers can copy your SIM card and phone number, meaning if they have your password, then they can get those same secondary strings of characters sent to their own phones, giving them full access to your account.

To prevent that, companies like Yubico offer consumer-grade USB authenticator keys. The keys, which can be connected to your computer or smartphone via USB C or Lightning connections, provide an additional layer of protection by ensuring that only the person with your specific key can unlock your account.

The keys work with a number of major apps and websites including Google and Facebook, though banking apps may not support them — which is a bummer considering they’re some of the most important apps to protect. But if you’re looking for some serious security, such keys can go a long way.

Now I’m off to fix all of my terrible password issues. You should probably do the same.

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

  • Let drugmakers keep their Covid vaccine profits

    The cost of vaccines is a mighty bargain compared with the cost of the pandemic.

  • Should you buy Netflix stock? Here’s why it’s only worth half of its current price

    With its huge subscriber miss in the first quarter and weak guidance for subscriber growth, the weaknesses in its business model are undeniable. As a growing number of competitors take market share at a rapid rate, it’s clear that Netflix cannot generate anywhere close to the profits implied by the current stock price. Netflix reported just under 4 million new subscribers in the first quarter, well below its previous guidance of 6 million and consensus expectations of 6.3 million.

  • Becton Dickinson To Spin-Off Diabetes Care Business: Highlights

    While reporting financial results for the second fiscal quarter of the year, during which revenues grew more than 15% to $4.9 billion, Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) also laid out its plans to spin off its diabetes-focused segment. Split Highlights: The split is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022, after which the segment will become a completely separate, publicly-traded company, tentatively dubbed “NewCo.” The independent venture will be based in New Jersey and Massachusetts, with manufacturing sites throughout the U.S., Ireland, and China. The new company will be led by CEO Devdatt Kurdikar, who joined BD in February as president of BD Diabetes Care, and Chief Financial Officer Jacob Elguicze, who joined BD this month and is the former treasurer and head of investor relations for Teleflex. The new company will aim to build on BD’s established footprint in the diabetes care market, where it reported revenues of nearly $1.1 billion for the fiscal year 2020. View more earnings on BDX Numbers: BD currently produces around 8 billion injection devices annually for 30 million patients, leaving plenty of room for NewCo to expand operations to reach approximately 463 million people worldwide with diabetes. BD said separating its diabetes business will give it the space it needs to accumulate the resources and leadership necessary to meet the rising global demand for insulin delivery devices. “The spinoff will allow BD to strengthen its growth profile, enables a greater investment focus on our other core businesses and high-growth opportunities, and makes a greater impact for our customers and patients,” BD CEO Tom Polen said. “As a standalone public company, we believe NewCo will be better positioned to leverage its leadership position in insulin delivery to advance vital, innovative solutions to the large and growing number of people living with diabetes worldwide,” Polen added. Price Action: BDX shares are down 3.99% at $239.8 during market trading hours on the last check Thursday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBDX Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Reports 0M COVID-19 Diagnostic Sales; Reaffirms FY21 Guidance© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Shake Shack Q1 sales jump, but revenues light amid digital push, COVID recovery

    Here's what Wall Street is expecting from the "roadside" burger chain.

  • 2 Surprise Winners in the Stock Market Today

    You wouldn't necessarily expect to find Kellogg (NYSE: K) or Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM) on a list of top performers, but they were among the best stocks in the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by the end of the day on Thursday. The S&P 500 fell just short of its high-water mark but finished above 4,200, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was fortunate to claw its way back into positive territory. Kellogg goes snap, crackle, pop!

  • India's COVID-19 cases soar with over 412,000 confirmed

    Dr. Oni Blackstock, Health Justice Founder & Executive Director, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on covid-19.

  • Analyst Report: Uber Technologies, Inc.

    Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 110 million users that order rides or foods at least once a month. Approximately 76% of its gross revenue comes from ride-sharing and 22% from food delivery.

