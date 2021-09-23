Watch September's Nintendo Direct here at 6PM ET
The third of 2021 takes place today. Nintendo is promising around 40 minutes of news and updates. The focus will be on games coming to Nintendo Switch this winter, but we might just get a look at some titles that are a little further away.
, , and all have scheduled release dates in the next few months, so they could be featured on the stream. Then there are the games we know are in development, like and the sequel to , both of which are scheduled to debut in 2022.
We have our fingers and toes crossed for a appearance as well as some other surprises. Rumors abound that Nintendo has a new Kirby game in the pipeline and that it will to the Switch Online library. FCC filings suggest the company is working on a new controller, perhaps a Nintendo 64-style one, so we could learn about that during the stream too.
The Nintendo Direct starts at 6PM ET. You can watch the virtual event below.