How to watch Google I/O 2021

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

In less than an hour, Google will kick off its annual I/O developer conference. Back after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, Sundar Pichai has promised "significant product updates and announcements" at the multi-day event. If you want to follow along with the Engadget team, we'll be livestreaming the day one keynote and providing commentary along the way. 

As for what to expect, Google is likely to spend a significant chunk of the event talking about Android 12 and improvements to Assistant. Wear OS could also get some love and attention from Google after what seems like years of neglect. And if you can't watch live, not to worry; we'll have a roundup of all the biggest announcements following the keynote. 

  • Former child star Ricky Schroder apologizes to Costco worker 'if I hurt your feelings' after mask confrontation

    Former child star Ricky Schroder, who drew criticism for confronting a Costco employee over the store's mask policy in a viral video, is both apologizing and doubling down. The Silver Spoons actor on Instagram apologized to the Costco worker he filmed himself confronting for not allowing him into the store without wearing a mask, while at the same time suggesting that's something he "had" to do to make a point against mask mandates, per Entertainment Weekly. "I was trying to make a point to the corporate overlords," Schroder said in a video, addressing the Costco worker. "Sorry that I had to use you to do it. If I hurt your feelings, I apologize. But I do think that independence from medical tyranny is more important than hurting people's feelings. So I'm sorry I hurt your feelings, but I want us all to be free." The Costco employee was seen in the video explaining to Schroder that while the CDC recently issued guidance saying that those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stop mostly wearing masks indoors, "the mandate in California has not changed" yet and he was still required to wear a mask in the store. Costco is "simply abiding by the law," the worker added. Schroder, though, angrily rejected that explanation in the video, declaring that his followers in California should "give up your membership" to Costco in protest. The video quickly went viral and prompted criticism of Schroder over his treatment of the Costco employee, with writer Paul Rudnick tweeting, "Anyone who harasses a store or restaurant employee over a mask policy is despicable." More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterStephen Colbert and Seth Meyers count the ways Matt Gaetz is ruined by his wingman's plea deal

  • EU eyes another go at more unified European business taxation

    The European Commission wants to propose in 2023 a more unified way of taxing companies in the European Union, hoping that such rules, which have failed to win support in the past, will stand a better chance if they follow global OECD solutions expected this year. The Commission will present a plan on Tuesday including this proposal and other measures for adjusting the EU's business taxation to make it more up to date with the modern world, where cross-border business, often carried out via the Internet, is commonplace. The deal is aimed at stopping governments competing with each other through lowering tax rates to attract investment and at creating a way to tax profits in countries where the customers are rather than where a company sets up its office for tax purposes.