  • Facebook’s Trump Verdict Renews Calls to Dismantle Legal Shield

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision by a Facebook Inc. panel to extend for up to six months former President Donald Trump’s banishment from the social media platform has renewed calls to revoke the legal shield that enabled Facebook to grow into one of the richest and most powerful companies in the world.Minutes after the announcement, it was clear that the Facebook ruling hadn’t pleased liberals or conservatives. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted that Republicans would move to “rein in big tech power over our speech” if the GOP takes control of the House after the 2022 midterm elections.“There is no backend accountability for Facebook. There’s no fine,” said Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, a civil rights group. “We have to end the immunity that these platforms have.”But legal experts and academics say that curtailing the protection known as Section 230 could result in years of litigation and bedlam for the social media industry.Tech companies fear lawsuits will explode, operating costs will soar and free speech will suffer if they lose their legal immunity. While the long-term effect on market shares is far from certain, in the short term Facebook, Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Twitter Inc. could become even more powerful as smaller networks fold because they can’t absorb the higher costs.For some social media users, eliminating the shield might seem like a tonic: Tech platforms would finally have to answer for their actions in court. But the prospect of large judgment awards could lead networks to clamp down hard on users’ posts, whether those are election falsehoods or #MeToo-style allegations of sex harassment.The upshot: The free-flowing content that has led to the creation of new business models, transformed personal relationships and powered social movements could disappear, along with Section 230.“Section 230 has become this outsized influence on tech policy, said Mary Anne Franks, a professor at the University of Miami School of Law. “It’s undeniable that if it were to be repealed or significantly changed, what would happen is a major disruption to the way that platforms consider their risks and their resources.”Congress gave internet companies Section 230, part of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, as a quid pro quo. In exchange for the freedom to referee content, they aren’t legally liable for whatever they leave up or take down.It’s not hard to imagine who would sue Silicon Valley’s biggest names if they thought they had a shot at winning. Victims of revenge porn, sex harassment, gun violence and privacy breaches could seek restitution. So could restaurant owners looking to stop rivals from posting fake reviews, conservatives claiming social media is censoring them and mothers complaining that their children are being bullied online.The assaults on Section 230 are coming from the highest levels and from across the political spectrum. As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden echoed the views of many Democrats when he said he favored repealing the clause because social networks weren’t doing enough to remove hate speech, conspiracy theories and falsehoods.As president, Trump unsuccessfully tried to revoke it for an altogether different reason: He and other Republicans think the tech companies use the legal shield to remove right-leaning content.Sundar Pichai​​​​​​, chief executive officer of Alphabet, which owns Google and its YouTube unit, painted his nightmare scenario for lawmakers in a March 25 House hearing. If the clause were revoked, he said, tech companies would have no choice but to follow the law that existed before Section 230. “Platforms would either over-filter content or not be able to filter content at all,” said Pichai.He was referring to court opinions from the early 1990s that put internet companies in a bind. If they moderated what some users posted, they would be legally responsible for everything users posted, opening the door to lawsuits. Yet if they took a hands-off approach, they wouldn’t be held liable. So Congress passed Section 230 to protect internet companies if they acted responsibly and removed problematic posts.Facebook has been running a public-relations campaign to pressure Congress to impose more regulation on social media rather than end legal protections altogether. CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants lawmakers to condition the legal shield on large platforms having systems to identify and remove unlawful content, with third parties determining whether the program is adequate. That closely resembles the oversight board process Facebook just used to review its Trump ban. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Pichai expressed openness to the idea at the March House hearing.But with the Trump decision fresh on their minds, lawmakers aren’t likely to find that satisfactory. Facebook removes numerous posts that violate its rules, but that hasn’t stopped objectionable content from proliferating across its platform, or soothed conservatives who think the owners of social media are biased against them.