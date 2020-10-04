U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,348.44
    -32.36 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    27,682.81
    -134.09 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,075.02
    -251.49 (-2.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,539.30
    +8.09 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    37.01
    -1.71 (-4.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.10
    -12.20 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    23.86
    -0.39 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1715
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.6960
    +0.0190 (+2.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2937
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.3000
    -0.1300 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    10,599.55
    +48.67 (+0.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    223.47
    +3.93 (+1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    5,902.12
    +22.67 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    23,029.90
    -155.22 (-0.67%)
     

How to trade in your old iPhone

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor

Welcome to Tech Support, a segment where I, Dan Howley, serve as your intrepid guide through the sometimes confusing, often frustrating, world of personal technology.

Here, I answer all of your most pressing questions about the various gizmos, gadgets, and services you use in your everyday life.

Have a question of your own? Reach me on Twitter at @danielhowley or email me at dhowley@yahoofinance.com.

Now, on to your questions. This week's Tech Support tip:

How to trade in your old iPhone

Apple’s (AAPL) next iPhone is set to make its debut later this month, bringing with it the biggest changes to the company’s smartphone in years including new designs and, more importantly, 5G cellular technology.

And if you’re interested in grabbing Apple’s latest and greatest, you’re probably wondering what you should do with your current iPhone. The smartest move, if you have no use for it, is to trade it in toward the purchase of your next phone.

But before you do that, you’re going to need to delete the personal data on your iPhone to make sure it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands. That is, unless you want people seeing ALL of your pictures and text messages.

Yahoo Finance newsletter.
Yahoo Finance newsletter.

Back up your phone

Your iPhone has an absurd amount of personal information stored on it. Think about it — it’s where you keep your notes, calendar, phone numbers, text messages, photos, web browser. You name it, it’s probably on your phone.

Which means you’re going to need to delete all of that data before you trade in your phone. But before you start deleting things, you’re going to need to back up your phone, so that when you get your new one, you can pick up right where you left off.

  • To do that, open the Settings app, and tap the Apple ID, iCloud, Media & Purchases tab.

Tap the Apple ID tab. (Image: Howley)
Tap the Apple ID tab. (Image: Howley)

  • From there, select iCloud and scroll down to and choose iCloud Backup.

Tap the iCloud Backup button. (Image: Howley)
Tap the iCloud Backup button. (Image: Howley)

  • Next, press Back Up Now, and your phone will begin backing itself up to your iCloud account.

Tap Back Up Now. (Image: Howley)
Tap Back Up Now. (Image: Howley)

Reset your iPhone

  • Now that you’ve backed up your iPhone to iCloud, you can reset it to its original factory settings.

  • Open the Settings app, select General, and choose Reset at the bottom of the screen.

Tap the General tab and select Reset at the bottom of the next screen. (Image: Howley)
Tap the General tab and select Reset at the bottom of the next screen. (Image: Howley)

  • Tap Erase All Content and Settings and enter your phone’s passcode.

Tap Reset to begin erasing your phone. (Image: Howley)
Tap Reset to begin erasing your phone. (Image: Howley)

  • You’ll then receive a prompt warning that you’re about to erase all of your phone’s content.

  • Tap Erase iPhone, and then Erase iPhone again on the second warning prompt.

  • Next, you’ll need to enter the password for your Apple ID to erase your account from your phone.

  • Once you’ve done that, your phone will completely erase all of your personal data, and automatically return to the setup screen for you.

Trade in your iPhone

Trading in your iPhone is relatively easy. There are a number of sources you can choose from to make the move — including Apple itself.

Apple’s trade-in site gives you an estimated trade-in value for your phone, making it especially helpful for getting rid of your old device. For instance, the site says you’ll get $35 for an iPhone 6, depending on its condition, and as much as $450 for an iPhone XS Max.

You can bring your iPhone to the Apple store, or mail it in using the pre-paid mailing kit.

In addition to Apple, AT&T (T), T-Mobile (TMUS), and Yahoo Finance’s parent company Verizon (VZ), offer trade-in deals, as do Best Buy and Gazelle.

If the company isn’t offering cash for your used phone, you can often send the device in to have it recycled.

But if you do receive cash for your old phone, you can use it to purchase your new iPhone.

It’s like the circle of life, but for smartphones, and it’s a solid deal.

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on TwitterFacebookInstagramFlipboardSmartNewsLinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.