  • AT&T Looks to Ditch Debt Throne in $43 Billion Deleveraging Push

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. was once the poster child for firms willing to sacrifice their credit ratings for the sake of debt-fueled acquisitions. Now, the company is making its biggest push yet to cut debt and ditch its long-held status as the world’s largest borrower.The telecom giant will reduce net debt by $43 billion as a part of a plan to spin off its media operations in a deal with Discovery Inc., according to an investor presentation accompanying the announcement. If its gross debt of $190 billion declines by roughly the same amount, AT&T would drop behind Verizon Communications Inc. in the rankings of the most indebted non-financial companies globally, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.AT&T has been on a yearslong effort to tame a debt load that once swelled to about $200 billion, largely accumulated via its 2018 acquisition of Time Warner Inc. With the Discovery transaction, AT&T will reach its goal of reducing leverage to 2.5 times a year ahead of schedule, and possibly spare bondholders from any potential ratings action that would push it closer to speculative grade.“This is a big step forward to reaching that leverage goal,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Stephen Flynn. “Debt reduction should be the No. 1 priority.”AT&T’s bonds were among the best performers in the U.S. investment-grade market Monday. The most actively-traded securities, the 3.5% bonds due 2053, tightened 11 basis points, the most since November, according to Trace. The annual cost to protect AT&T’s debt against default for five years dropped the most since February.AT&T has chipped away at its debt load and streamlined its business through a series of refinancings, exchange offers and asset sales in recent years. Yet it recently deviated from its debt diet when it pledged to spend up to $23 billion on spectrum to expand its 5G network, a move largely financed by bonds and loans.That drew a downgrade from Fitch Ratings and a negative outlook from S&P Global Ratings in March. Verizon, which borrowed $25 billion in the year’s largest bond sale to help fund its own spectrum purchases, saw its positive outlook changed to stable by Moody’s Investors Service.U.S.Square Inc. is looking to raise $2 billion from a debut junk-bond sale, one of the largest inaugural new issues of the year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Eight other deals kicked off marketing Monday.High-grade issuance is set to remain strong and steady this week, with $30 billion to $35 billion of fresh supply expected following a $42 billion week headlined by Amazon.com Inc.’s jumbo saleRally-weary U.S. junk bonds posted the biggest loss in two months last week. Still, investor demand remained robust, with more than $13 billion of deals pricedBank of America expects U.S. investment-grade corporate debt spreads to widen “in coming months” as Treasury yields push higherFor deal updates, click here for the New Issue MonitorFor more, click here for the Credit Daybook AmericasEuropePrimary market participants expect the SSA sector to maintain its dominance of weekly activity, according to a survey conducted by Bloomberg News on May 14. Public-sector borrowers have led sales for 16 out of 19 weeks this year, according to data compiled and analyzed by Bloomberg.Some 16 mandates hit screens, including an inaugural green bond from Air LiquideOther borrowers planning sales include engineering and technology company Technip Energies, which will hold investor calls on Monday and Tuesday ahead of an inaugural euro seven-year saleCovered bond supply is set to get a boost from Raiffeisen-Landesbank Steiermark and United Overseas Bank, while Spanish lender Cajamar is planning a Tier 2AsiaIndian dollar bonds have been rebounding in recent weeks on bargain hunting after the Covid-19 crisis left them among Asia’s worst performers at times last month.Spreads on investment-grade Asian dollar bonds narrowed 2-3 basis points on Monday, according to tradersThere was mix of investment-grade and high-yield bond deals in the primary market on Monday, including HSBC Holdings Plc and National Australia Bank Ltd.China Huarong Asset Management Co. has reached funding agreements with state-owned banks to ensure it can repay debt through at least the end of August, by which time the company aims to have completed its 2020 financial statements, people familiar with the matter saidMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AMC Meme Revival Pits Trader Euphoria Against Big Block Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. rose for an eighth straight session as individual investor desire to trade meme stocks was reawakened.AMC rose as much as 3.7% to $14.47 at 9:39 a.m. in New York even after traders circulated news that a 17 million share block trade was said to price at $14.20 each. The movie-theater chain’s volatility came as trading volume soared with more than 32 million shares changing hands in the first few minutes, more than double what’s been seen in the past five sessions.XpresSpa Group Inc., another favorite of Redditors earlier this year, rallied as much as 11% to $1.34 as penny stock Naked Brand Group jumped 3.2% while retailer Express Inc. spiked as much as 8.2%. The strength for some retail-focused companies came after Walmart Inc. boosted its earnings forecast on Americans’ desire to “get out and shop” while Macy’s Inc. also posted bigger-than-expected gains.Social media has powered the latest gains for AMC, with the hashtag #AMCSqueeze trending over the past week on Twitter, in a call to recreate the heavy retail buying in January that forced investors out of bearish positions.With more than 32 million shares traded early Tuesday, AMC was the second most active stock that trades at a a value greater than $1, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The stock has soared 56% in the past eight sessions, matching its longest streak of advances since August 2018 and pushing it to a two-month high.The company has soared as its management embraced individual investors and internet traders after Chief Executive Officer Adam Aron cheered the stock’s resurgence on a quarterly earnings call. The movie-theater chain has continued to rally even after announcing on Thursday that it had raised about $428 million by selling shares.B. Riley analyst said Friday that the additional cash lowered the need for it to raise even more funds ahead of a rebound for the movie theater industry. CEO Aron said in the statement the money will allow it to better “tackle the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead.”(Updates share movement throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • EU’s Prelude to Landmark Recovery Bond Sales Ends With a Whimper