“Your abuses of your privilege are far too numerous to be explained away and far too serious to ignore,” Representative Jeff Duncan, a South Carolina Republican, told the tech CEOs in the March hearing. “So it’s time for your liability shield to be removed.”Spokespeople from Facebook and Google declined to comment. Twitter didn’t respond to a request for comment.Lawmakers have proposed a variety of measures to weaken the legal shield, ranging from forcing tech companies to treat political content neutrally to eliminating hate speech and terrorism, stopping harassment and cyber-stalking, and preventing the sale of counterfeit goods. But Congress is far from agreeing on what it wants the tech companies to do.Lawmakers must tread carefully: The First Amendment prohibits the government from regulating speech, such as by forcing a tech company to leave up or take down certain categories of posts.Simply revoking Section 230 would toss the action into the courts. Judges would have to reinterpret old court rulings meant to address the responsibility that bookstores and newsstands have for what they sell and apply them to social media.Even then, defining the new legal responsibilities for tech companies won’t be easy. People are fooling themselves when they say a few years of litigation would clarify the law on platform liability, said Daphne Keller, who directs Stanford University’s Program on Platform Regulation. “Then there are people like me who are like, ‘are you kidding? The number of different things there are to litigate is infinite.’”Social networks would have to defend themselves against lawsuits that courts now dismiss because of Section 230. An analysis by the Internet Association of more than 500 court decisions involving the clause over two decades found that 43 percent involved allegations of defamation.In the next most common claim, involving about 10% of the lawsuits, users argued their First Amendment rights or other legal protections were violated when companies removed or limited content.The cost to fight a single lawsuit could total hundreds of thousands of dollars without the legal shield, according to Engine, an advocacy organization that has received funding from Google and represents startups.“Without Section 230, you don’t get to assert an affirmative defense that early on,” said Engine Executive Director Kate Tummarello. Instead, a tech company might have to turn over everything “you’ve ever shared internally as a company on content moderation” to comply with the discovery process.Some legal experts believe the possibility of costly damage awards would drive tech companies to tighten their content moderation practices and more strictly enforce terms of service.Maybe that’s not such a bad outcome, said Franks, the law professor. “Industries ought to worry a little bit about whether or not they’re getting sued,” she said.But if the platforms are held liable for everything they miss, and that liability overwhelms the value of their business, “the only answer is to opt out of the game altogether and shut down,” said Eric Goldman, a professor at Santa Clara University School of Law.The fallout could be uneven. Large tech companies can absorb the costs of heightened legal exposure. Yet smaller platforms with fewer resources and greater dependence on user-generated content might buckle. Websites such as Yelp Inc. and Ripoff Report, a website that tracks complaints about businesses, might be forced to take down more content to sidestep lawsuits.“Facebook and Twitter would figure out a way to survive,” Ripoff Report founder Ed Magedson said in a statement. “Smaller platforms like ours would be crippled.”Yelp didn’t respond to a request for comment.Tech companies might ban entire categories of content. For instance, to avoid defamation lawsuits, a platform might bar users from accusing others of sexual harassment or assault. If there were no Section 230, the #MeToo movement might not have gained traction, said Stanford’s Keller.In 2018, after Congress passed a law weakening Section 230 if a company knowingly facilitated sex trafficking, Craigslist, a website for classified ads, closed its personals section altogether.Social media companies have tried to rid their platforms of hate speech, some sexual content, and misinformation on elections and Covid-19. Facebook, YouTube and Twitter often rely on algorithms -- and sometimes human reviewers -– to detect falsehoods on these topics. Google and Twitter have created a variety of tools to fight disinformation, such as applying labels to misleading posts, reducing the spread of conspiracy theories and penalizing users who routinely break the rules.But those efforts have failed to catch a steady stream of posts that violate the companies’ rules, from white supremacy groups that use social media to organize events that might result in violence, to anti-vaxxers who peddle false information about Covid-19 vaccines. Facebook allowed Trump to flout its voter-suppression rules when he questioned the legitimacy of mail-in ballots.Then there are cases like Matthew Herrick’s. He sued Grindr, the LGBT-friendly dating app, alleging his ex-boyfriend created fake profiles of him and led hundreds of men to his home and workplace. His lawsuit argued that Grindr is a defective product and that he was harmed because its platform was easily manipulated.The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ruled against him, citing the Section 230 legal shield. The Supreme Court declined to review the case.“There was no one else in a position” to stop the harassment besides the platform itself, said Carrie Goldberg, Herrick’s lawyer. “But Grindr said that they had no liability to Matthew because of Section 230.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Though Pfizer Is Donating Vaccines, COVID Shots Are Not Required For Tokyo Olympic Athletes