Latest Stories

  • 7 Overvalued Stocks Investors Should Sell This October

    The stock market has been defying gravity ever since its spectacular March crash, leading some to wonder if another big fall is in store. With a contentious presidential election on the horizon and plenty of pandemic-related uncertainty hanging over equities, it’s fair to assume there are a lot of overvalued stocks out there. Just because a stock is trading near all-time highs doesn’t mean it’s overvalued. With that being said, it’s hard to imagine how these equities could be perfectly priced when you consider all they stand to lose. The 7 Top Robinhood Stocks for October With that in mind, here are 7 overvalued stocks investors should sell for October:InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) While investors shouldn’t be exiting the market completely, it makes sense to trade with caution right now. Overvalued Stocks to Sell: Tesla (TSLA) Source: Shutterstock Tesla has had an incredible run over the past year as investors continuously pile into the electric vehicle maker. The firm’s eccentric CEO Elon Musk has kept the company in the spotlight and the bright future of electric vehicles is undeniable. It’s what’s kept TSLA stock elevated despite bears (like me) cautioning against buying into the frenzy. As Rob Arnott, founder and chairman of Research Affiliates put it, “I liken purchases of bubble stocks to picking up nickels in front of a steamroller: The nickels are reliably there, but you just don’t know how close the steamroller is.” Tesla is a bubble stock. Although TSLA stock has managed to continue ever higher, the EV bubble will pop eventually and Tesla investors will be left holding the bag. TSLA is now worth more than Ford (NYSE:F), General Motors (NYSE:GM), BMW (OTCMKTS:BAMXF), Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF), and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VLKPY) combined. Arnott pointed out that at current levels, every car Tesla has produced added $500,000 to its value. Toyota, by contrast, is worth $20,000 for each car produced in the last 10 years. If that doesn’t scream overvalued stock, I don’t know what does. Workhorse (WKHS) Source: rblfmr / Shutterstock.com Tesla is a risky play within the EV bubble, but Workhorse is even riskier. The firm makes electric delivery vehicles, a match made in heaven to many investors. After all, online shopping has become one of America’s favorite pastimes thanks to Amazon, and electric vehicles are rapidly gaining popularity. At first glance WKHS stock seems like a good way to play the EV trend. The firm’s vans are said to reduce ‘last-mile’ costs and big-names like UPS and USPS have already ordered Workhorse vans. In fact, WKHS’s growth story isn’t a bad one — but at $27 per share, any optimism regarding future profits is already baked in. The pandemic has stalled the rush toward electric vehicles for many companies — low oil costs coupled with tight budgets means upgrading an entire fleet probably isn’t number one on the list of priorities. The 7 Top Robinhood Stocks for October Plus, even if Workhorse ends up supplying the postal service with all new vans, it’s unlikely to generate much of a profit — in fact, it could even yield negative margins. Zoom (ZM) Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com We’ve reached a point in the pandemic in which some of the stay-at-home superstars have become overvalued stocks. Video communication platform Zoom is one such stock. The firm certainly has a growth story — the pandemic proved that working from home is possible for a wide variety of industries and many believe that’s a change that’s here to stay, pandemic or not. Of course, returning to the office is inevitable for many organizations, at least part-time. But I believe a shift toward more remote work is likely. Still, ZM stock is overvalued. ZM stock is trading at 170 times its forward earnings. To put that into perspective, internet giant Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) forward P/E is just 26. What’s more, Google offers a competing product. So does Facebook (NASDAQ: FB). And Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). That’s not to say Zoom will fade into oblivion. The firm might be able to hang on to its market share despite bigger and better-established competitors. It could also get bought out. But the most likely scenario is a massive fall from grace as the pandemic subsides and stay-at-home stocks lose their luster. Only then would I consider buying ZM stock, and probably as a takeover bet more than anything else. Apple (AAPL) Source: View Apart / Shutterstock.com There’s no doubt that Apple is a quality company, but AAPL stock has become overvalued. The firm’s rock-solid finances and ability to rope consumers into its ecosystem typically make it a good stock to buy and hold forever. But I’d be hesitant to buy APPL stock at current prices. While it has come down from its highs at the beginning of September, Apple’s market capitalization of almost 2 trillion gives me pause. Earlier this month, the tech firm was worth more than the U.K.’s entire FTSE 100 combined. No matter how much Apple benefits from its 5G iPhone release, it’s hard to believe that can be a reasonable valuation. That’s because Apple’s cash-cow — the iPhone —  just won’t continue to deliver the same kind of growth investors are used to. Smartphones have been a relatively new development over the past decade, but growth in that market is slowing as most people nowadays have one version or the other. Sure, there’s always going to be a market for smartphones as customers upgrade, and Apple is a solid bet there with its all-encompassing ecosystem, but that market is considerably smaller than the one investors have gotten used to. The 7 Top Robinhood Stocks for October Ultimately, EPS growth for AAPL stock is slowing. That doesn’t make it a bad stock to own, but at these levels, I wouldn’t buy-in. Instead, I’d lock in profits and wait for another big pullback to take a new position. Beyond Meat (BYND) Source: calimedia / Shutterstock.com Newly IPO’d stocks like Beyond Meat have been all the rage this year as investors look for high-growth stocks to deliver profits. Admittedly, Beyond Meat has fit the bill — the stock is up roughly 50% since the start of the year. But BYND’s stellar growth isn’t likely to continue for much longer because it’s product is more of a fad than a staple. While it’s true that plant-based diets have gained notoriety in recent years, a meat-like burger isn’t something that has a ton of staying power. Not only are Beyond burgers more expensive than whole-food meat replacements, but they’re also more expensive than traditional meat. So, that leaves a very small group of people who will carry on buying them once the novelty fades: vegans and vegetarians who aren’t overly concerned with eating healthily. Whether a Beyond burger is healthier than a traditional meat burger is still up for debate, but the burger is definitely not healthier than whole-food options like beans or lentils. Of course, veggie burgers won’t cease to exist — big names like Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) also produce them, and have done for years — but they’ll go out of fashion eventually. The bottom line for BYND stock is that it’s not delivering a wow product that will drive this kind of growth in the longer term. Moderna (MRNA) Source: Ascannio / Shutterstock.com Another pocket of the stock market that’s become very bubbly in recent months is vaccine makers. Investors have been trying to work out whose coronavirus vaccine will end the worldwide pandemic, and the speculation has pushed potential candidates’ share prices into overvalued territory. Moderna is one such stock that’s simply gotten too big for its britches. Here’s the thing. Whoever comes out with the first viable vaccine candidate will undoubtedly experience a bump. But speculation about who that might be is gambling for most. This is the first time in history that the public has followed vaccine development so closely and a lot can happen from having a promising candidate to an injection ready for the general public. Not only that, but there could be more than one viable vaccine (or none at all, for that matter). Moderna has the capacity to produce between 500 million and 1 billion doses of its mRNA-1273 vaccine in 2021. Assuming other drugmakers are also successful in developing a usable vaccine to deploy around the world, there isn’t much to look forward to beyond 2021. Moderna’s problem is that having a viable vaccine is only going to pay the bills for so long. Once the world has achieved global immunity, it’s unlikely that demand for the vaccine will continue. At best, a top-up could be needed several years later. That’s a problem for MRNA stock because the firm doesn’t have much else to fall back on. The 7 Top Robinhood Stocks for October That makes Moderna stock even riskier than some of the other vaccine plays because while it will see a one-time cash influx from a successful vaccine, if mRNA-1273 isn’t successful, the stock will be a complete dud. American Airlines (AAL) Source: GagliardiPhotography / Shutterstock.com Lumping an airline into the ‘overvalued stocks’ category might seem impossible considering the sector’s immense drop earlier this year, but American Airlines fits the bill. The coronavirus pandemic was a perfect storm of worst-case scenario situations for American, and AAL stock will suffer far into the future as a result. As Joshua Della Vedova, assistant professor of finance at the University of San Diego School of Business points out, airlines are some of the worst-hit by this pandemic due to their low-margin business model: “From a purely financial perspective, firms that are carrying substantial amounts of debt and have had a business disruption, such as airlines, will suffer the most,” Vedova wrote in an email to InvestorPlace. “Despite historically low interest rates, refinancing of these debts may cause significant insolvency risk if this crisis is increasingly protracted. Despite many of these firms receiving bailouts, there may be a push for nationalizing airlines or other firms that can’t continue with the current level of losses.” He also points out that even among these hard-up companies, some are in worse shape than others. “Many firms are running in their most barebones state and at this rate can’t continue for another year or two.” While airlines will likely see a rebound once the pandemic subsides, AAL will likely be one of the last to fully recover.Other airline stocks such as JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Southwest (NYSE:LUV) are better positioned to capitalize on a return to domestic travel. On the date of publication, Laura Hoy did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Laura Hoy has a finance degree from Duquesne University and has been writing about financial markets for the past eight years. Her work can be seen in a variety of publications including InvestorPlace, Benzinga, Yahoo Finance and CCN. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG America’s #1 Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Revolutionary Tech Behind 5G Rollout Is Being Pioneered By This 1 Company Could Tiny “Super” Battery Kill Big Tech? The post 7 Overvalued Stocks Investors Should Sell This October appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • I’m 52, won’t live past 80 and have $1.6 million. ‘I am tired of both the rat race and workplace politics.’ Should I retire?