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s final bond sales for its regional jobs program failed to live up to the hype of previous editions, a concerning sign for its landmark borrowing spree that’s due to start in the second half of the year.Investors placed 88.7 billion euros ($108 billion) of orders for eight- and 25-year securities tied to the SURE social program, little more than a third of the record set for a dual-tranche issue last year. It comes as yields across the region climb as investors prepare for European Central Bank to scale back its bond purchases in the face of growing inflationary pressures. The bloc is ready to start sales for its 800 billion-euro recovery fund by July.It marks a stark turnaround for one of the hottest new triple-A rated bond markets in town. When the EU launched the securities last year, Europe was still firmly in the throes of lockdowns, the ECB was committed to pumping money into debt markets and investor demand for the securities was enormous. Now, with economies reopening and consumer prices expected to accelerate, they’re becoming a less attractive asset.“We had been used to some very strong demand for the EU bonds,” said Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank AS. “Why buy today, if you can buy cheaper tomorrow? That’s becoming a self-fulfilling prophecy.”The bloc is set to become a major issuer of bonds in the coming years, potentially creating a debt market akin to the size of Spain’s. The securities have also been touted as a one-day rival to U.S. Treasuries, given the current scarcity of German bonds -- the region’s haven asset -- and the risks associated with holding riskier peripheral debt.In another sign of waning demand, the yield on 10-year SURE bonds has climbed more than 40 basis points since they were issued in October. That mirrors moves elsewhere in Europe, with German 10-year bond yields climbing to their highest level since 2019 last week.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expects them to breach 0% for the first time since 2019 this year. Italian 10-year bond yields rose to the highest level since July on Monday as investors speculated an economic growth rebound could mean less central bank support.“The first few EU SURE syndications were a smashing success in terms of demand,” said Martin van Vliet, a strategist at Robeco. “There will be structural demand for triple AAA paper such as the EU, so the recovery fund issuance will be digested, but we’re not sure demand will be as astronomical.”The Commission announced Monday that it would use an auction system operated by France’s central bank to issue debt later in the year, relying on syndications in the meantime. Sales are expected to average around 150 billion euros per year for the duration of the program, though all member states need to ratify the recovery program for funds to start flowing.Still, EU bonds will outperform “core” European sovereign peers because investors face a serious shortage of notes in both the short- and long-term, Commerzbank AG analysts wrote in a note to clients last month. Any attempt to extend the size of the package is likely to be politically difficult, they argue.The EU mandated Deutsche Bank AG, LBBW, Morgan Stanley, Natixis SA and NatWest Markets for the sale of SURE bonds. Commerzbank expects the EU will sell as much as 15 billion euros of bonds. The sale of eight-year securities was given a price of two basis points below midswaps, while the 25-year was marked at 17 basis points above.“Over the last couple of weeks things have definitely turned more challenging,” said Christoph Rieger, head of fixed-rate strategy at Commerzbank. “Lower ECB buying may require somewhat higher premiums.”(Updates to include final demand from first paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AT&T’s WarnerMedia, Discovery to Merge in Blockbuster Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. agreed to spin off its media operations in a deal with Discovery Inc. that will create a new entertainment company, merging assets ranging from CNN and HBO to HGTV and the Food Network.The transaction values the combined entity at about $130 billion including debt, based on WarnerMedia’s estimated enterprise value of more than $90 billion.AT&T will receive $43 billion in cash, debt securities and debt retention, with its shareholders getting stock representing 71% of the new company, the companies said in a statement Monday. The deal is structured as a tax-friendly Reverse Morris Trust.The plan, first reported by Bloomberg News, would combine Discovery’s reality-TV empire with AT&T’s vast media holdings, creating a formidable competitor to Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co. It marks a retreat for AT&T’s entertainment-industry ambitions after years of working to assemble telecom and media assets under one roof. AT&T, now the world’s most heavily indebted nonfinancial company, gained some of the biggest brands in entertainment through its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc., completed in 2018.Discovery Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav is to lead the new entity. The future of WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, meanwhile, has yet to be determined, AT&T CEO John Stankey said on a conference call discussing the deal.The transaction includes all of AT&T’s WarnerMedia operations. In addition to CNN and HBO, WarnerMedia owns Cartoon Network, TBS, TNT and the Warner Bros. studio. Discovery, backed by cable mogul John Malone, controls networks such as TLC and Animal Planet. The new company’s name will be announced this week, Zaslav said on the conference call.‘Complementary Content’“This agreement unites two entertainment leaders with complementary content strengths and positions the new company to be one of the leading global direct-to-consumer streaming platforms,” Stankey said in the statement. “It will support the fantastic growth and international launch of HBO Max with Discovery’s global footprint and create efficiencies which can be reinvested in producing more great content to give consumers what they want.”Discovery shares initially jumped on news of the deal, but they began to slip later Monday and were down as much as 4.5% to $34.05. AT&T climbed 1% to $32.56 as of 12:30 p.m. in New York.In shedding the assets, Stankey has been unwinding an acquisition spree undertaken by predecessor Randall Stephenson. The deal underscores the difficulty telecom companies have had finding a payoff from their media operations. Verizon Communications Inc. announced its own plan to slim down earlier this month. The company agreed to sell its media division to Apollo Global Management Inc. for $5 billion, a move that will offload online brands like AOL and Yahoo.