    The Tokyo Olympics will take place this summer after a year-long postponement, and as vaccinations continue to roll out worldwide, there are many questions. According to a plan mapped out by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), the committee in charge of organizing Tokyo 2020, as well as the Tokyo and Japanese governments, athletes and officials participating in the Games will not need to be vaccinated.

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Elizabeth Warren

    On an all new episode of Influencers, Andy Serwer sits down with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren to discuss her new book ‘Persist as well as cryptocurrency, inflation, and the need for a wealth tax in the U.S.

  • PayPal up after-hours following earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down Paypal's quaterly earnings.

  • IBM unveils 2-nanometer chip technology for faster computing

    For decades, each generation of computer chips got faster and more power-efficient because their most basic building blocks, called transistors, got smaller. The pace of those improvements has slowed, but International Business Machines Corp on Thursday said that silicon has at least one more generational advance in store. IBM introduced what it says is the world's first 2-nanometer chipmaking technology.

  • Epic’s Interrogation of Apple App Store Witness Gets Rocky Start

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc.’s first chance to put Apple Inc. on the defensive about its App Store at a high-stakes trial got off to a rocky start.Epic’s lawyers opened their questioning of App Store chief Matt Fischer by dredging up a five-year-old email that quoted a colleague saying “Matt feels extremely strong about not featuring our competitors on the App Store.” But the quote wasn’t presented in its full context and Fischer quickly dismissed it as a misrepresentation.Then the game maker was excoriated by the judge for blindsiding her about a cache of evidence exhibits that the company released publicly.Fischer is the first Apple employee to take the witness stand as Epic, the creator of Fortnite, tries to prove that the marketplace for apps that run on hundreds of millions of iPhones is operated like a monopoly. Trystan Kosmynka, a senior director at Apple in charge of the app review process, is set to be called to the stand later in the day.The trial in Oakland, California, comes as Apple faces a backlash -- with billions of dollars in revenue on the line -- from global regulators and some app developers who say its standard App Store fee of 30% and others policies are unjust and self-serving.How Apple’s App Store Sparked an Epic Trial: QuickTakeThe fight with Epic blew up in August when the game maker told customers it would replace Apple’s in-app purchase system with its own, circumventing Apple’s commissions from add-ons inside of Fortnite. Apple then removed the game, cutting off access for more than a billion customers.Apple, which vehemently denies abusing its market power, has called Epic’s legal gambit a “fundamental assault” on a business model that is beneficial to both developers and consumers.The statement that Fischer’s colleague made about him in a 2016 email was in relation to featuring Google and Amazon in Apple’s App Store page for accessible apps. The subject of the email was: “Competitor Apps in VoiceOver Collection.” The full sentence from which Epic pulled the quote was: “Although they may be our best and brightest apps, Matt feels extremely strong about not featuring our competitors on the App Store, so Tanya asked us to apply the same filters for this collection.”When Apple’s attorney asked Fischer to clarify the email, he said his colleague was misinformed.“We have promoted apps that are competitive to Apple apps,” Fischer testified. “We do this all the time.” Disney Plus and Hulu are examples of apps Apple has promoted despite having Apple TV+ service, Fischer said.Apple’s lawyer also neutralized Epic’s attempt to pin certain security and privacy problems on Fischer by pointing out that they weren’t part of his duties managing the App Store.Epic also managed to get cross-ways with U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers for putting documents online for public viewing without giving her an explanation.“All these things are being published, they’re out there,” Gonzalez Rogers said. “Non lawyers don’t understand the difference between something being admitted for the truth versus being admitted for some other purpose like notice so I want to nail that down.”Some of the documents that were uploaded to a publicly accessible account account disappeared shortly after the judge’s remarks.The courtroom has limited public seating due to pandemic-related restrictions, but the court has set up audio feeds for the public and media.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed flags Archegos, meme stocks as examples of 'elevated' risk-taking

    The Federal Reserve said Thursday that financial system vulnerabilities increased over the last six months, pointing to the blow-up of family office Archegos Capital Management and the run-up in “meme stocks” like Gamestop.

  • Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)?

    Let's talk about the popular DocuSign, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DOCU ). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a...

  • Moderna falls, Peloton sees some recovery, and Kellogg rises.

    Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi, and Myles Udland discuss some of Thursday’s early movers, including Moderna’s stocks falling due to U.S. patent decision, Peloton recovery despite the recall, and Kellogg surpassing expectations as demand for products persist.

  • Apple Just Crushed Earnings: 3 Things Investors Need to Know

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been in the news a lot lately. Then there's the global semiconductor shortage, which threatens several industries, including consumer electronics. To simplify the situation, here are three things investors need to know about Apple right now.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond's Charts Have Us Checking Our Hospital Corners

    For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Wednesday's Mad Money program, host Jim Cramer spoke with Mark Tritton, president and CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond , the home goods retailer. Tritton said he's been encouraged by their performance as more and more stores reopen. Tritton was also upbeat about the company's Bye Bye Baby franchise .

  • Echo Global Logistics Stock Joins Rank Of Stocks With 95-Plus Composite Rating

    Echo Global Logistics saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 97 Thursday, up from 94 the day before.

  • 11 best wireless earbuds for quality sound and noise cancellation

    Enjoy more freedom while out and about, from listening to music or exercising, with the latest in earphone technology