    I can easily live on a $60,000 budget (including taxes) but often it is less than that. Health insurance is probably one of the most crucial — if not the most crucial — consideration you’ll need to make before you leave your job.

  • Why I'm Buying Cruise Stocks And Luckin Coffee

    The following is excerpted from an article that originally appeared on CapitalWatch Most of us know the story of Luckin Coffee (Pink: LKNCY). In a nutshell, the company was supposed to be the "Starbucks of China" giving the American coffee giant a run for its money on the Mainland. The Beijing-based company launched in 2017 and quickly grew its stores and pick-up locations to rival Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) in China. The stock exploded in popularity. And then, it just exploded.First, reports emerged in January that Luckin had fabricated its financial data, an allegation which the company, of course, denied. Then regulators launched a probe into Luckin in April and found that the company violated Chinese competition laws by inflating its operational data with false statistics to "deceive and mislead the public."Regulators also discovered that Luckin falsely increased its 2019 profit margin and revenue by booking more than 2 billion yuan of sales through fake coupons. From January 17 to May 21, Luckin's stock price plummeted more than 95%. Consequently, Luckin "chose' to delist and now it trades as a penny stock on the over-the-counter market.The bitter taste of the Luckin scandal lingered in the mouths of American investors, leading to the series of China-focused legislation designed to protect investors from future accounting malefactions of such magnitude.But that was then, and this is now.On Tuesday, the stock rose 12% on news that Luckin, along with 43 fraud-friendly firms that abetted Luckin in the scandal, got hit with a 61 million yuan fine ($8.98 million). That's right, only a little under $9 million spread across all these companies for a fraud that, according to Luckin's own internal investigation, inflated reported revenue by 2.12 billion yuan, or around $309 million. A small price for an epic fraud.Will Luckin ever become the Starbucks of China? Who knows? But will it trade more than a little over $3 per share like it does now? I think so. Allocate an exceedingly small slice of your portfolio and roll the dice. If you make a profit over 25%, I suggest you turn in your chips; I will.Cruisin' For A Bruisin' Well Before ProfitsI wrote to stay away from cruises on the eve of the Covid-19 outbreak. The date was February 21, and the stock in Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) was trading at around $41 per share, having taken a recent hit on account of a coronavirus outbreak on the Carnival-owned Diamond Princess ship docked in Tokyo.Mark Tepper, president and CEO of Strategic Wealth Partners, said this at the time on CNBC's Trading Nation: "In my opinion, the coronavirus has really created a buyable pullback." Tepper added, "Of all these names, my favorite would be Norwegian."We know what happened after that. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) and all the big public-traded cruise liners sunk to disastrous levels. Shut out of the stimulus, they capsized. Then, months later after the March selloff, cruise bulls came out again and said to buy. This time, they were right. Shares of Carnival and Norwegian have doubled while shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL) have tripled. And yet, not surprisingly, these stocks are still way down from their highs as their ships sit at port, weighed down by a cargo of debt.Today, Norwegian trades at around $17 per share, while Carnival trades at around $15. At around $65 per share, Royal Caribbean is still less than half of what it was pre-Covid-19.Still, why would we look to cruises again when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just extended its no-sail order through October? Why buy these stocks when the U.S. president is stricken with the coronavirus?Well, as for Trump, the market doesn't care. Stimulus is what the economy and the equity markets crave. At this moment, a sudden death of any stimulus bill would cause more havoc than the sudden death of the president, his wife, his staff, and his opponent Joe Biden.As for the no-sail order, the CDC was rumored to consider canceling sailings until the end of February 2021--so it could have been worse (of course, they still can). And even if they don't, the cruise industry is still canceling sailings on its own; Carnival has canceled most of its sails through the end of 2020.So why buy?Well, Carnival has $8.2 billion in liquidity as of the end of August. As for Royal Caribbean, it successfully renegotiated over $2.2 billion in existing debt and secured a binding loan commitment from Morgan Stanley for a $700 million credit facility. As for Norwegian, it had $2.5 billion of total liquidity as of June 30. True, it has a cash burn rate of $160 million, but all we are talking about here is whether these companies survive long enough for their stock to move up.In my view, all three of these bacterial breeding grounds will sail again. Over 70% of Americans plan to take summer vacations. This summer, RV sales exploded because road trips were the only game in town. But as Trump once said regarding a cut to Social Security: "Besides, how many times can you take the RV to see the Grand Canyon?"While there is much debate as to which is the best cruise buy, I say buy them all. Carnival is the biggest but also the messiest; Royal Caribbean is the most well-run but it is also more expensive and shares have increased more from their lows than its peers; Norwegian boasts a newer, smaller, and more manageable fleet and no new ships scheduled to set sail for the next two years.If I really had to choose which of these beleaguered stocks has the biggest upside for the lowest risk, I would choose Norwegian.Real Returns Mean Real RisksThe fact is if you missed the Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) boat, you are not going to see huge returns in most tech. Zoom may not go down back to where it should trade based on a sensible valuation, but it is not going to double to $850 per share in the next 12 months either. But Luckin Coffee, oil l (I like Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM), and cruise ships just may.The question is: Do you feel Luckin?See more from Benzinga * Options Trades For This Crazy Market: Get Benzinga Options to Follow High-Conviction Trade Ideas * Bet On Political Volatility And Market Stability * In Fraud We Trust: Nikola Reminds Us That Americans Are Still Great Liars(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • President Trump Says He'll 'Be Back Soon' After Conflicting Reports; How Will Stock Market Rally, Dow Jones Futures React?

    With President Trump hospitalized with the coronavirus, Dow Jones futures and the stock market rally are likely to take their cue from his condition. Here's your investing prescription

  • My partner has earned millions of dollars during our relationship. We’re not married, but am I entitled to anything if we split?

    ‘At one point, he was offered a job in Europe and I left my new job in the U.S. to join him, a decision that left me unable to earn an income and continuing to depend on him for his money.’

  • Oil Stocks Offer Big Dividends. Some Might Even Be Safe Enough to Buy.

    Devin McDermott, head of North American oil and gas research at Morgan Stanley, favors Chevron and an assortment of companies that typically focus on infrastructure such as pipelines to transport oil and gas including Magellan Midstream Partners and Enterprise Products Partners.

  • Tesla Needs Lithium. These Are the Best Stocks to Play the EV Boom.

    There’s only one thing standing between Tesla and world domination—the global supply of lithium. And that’s good news for lithium producers.

  • Intel Stock Is a Tremendous Value at $50

    It’s a booming market for most technology companies. However, some giants have gotten left behind. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is a fascinating case, as the market’s sentiment has turned harshly negative for Intel stock even though the company’s operating results are strong. Source: Rose Carson / Shutterstock.com Since 2017, for example, Intel’s stock has risen from $33 to $50, making for a 50% gain. That’s a good outcome, right? Yet, bizarrely enough, Intel’s price-earnings ratio has gone down and sentiment has gotten worse for the company over this stretch. Back in 2017, Intel sold for 12-13x earnings. Now, it is down to a 9x P/E ratio. Intel’s Improving Earnings Back in 2017, Intel was earning around $2 per share per year in profits. And that had been relatively stable in prior years as well. Since then, however, earnings growth has exploded, with the company pulling in more than $5 per share in earnings last year. That’s 150% growth in a short period of time.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The 7 Top Robinhood Stocks for October To be fair, Intel did receive a benefit from the corporate tax cut. That’s very real in the sense that it gives the company more profits with which to pay dividends and buy back stock, however it doesn’t reflect improvement in the structural quality of the business. That said, earnings are up more than 150%; obviously that’s not just tax cuts. Since 2016, Intel’s revenues are up from $59 billion to $72 billion. That’s healthy growth. And management’s pre-Covid guidance saw this climbing to $85 billion annually over the next few years. The idea that Intel is totally stalled out simply isn’t accurate. What’s true is that the CPU business has minimal growth prospects. However, Intel has diversified well-beyond its most famous operations. Going forward, automotive chips and services (the old Mobileye business) along with nonvolatile memory, programmable solutions, and more can add large chunks of incremental revenue for Intel stock. AMD Fears Are Overblown So, if the company’s results are surging, why is sentiment getting worse? That comes back to CPUs. Intel has suffered a litany of product delays and underwhelming product launches. Admittedly, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) has taken some share from Intel over the past two years. However, I suspect investors have gotten confused about the magnitude of the change. When you actually look at the numbers, AMD’s revenues are merely up 25% since 2010 (flat after inflation) and the company is barely profitable even now. AMD has shown strong growth since 2016. However, AMD has catastrophically failed every other time it seemed to get a little operating momentum in the past. AMD is a low-quality cyclical business, not a steady grower. AMD was in danger of going bankrupt in 2016. Now, supposedly, they’re going to get the best of Intel though they’re barely profitable even with the largest tech lead they’ve had on Intel in several generations of products. That doesn’t pass the smell test. Competition In Focus If anything, Intel’s bigger problem is Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nvidia, while having a far smaller research & development budget than Intel, still has twice as much as AMD. Here is 2019 R&D spend by company: Intel: $13.4 billion Nvidia: $2.8 billion AMD: $1.5 billion Nvidia’s specialized AI-driven chips could take a lot of high-end business from Intel in coming years. Nvidia also has cutting-edge technology in areas such as automotive where Intel also competes. AMD, by contrast, doesn’t have the budget or balance sheet to seriously compete outside of a few niches. AMD is earning a 42% gross margin compared to Intel’s 60%, losing some lower-margin business to them for a few years while Intel’s R&D catches back up isn’t the end of the world. Nvidia stealing share, however, is a bigger issue. Regardless, the tech battle will take years to play out, and is far from certain who will win at this point. Amazing Value What we do know is that Intel stock looks astonishingly cheap for a company that is still growing at a healthy rate. Not many times will you see a company with a 9x P/E ratio that has grown earnings 150% in recent years. Investors are also paying just 3x sales and 7x EV/EBITDA, which is incredibly cheap for a tech company. Competition is a threat. However, Intel has survived countless technological threats over the past 25 years. I’m not prepared to write it and its $13 billion a year of research and development spend off immediately. The risk is there though. In other words, I get why the stock is cheap now, but the odds nonetheless favor the bulls. INTC Stock Verdict If Intel bounces back and reasserts its usual technological leadership, Intel stock will be a massive winner from here. And if it doesn’t, Intel is likely to not lose too much value, at least not in the near-term. If you buy a stable cash cow sort of operation that is slowly losing steam, it tends to at least tread water for long periods of time. Look at the performance of lumbering tech giants like Oracle (NASDAQ:ORCL) and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO). They haven’t lit it up with splendid returns, but it’s hard to lose capital on a permanent basis there unless things rapidly turn for the worse. Meanwhile, occasionally the slow-moving tech companies write a second chapter to their growth story. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), for example, was a value trap from 2005 through about 2012, left for dead at 10x earnings as its revenues stagnated. Then you had the transition to subscription revenues and the cloud business, and the rest is history. Intel is trading at 9x earnings now and management itself sees at least 5% to 7% growth in future years. Merely achieving that would deliver tremendous returns. And if Intel’s side ventures, such as automotive really succeed, the sky is the limit. To be fair, there’s a world where Nvidia and AMD eat into Intel’s businesses and profits are flat going forward (a massive drop-off from the rapid growth of recent years). Even so, investors aren’t likely to lose much money off this starting valuation. Modest risk, and potentially large upside off a blue-chip holding. Intel stock is still a buy. On the date of publication, Ian Bezek held a long position in INTC stock. Ian Bezek has written more than 1,000 articles for InvestorPlace.com and Seeking Alpha. He also worked as a Junior Analyst for Kerrisdale Capital, a $300 million New York City-based hedge fund. You can reach him on Twitter at @irbezek. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG America’s #1 Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Revolutionary Tech Behind 5G Rollout Is Being Pioneered By This 1 Company Could Tiny “Super” Battery Kill Big Tech? The post Intel Stock Is a Tremendous Value at $50 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • No Pension? No Problem. Here Are 3 Steps to Replicate a Retirement Paycheck