“I expect AT&T is going to be the No. 1 telecom and communications company in the world,” Zaslav said on the conference call. And the new combined entity “will not stop until we have the No. 1 global entertainment company, reaching people on every device.”Though he has questioned in the past whether news content was a good fit with Discovery, Zaslav said the new company would keep CNN and “lean into news.”Kilar, a streaming-industry veteran who helped found Hulu, has been running WarnerMedia for the past year. At a recent investor conference, he defended the need for the business to be owned by AT&T, saying the telecom company had invested billions of dollars in HBO Max and broken down silos within the company to create a single operating unit. He added that AT&T’s phone and broadband customers were less likely to cancel if they got HBO Max, and many of HBO Max’s subscribers were AT&T customers.At Discovery, Zaslav has helped the company grow through acquisitions, including a purchase of HGTV owner Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. in 2018.Discovery’s RallyDiscovery shares experienced a meteoric rally earlier this year but had lost more than half their value since Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management was forced to liquidate its positions. The shares remained up 18% for the year through the end of last week. That gave the company a market value of almost $24 billion. AT&T, meanwhile, gained 12% in 2021, giving it a market capitalization of $230 billion.LionTree LLC and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. advised AT&T on the transaction, while Allen & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. worked with Discovery. Perella Weinberg Partners also provided advice to Discovery’s independent directors.Stankey has been cleaning house at the sprawling telecom titan, cutting staff and selling underperforming assets. The company has been funneling money into rolling out its 5G wireless network, which requires billions of dollars of investment, as well as expanding its fiber-optic footprint.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“We believe Comcast could add its NBC unit to the bidding mix. An NBC-Warner matchup would combine two powerful studios and streaming platforms while a scaled TV network unit with $12 billion in Ebitda could better weather secular declines and generate $2 billion in cost savings.”--Geetha Ranganathan, media analystClick here to read the research.The carrier has been boosting movie and television production to attract subscribers to its HBO Max streaming service. It also needs cash to pay down debt. AT&T racked up borrowing of $200 billion after an acquisition spree, and though it’s been reducing what it owes, it now has bills from a recent spectrum auction.AT&T was the second-highest bidder in the Federal Communications Commission’s sale of airwaves, committing $23 billion. Verizon, the top bidder, agreed to pay $45 billion.DirecTV SpinoffThe Discovery agreement comes just months after AT&T reached a deal to spin off its DirecTV operations in a pact with buyout firm TPG. AT&T also agreed in December to sell its anime video unit Crunchyroll to a unit of Sony Corp. for $1.2 billion.And the company has parted with its Puerto Rico phone operations, a stake in Hulu, a central European media group and almost all its offices at New York’s Hudson Yards.Stephenson had spent his 13-year tenure as CEO bulking up the company. Stephenson, who handed the reins to Stankey last year, even kept a color-coded roster of companies he wanted AT&T to buy, leading to 43 acquisitions.But critics such as activist investor Elliott Management Corp. complained about the strategy, urging AT&T to focus on its core business. AT&T’s mountain of debt also put pressure on the company to cut staff and sell assets.‘Transformational Year’The Discovery deal represents an admission that AT&T’s audacious plan to build a media and communications conglomerate was a costly misfire.Elliott weighed in on the news Monday morning, praising Stankey’s efforts to redirect the Dallas-based phone company.”It has been a transformational year at AT&T,” Jesse Cohn, managing partner, and Marc Steinberg, portfolio manager, said in a statement. “AT&T has now executed on its promise to streamline operations and refocus on its core businesses.”Analysts see antitrust risk to the Discovery tie-up as low. By creating a large collection of cable channels, one question for competition authorities is whether the combined company would have increased leverage over pay-TV distributors that could lead to higher prices for consumers.But the Department of Justice in 2018 approved a much larger media merger with Disney’s purchase of film and TV assets held by 21st Century Fox.Economic Harm“If the DOJ did not think that combining those cable assets caused market harm, it is a little difficult to see the kind of economic harm that a smaller combination could cause, particularly as the economic power of cable assets is diminishing as the power of streaming assets grows,” Blair Levin, an analyst at New Street Research, said in a note Monday.The Discovery deal also unwinds the AT&T-Time Warner combination that the Justice Department argued was illegal, a challenge that ultimately failed.Since then, consumers’ streaming options have proliferated, which will ease the path to approval, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jennifer Rie. She expects a review that could last up to a year and may require the new company to sell some assets or agree to arbitration provisions if there are disagreements with cable companies over distribution deals.“That result is far more likely than the DOJ trying to go to trial again after the loss the first time,” she said.(Updates with shares in eighth paragraph, Elliott comments in 24th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Spot Gold Erases Gains as Yields Rebound; Silver Declines

