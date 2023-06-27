How to tighten the screws on a suddenly vulnerable Putin

The mutiny against Putin could affect the Ukraine war — and its widespread impact on commodity markets — in at least three ways.

Mind-boggling developments in Russia could change or hasten the outcome of the war in Ukraine, with US and European leaders potentially contemplating new measures to exploit Russian President Vladimir Putin's most vulnerable moment in 23 years of otherwise ironclad rule.

The June 24 rebellion by Russian warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group, stunned Russians and revealed surprising ruptures in Putin's control.

Prigozhin directed several thousand of his troops, fresh from the front lines in Ukraine, to seize a key military command center in southwest Russia, then began a “march” toward Moscow, nearly 700 miles away. Prigozhin got two-thirds of the way there before a supposed “deal” with Putin convincing him to turn around and head for exile in Belarus.

Most experts think this is just the first act in a macabre power struggle that could play out for weeks or months and involve plenty of palace bloodletting. "It is unclear if we are witnessing the beginning, middle, or end of Putin’s end," Lucian Kim wrote in Foreign Policy. "What is certain is that it is the final chapter of his rule."

The mutiny against Putin could also affect the Ukraine war — and its widespread impact on energy and commodity markets — in at least three ways.

The Wagner troops, who have been Russia's most effective fighters in Ukraine, could end up out of the fight for good or absorbed into other units, their effectiveness diluted.

Russian military morale, already dismal, could also erode further and give Ukrainian forces a decisive edge in their ongoing counteroffensive.

And Ukraine's allies, sensing a tipping point, could take further action to aid Ukraine's military efforts and choke off Russia's sputtering economy.

Oil cap weighs on Russian economy

Russia's most important export is oil, which has provided Putin with plenty of money to finance the war he started in February 2022 — even amid Western sanctions and a decline in the price of oil since the war's start.

The main sanctions on Russian oil, so far, are a near-total boycott of Russian oil products by Europe and the United States and a price-cap scheme setting the top price for Russian oil at $60 per barrel.

The price-cap construct is supposed to reduce the revenue Russia can earn on oil sales while still keeping that oil on the market.

When Putin invaded Ukraine in late February 2022, the price of Brent crude oil, the international benchmark price, spiked as high as $120 a barrel within a month; as of Monday, the price stood closer to $74.

A Stanford working group led by Michael McFaul, former US ambassador to Russia, is calling for a ratcheting strategy on top of this cap — first to $45 per barrel, and eventually to $30, giving markets time to react to unforeseen consequences.

The $60 price cap seems to be working somewhat, with a modest decline in Russia’s oil revenue.

Last December, seven large countries known as the G-7, led by the United States, said they’d only allow maritime services and insurance originating in those countries for the transport of Russian oil purchased at $60 per barrel or less.

Anybody can buy Russian oil at any price they want, as long as they’re willing to forgo G-7 services, which account for the vast majority of the market. But nonparticipating countries such as China and India have an incentive to play along because they save a lot of money on oil compared with prevailing market prices.

Natural gas squeeze

Russia also earns substantial revenue from natural gas exports.

Before the war, Europe got about 37% of its natural gas from Russia. Europe has cut those purchases in half but still contributes to Putin’s revenues through substantial gas purchases.

Europe could ban those imports, with the exception of gas that comes from Russia via Ukraine and earns the host country transit fees it desperately needs. Banning all other Russian gas imports would require Europe to establish other sources of mostly seaborne gas, in liquified form, which it has been in the process of doing.

McFaul's Stanford group proposes dozens of other measures that include sanctions on many non-energy commodities Russia exports and better enforcement to prevent the smuggling of sanctioned items. The confiscation of some $400 billion in Russian assets lodged outside the country, as well as individual sanctions on more than 20,000 Russian elites who so far have escaped Western notice, are also part of the group's proposal.

"By weakening Russia's military capabilities and reducing the Kremlin's resources to finance this war, new and better sanctions can provide the needed support," the report said. "Until that goal is achieved, more must be done. Every day that Russian armed forces are killing Ukrainians is a day that new sanctions should be imposed."

'Never interrupt your enemy when he's making a mistake'

The United States and other Ukraine allies could also provide more of the advanced weapon systems Ukraine has been begging for, such as fighter jets and long-range missiles allowing strikes hundreds of miles behind the front lines.

A key question for policymakers is whether to go after Putin when he seems vulnerable or stand aside and hope he falls on his own.

There are arguments both ways.

Critics of the Biden administration have long called for more military aid for Ukraine and less worry about Putin lashing out with nuclear weapons or some other catastrophic response. Biden and his aides have taken an incremental approach, testing Putin’s limits one step at a time, then testing again. Putin's muted handling of the Prigozhin affair (so far) suggests Putin’s blustery threats of Armageddon are phony and backed by no stiffness of spine. So sure, kick him while he’s down.

Putin, however, wants the Russian people and any possible sympathizers to believe Russia is fighting not a thuggish battle against one neighbor but an existential fight against the combined heft of NATO and the democratic West. Any piling on could vindicate Putin’s conspiratorial claims, as groundless as they may be.

"Never interrupt your enemy when he's making a mistake," is a famous aphorism attributed to Napoleon and repeated by many more.

Ukraine and its allies may wait to see how grievous Putin's mistake is before making their next move.