    The approach of building a synthetic pension makes sense, says Wade Pfau, a professor of retirement income at the American College of Financial Services: “You build a floor of your income, and you spend a percentage of what is left.”

  • 7 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy for the 5G Wave

    Fifth-generation mobile networks are here and the market is huge. According to Allied Market Research, the global 5G technology market will grow from $5.5 billion this year and reach $667.9 billion by 2026. That represents a compound annual growth rate of 122.3%. The massive growth forecast is due to the fact that 5G will radically change global communications. It will advance everything from the internet of things (IOT) to self-driving cars. Cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and IOT will all take major leaps forward in the coming years with 5G networks. Cybersecurity is a big part of 5G mobile networks. It is important to keep the enormous volume of data and information safe and secure. All 5G networks will require built-in, end-to-end security. The 5G security market will be worth $4 billion in 2023 — and keep growing exponentially from there.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The 7 Top Robinhood Stocks for October Here we look at seven cybersecurity stocks to buy that are ready for the 5G surge. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy: Crowdstrike (CRWD) Source: VDB Photos / Shutterstock.com California-based CrowdStrike is aggressively growing and taking market share in the competitive 5G space. The company has grown its revenues from $52.7 million in 2017 to $654.3 million this year. Part of that growth has come from sales of its cloud-based, easy-to-use endpoint protection solution. This solution requires users to install a light piece of software in order to receive cybersecurity protection. Growth has also come from acquisitions. CrowdStrike most recently acquired Preempt Security for $96 million in cash and stock, which will further enhance its platform with identity security capabilities. The strong revenue growth and acquisitions have helped to propel CRWD stock higher. CRWD stock has more than tripled (up 316%) since its March low and now trades at $140 a share. Analysts see further growth ahead with a median price target on the stock of $150. NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com Protecting consumers against cyber criminals is NortonLifeLock’s bread and butter. The company is an industry leader in providing people with device security, protection against identity theft and privacy software. And NortonLifeLock has been taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic and the accelerated move of people online. In its most recent quarter, the company reported a profit of $528 million, and saw revenues increase to $614 million. NortonLifeLock also has free cash flow of $169 million at the end of June. Moving forward, NortonLifeLock is in a position to continue capitalizing on growing consumer need for cybersecurity — a need that will increase with the continued rollout of 5G networks. The company has stepped up its marketing efforts in an effort to familiarize itself with consumers and raise its brand profile. NLOK stock is up 27% from its March bottom at $21, but is still below its 52-week high of $28.70. Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy: Fortinet (FTNT) Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com Founded in 2000, Fortinet is one of the oldest and most established cybersecurity companies on the market today. The “FortiGate” firewall is a tried and tested mobile cybersecurity platform that companies have come to trust. Fortinet continues to help its corporate clients put firewalls in place, managing virtual private networks that encrypt communications coming from servers and implementing intrusion prevention systems. The company’s “SD-WAN” solution is especially helpful for remote workers and home offices. At the start of the global pandemic, many companies rushed to adopt and expand Fortinet’s firewalls to protect their employees and cyber networks as they transitioned to virtual office spaces. The moves have helped FTNT stock climb 55% since March to $117 per share. While the stock price has pulled back in recent weeks, Fortinet remains a safe bet when it comes to cybersecurity and 5G networks. Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com Like Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks is an older cybersecurity that has been enjoying a resurgence lately. The company’s final quarter of fiscal 2020 was one of its strongest ever. Stating that Covid-19 has accelerated its business, it saw revenue grow 32% year-over-year. The company, which was founded in 2005, has an outlook for 2021 that calls for 17% annual growth. While it has been a number of years since Palo Alto Networks had the hottest next-generation firewall, the company has nevertheless driven very consistent execution throughout the pandemic. And Palo Alto Networks has been on a buying spree lately, recently announcing that it is spending $265 million to acquire The Crypsis Group, which provides digital forensics consulting, risk management and incident response services. Those are all new offerings that Palo Alto can use to grow its customer base. Yet despite strong growth and financial results, investors have been ignoring PANW stock. The share price is up 85% from its March doldrums, but remains below its 52-week high of $275.03. Many analysts and news sites have identified Palo Alto Networks as a buying opportunity at current levels. Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy: Cloudflare (NET) Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com For a newer and hotter cybersecurity stock, look to Cloudflare. NET stock has been on a roll lately, more than doubling year to date (up 140%) at just over $40 per share. The median estimate of analysts is for the stock to run as high as $48 a share, suggesting further appreciation in the share price. Driving Cloudflare to new heights has been its niche position in its corner of the cybersecurity sector. Specifically, Cloudflare provides protections for websites that stop bad actors from rendering pages inaccessible. It also provides services for speeding up content delivery, ensuring that web pages function quickly and are responsive to users. Today, the company helps support over 25 million different web properties and has a market capitalization of roughly $13 billion. Sales climbed 48% year-over-year in the last quarter, and the company is on track for big growth with 5G and as the need to protect against web-based cyber attacks rises. FireEye (FEYE) Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com For more patient investors with a long time horizon, there is FireEye. The stock has been beaten down lately due to largely flat growth. However, the disappointing results can be attributed to the fact that FireEye has been shifting its business from a product-driven model to a subscription-based one that focuses exclusively on cloud security. Once the change in direction is complete, analysts expect FEYE stock to trend higher. Indeed, there is reason for optimism. During the second quarter, revenue from FireEye’s cloud subscription security service rose nearly 30% year-over-year to $73.5 million. Professional services revenue also increased by an annualized 21% to $52.6 million. This indicates that FireEye is successfully transitioning its business. FEYE stock is up 58% since March at $12.50 a share, but remains down from its 52-week high of $18.34. Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy: Marvell Technology (MRVL) Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com Last but certainly not least is Marvell Technology, a company that many experts claim is the No. 1 cybersecurity stock and 5G play. In fact, CNBC host Jim Cramer has gone so far as to call Marvell Technology “Mr. 5G.” And to be sure, the company has been doing a lot of impressive things lately. In fact, on Sept. 25, the company rewarded shareholders by announcing a quarterly dividend of 6 cents per share. The company can afford to be generous after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 21 cents, which surpassed the consensus estimate of 10 cents. Moreover, the reported figure increased three-fold from the year prior. Marvell’s second-quarter revenues of $727 million also outpaced the consensus mark of $720.5 million. Almost all of the growth has come from the company’s involvement in securing 5G networks. Year to date, MRVL stock has more than doubled (up 131%). Investors should see the current market correction as a buying opportunity with this emerging 5G cybersecurity company. On the date of publication, Joel Baglole did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Joel Baglole has been a business journalist for 20 years. He spent five years as a staff reporter at The Wall Street Journal, and has also written for The Washington Post and Toronto Star newspapers, as well as financial websites such as The Motley Fool and Investopedia.   More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG America’s #1 Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Revolutionary Tech Behind 5G Rollout Is Being Pioneered By This 1 Company Could Tiny “Super” Battery Kill Big Tech? The post 7 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy for the 5G Wave appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • 8 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for Dividends

    Here are Berkshire's highest-yielding stocks. With interest rates near 0%, investors looking for reliable yield have few viable options. Fortunately, Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B) CEO and legendary value investor Warren Buffett has been one of the most steady performers on Wall Street in recent decades.

  • Porsche’s All-Electric Taycan Is Now the Marque’s Highest Selling Sports Car in the US

    The EV outsold the iconic 911 by 291 units.

  • The Best Lithium Producer Stocks to Play the Electric-Car Boom

    There’s only one thing standing between Tesla and world domination—the global supply of lithium. And that’s good news for lithium producers.

  • 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: NIO, BBBY, AAL, SPCE

    A poor jobs report and news that President Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19 weighed on the stock market on Friday. With that in mind, let’s get to some top stock trades in the meantime.  Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 1: Nio (NIO) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com Nio (NYSE:NIO) reported solid third-quarter delivery results on Friday, but you wouldn’t know it by the stock’s reaction. Same with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). However, unlike Tesla, Nio stock isn’t wavering as much. In fact, the stock is holding up near its prior breakout level.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips In late August and early September, Nio stock was rejected by the $21 level. It didn’t help that the company raised additional funds and the stock market took a solid dip (as did Tesla). However, Nio never broke stride, as uptrend support continued to hold (blue line). This week, shares were able to breakout over $21 and hit the 161.8% extension (for the entire range). Let’s see if the stock can continue to hold up over the 10-day moving average. If it can, it will keep bulls looking for a move over $22.59, the current all-time high. Above that could trigger a rally to the two-times range extension all the way up near $26.40. The 7 Top Robinhood Stocks for October On the downside, a break of the 10-day moving average puts uptrend support and the 50-day moving average in play. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 2: Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com Earlier this week, Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) reported a much better-than-expected earnings result. Now, shares are ramping higher on the week, up more than 40%. The stock is reclaiming a vital mark near $17.50, as well as the declining 200-week moving average. I know it’s quite the rally, but as long as shares are over $17.50, I find it hard to be bearish. Plus, this stock had a short interest north of 60%. That puts the potential for a massive short squeeze higher on the table. If BBBY can rally further, look to see if it can extend up to the 138.2% and 161.8% extensions at $22.73 and $26.02, respectively. Top Stock Trades for Monday No. 3: American Airlines (AAL) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is trying to get some upside momentum going. Shares are struggling with the 10-day, 20-day and 50-day moving averages. If AAL can gain momentum over these marks, it puts $14 resistance in play. Above $14 could really get the group moving, potentially putting the 200-day moving average on the table. The $14 level was resistance in June. Above that and the 38.2% retracement is possible. On the downside, a break of this week’s low at $12 could put recent range support on the table near $11. If the stock gets there and it holds as support, it’s more wait-and-see trading from AAL as it remains rangebound. 7 Dividend Stocks Perfect for a Retiree’s Portfolio A close below $11 support is more bearish, though. Top Trades for Monday No. 4: Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Click to EnlargeSource: Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) has a great-looking chart right here. The stock exploded higher on Monday, rallying about 25%. And all week the stock has been forming this nice-looking bull flag. That action comes as the 50-day moving average continues to hold as support and as the 10-day moving average finally catches up to the stock. Now what? I want to see a rotation over this week’s high at $20.98 and longer-term resistance at $21. Above that could get a quick move to the 38.2% retracement, up at $21.83. From there we’ll need to see how SPCE stock is trading. However, above this level could open the door to the 50% retracement at $25.78. It also puts the $26 to $27.50 area on the table, which came into play near the July highs. On the downside, a break of the 200-day moving average — which was solid support until September — would be very damaging to the bull case in the short term. It could put a gap-fill in play toward $16.50, followed by support at $15. On the date of publication, Bret Kenwell did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG America’s #1 Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Revolutionary Tech Behind 5G Rollout Is Being Pioneered By This 1 Company Could Tiny “Super” Battery Kill Big Tech? The post 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: NIO, BBBY, AAL, SPCE appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • I’m 60, my spouse is 45 — can I retire if our expenses are $12,000 a month?

    I have read a few of your HelpMeRetire inquiries, and I have a situation that I can’t seem to find much information about when I read retirement planning guides. I am 60 years old, and my spouse is 45. Our living expenses aren’t extravagant, but we do like to travel.

  • Tesla Delivered Record 139,300 Vehicles in Q3; Shares Could Plunge Over 30% to $302

    Tesla Inc, an American electric vehicle and clean energy company based in California, said on Friday that it produced just over 145,000 vehicles and delivered a record 139,300 vehicles in the third quarter, shrugging off the good news shares fell over 5% in pre-market trading.

  • 7 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for October

    With so much death and economic destruction wrought by the novel coronavirus, it’s hard to find the silver lining. But if there is one on Wall Street, it’s the rise of artificial intelligence stocks. Yes, there is the profitability angle from machine learning and other relevant technology facilitates. But this crisis has been a crash course in the sector’s viability. Hopefully, we won’t suffer a second wave like many European countries are experiencing because, you know, people can just get over themselves and wear a flipping mask in public. But even if we do succumb to a second round, eventually, this too shall pass. However, the return to some sense of normalcy will likely take time. Thus, we may depend on contactless platforms. Of course, this international emergency has provided an excellent arena for finetuning. As well, it’s becoming clear that the scale and acceleration of our globalized economy is more than human brains can handle. Yes, we are the ultimate innovative species (as far as I know). However, machines can now play a major role in alleviating most if not one day all of our menial tasks. That frees us up for greater and more meaningful innovations, which is the underlying ethos of artificial intelligence stocks.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips This isn’t just techno-babble gibberish. For instance, the food supply chain was put under enormous stress during the peak of Covid-19. Well before the pandemic, many retailers partnered with AI programmers to develop enhanced forecasting and planning infrastructure. Now, this need has accelerated due to the baptism of fire. Therefore, these diverse artificial intelligence stocks could enjoy upside throughout this year and beyond. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) IBM (NYSE:IBM) Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) The 7 Top Robinhood Stocks for October Finally, not everything about AI has to be so serious. Since we’re conducting our business and personal affairs increasingly online, almost anything that we can think of, including love and dating, can benefit from the integration of man and machine. Since this dynamic is well under way, here are the seven artificial intelligence stocks from which you can profit. Apple (AAPL) Source: View Apart / Shutterstock.com As the manufacturer of the now-iconic iPhone, Apple is more well known as a consumer electronics behemoth rather than an investment into artificial intelligence stocks. Certainly, the company can bank simply on the power of its globally recognized brand. However, what makes AAPL stock special is that management refuses to be satisfied with its prior accomplishments. As evidence, consider Apple’s foray into electric vehicles. At one point, rumors circulated that hundreds of people were developing a car, one that could possibly compete with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Nowadays, it appears that the consumer tech firm is focusing on developing software for self-driving cars. If that’s the case, such a course would require significant innovations in AI, particularly machine learning. Theoretically, Apple has a lot of practice in this arena thanks to its wealth of consumer data. In addition, the company has forged consumer friendly applications, such as palm rejection technology. This nifty development allows the iPad to recognize the difference between a deliberate input with the Apple Pencil versus accidental contact with a part of the hand. Undoubtedly, most investors will buy AAPL stock for its ever-popular smart devices. However, those who are interested in artificial intelligence stocks should also give it serious consideration. Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) Source: BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com Whenever anyone talks about artificial intelligence stocks, Alphabet is one of the top names that’s mentioned and for good reason. Essentially, Alphabet’s Google owns the internet. As of July 2020, Google dominated desktop search engines with an 87% global market share. With figures like that, you’re bound to have a wealth of consumer data that other organizations can only dream about. And with search dominance comes its web advertisement-driven revenue channels. Corporations spend billions buying up Google ads because that’s where the people are. In turn, Alphabet has gotten quite adept at utilizing its AI infrastructure to fine-tune what consumers want and just as importantly, when they want it. Additionally, thanks to its YouTube platform, Alphabet has years of valuable experience understanding and predicting consumer behavior. Therefore, while GOOGL stock is often the target of social and political criticism, I don’t see the internet giant going anywhere but up over a long-term horizon. 7 Internet of Things Stocks for Investing in Innovation Plus, what really makes Alphabet stand out is its penchant for relevant acquisitions. For example, its DeepMind subsidiary specializes in traffic prediction algorithms. That’s not just important for everyday convenience but also as a framework for smart city infrastructures. Therefore, if you want more AI in your portfolio, go get some GOOGL stock. IBM (IBM) Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com Although artificial intelligence stocks represent one of the hottest segments on Wall Street, individual names tend to be well-known entities. As such, they’re not exactly what you would call undervalued as they typically have already garnered much investor sentiment. Well, IBM doesn’t have that problem. As a legacy tech giant, Big Blue has struggled over the years to shed its image of yesteryear innovations. Instead, management has pivoted to many relevant markets, including cloud computing and cybersecurity. However, IBM stock is frustrating, even in this year where it’s down 10% while other tech firms are up big. Nevertheless, if you want to go against the grain with your artificial intelligence stocks, IBM offers the patient investor potentially significant upside. As you know, with its AI platform Watson, Big Blue has been helping multiple enterprises and industries maximize their efficiency. One particular area that I’m intrigued in is healthcare. With the novel coronavirus having disrupted this sector, there’s never been a more critical time for improved efficiencies. Here, IBM could make a conspicuously positive impact, reducing administrative friction so that medical professionals can spend less time on paperwork and more time helping patients. Having learned tough lessons from the new normal, the pandemic could help IBM stock regain its footing. Nvidia (NVDA) Source: Hairem / Shutterstock.com When you hear the brand Nvidia, most likely what comes to mind first is video games. And that’s not a bad thing, believe me. Before the pandemic, video games, especially the rise of eSports, helped drive the bullish case for NVDA stock. During the lockdowns and the new normal, this entertainment platform helped while away the hours when other options were off the table. Despite its dominance in gaming, Nvidia would like to let you know that it’s one of the leaders in artificial intelligence stocks as well. The company’s partnership with Walmart (NYSE:WMT) illustrates this relationship perfectly. As a big-box retailer, Walmart must make critical decisions all the time about their inventory: how much to buy, when to ship them out and to which stores, among countless other concerns. Fortunately, Walmart has advanced data analytics software that references back decades of data for hundreds of millions of products. But all that data processing requires sophisticated hardware – otherwise, you’re not going anywhere. That’s where Nvidia comes in with its graphics processors. Sure, they’re best known for their gaming applications, but they can do so much more. The 7 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Today Not surprisingly, NVDA stock has significant links to other burgeoning industries, such as self-driving technologies and the blockchain. Therefore, you’ll want to keep this on your short list of artificial intelligence stocks to buy. Tencent (TCEHY) Source: StreetVJ / Shutterstock.com Taking aside the politics, if you want to broaden your portfolio of artificial intelligence stocks, you should look at China. Companies like Tencent really are in an enviable position. For one, Tencent’s home market has blossomed into a technological powerhouse. Second, China’s massive population means ample room for growth, increased connectivity and the biggest data goldmine. Further, Tencent has wide-reaching ambitions regarding its AI initiatives. As an internet content and social media network provider, the company is finetuning personalized advertisements and suggestions for its millions of users. In addition, Tencent is pursuing more serious endeavors, such as medical AI applications. Here, the idea is to use technology to help physicians detect and prevent the spread of disease. With the coronavirus having originated from China – as President Trump reminds us every day – this application seems very relevant for TCEHY stock. Of course, nothing can be divorced from politics these days and so it is with Tencent. As the owner of WeChat, the messaging/payments app has come under fire from the Trump administration. And that might mean TCEHY stock is on shaky ground, at least until we figure out who will run our nation on Nov. 3. Still, the opportunity for upside is tantalizing because of the aforementioned attributes of the home market. Match Group (MTCH) Source: Shutterstock Invariably, analyses of artificial intelligence stocks typically involve high-scale solutions. Over this list, we’ve covered the impact that AI can have on our purchasing decisions, interactions with machines, forecasting inventory demand and improving health outcomes. But AI doesn’t have to be so serious. Instead, it can help with that age-old longing for love. That’s right, for those of who want to give Cupid an assist, online dating apps, such as those under the Match Group umbrella, may help accelerate your search for a soulmate. But what if Cupid needs help too? Increasingly, the mythical god has turned to artificial intelligence to help provide appropriate matchups. In a way, this is the probably the most ingenious use of AI. By now, many of these dating sites and apps have collected an enormous amount of behavioral data. That’s also due to the stigma of online dating fading away. Plus, with the novel coronavirus disrupting offline dating, Match is one of the viable places to go. That right there is a great reason to consider MTCH stock. 10 ESG Stocks to Buy for a Brighter Future Better yet, Match is wising up to the power of AI to promote a safe dating environment. The company invested in Noonlight to provide safety features such as location tracking in case a meetup goes awry. That’s smart thinking, which should separate MTCH stock from other social networking investments. Trade Desk (TTD) Source: BrightSpace / Shutterstock.com Well before the pandemic, the cord-cutting phenomenon was placing increased pressure on traditional cable TV providers. With the advent of connected TV and streaming services, these innovations sparked never-before-seen capabilities, such as on-demand viewing. Instead of people revolving their lives around content scheduling (as in linear TV), the new generation of entertainment adapted to the individual. Following the coronavirus impact, the pressure to cut the cord intensified for many households. This was especially true during the early days of the crisis, when new content offerings were thin but the bills kept piling up. But pandemic or not, streaming and connected TV is here to stay. And that makes Trade Desk a relevant idea among artificial intelligence stocks. Primarily, the company utilizes AI algorithms to maximize advertisers return for their connected TV dollars. That’s much easier now because Trade Desk has access to a wealth of viewership data. As a result, it’s able to pinpoint which advertising strategies will work best, bolstering the narrative for TTD stock. Further, with live sports returning, Trade Desk may have an opportunity to evangelize its services. Because of the added cord-cutting pressures, the live sports streaming audience has probably increased significantly. That plays into the hands of TTD stock, where the underlying company can help advertisers plan for the possibility of games that go into overtime, which will likely feature a substantial uptick in engaged viewers. On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG America’s #1 Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Revolutionary Tech Behind 5G Rollout Is Being Pioneered By This 1 Company Could Tiny “Super” Battery Kill Big Tech? The post 7 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for October appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • How to buy 10 years of retirement for $3,650

    This is based on my long-standing belief that the “ultimate” equity portfolio is a mix of equal parts of 10 asset classes, of which small-cap value stocks is only one. If your granddaughter (I assume that gender, but either will work) retires at age 70, you have just provided the money she may need for her first year of retirement.

  • Plug Power Sees Hydrogen Finally Profiting by 2024

    Investors are betting big on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) as they hunt for the next Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). PLUG, a provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions, is up some 600% this year, and has a market cap of more than $5 billion. "This isn't a company talking about doing this at a future date," said Chief Executive Officer Andrew Marsh in a phone interview.