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold erased gains, falling from a more than three-month as losses ebbed in the dollar and bond yields. Silver slipped from the highest since early February.The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed after dropping earlier, denting the appeal of non-interest-bearing gold. The greenback pared losses of as much as 0.5%.“I think the market is pretty long and the bounce in the USD is encouraging a little selling,” said Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets.Bullion, which was dogged by higher bond yields at the start of the year, has staged a second-quarter turnaround as growing inflation concerns and assurances on monetary policy entice investors back to the metal. That recovery was driven by repeated assurances from Federal Reserve officials that they aren’t considering raising rates or scaling back bond buying anytime soon, even as inflationary pressures emerge in commodity markets.Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,864.63 an ounce at 10:11 a.m. in New York after rising to $1,875.10, the highest since Jan. 29. Silver and platinum also slipped, while palladium was little changed.Investors will look to the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s April meeting due Wednesday for any sign that policy makers may reduce stimulus earlier than expected. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said Monday the economy had not yet reached the threshold to warrant scaling back massive bond purchases, while Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he expects price pressures to ease in 2022.While Morgan Stanley expects the first warning of bond tapering to come in September -- putting pressure back on gold -- the bank said bullion has the potential to stay above $1,700 an ounce through the second half of the year.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Monday.com and 1stDibs.com File for U.S. IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Software maker Monday.com Ltd. and luxury online retailer 1stDibs.com Inc., both backed by venture capital firm Insight Partners, filed on Monday to go public in what may be a bellwether week for U.S. listings.Both companies in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission listed the size of their initial public offerings as $100 million, a placeholder amount that will likely change. Their filings came after a volatile week of trading that led at least three companies to delay their IPOs.Read more: IPOs Are Getting Delayed as Volatility Spooks Debutants (1)More deals are slated to price this week, including listings from Oatly Group AB and Procore Technologies Inc. Website maker Squarespace Inc. is also set to go public through a direct listing.Monday.com, an Israeli workplace management software maker, was valued at $2.7 billion last year, Bloomberg News reported. It reported $59 million in revenue in the first three months of 2021, an 85% jump from the same period last year, its filing showed.Principal shareholders include Insight Partners, Stripes Holdings, Sonnipe Ltd. and three Monday.com executives.New York-based 1stDibs.com, which sells luxury goods like diamond accessories and vintage paintings, could seek a valuation of more than $1 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. Its backers include Benchmark Capital, Insight Partners, T. Rowe Price Group Inc., Spark Capital and Index Ventures.Monday.com is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. on its listing while 1stDibs.com is working with Bank of America Corp., Barclays Plc., Allen & Co. and Evercore Inc.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I share custody with my ex-wife 50-50, but our daughters live with me full time due to her boyfriend’s addiction issues. What happens to the child tax credit?

    ‘Will she still be able to use our daughter as a tax deduction? My concern is also with the coming child tax credit this summer.’

  • What is SafeMoon? Your guide to the cosmic-themed cryptocurrency

    SafeMoon debuted its cryptocurrency in March, claiming to solve common problems that plague Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin.