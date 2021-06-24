U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,270.02
    +28.18 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,157.71
    +283.47 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,404.71
    +132.98 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,317.95
    +14.48 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.91
    -0.17 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.70
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    26.19
    +0.08 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1936
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4850
    -0.0020 (-0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3909
    -0.0055 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7820
    -0.1800 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,005.34
    +20.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    818.23
    +31.61 (+4.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,116.64
    +42.58 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,875.23
    +0.34 (+0.00%)
     

How to watch Microsoft's Windows 11 launch event

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Microsoft is finally on the cusp of introducing Windows 11, and it's giving you an opportunity to tune in. You can watch the event livestream on the company's website starting at a very appropriate 11AM Eastern. We'll also have post-show coverage on Engadget's YouTube channel if you're still trying to process the news.

Yes, the Windows 11 leak spoiled the party a bit — from early indications, the new operating system is a decluttered Windows 10 with elements borrowed from the defunct Windows 10X project. That's not necessarily a bad thing, however, and there's a real chance Microsoft has more to show than the leak could reveal. And let's not forget that there may be other news at the event. You might hear more about Surface Neo, Edge, Office, and other key products.

Recommended Stories

  • ReconAfrica Provides Operational Update and COVID-19 Response

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) provides an update on drilling and seismic operations in the Kavango Sedimentary basin as well as a response to Namibia's serious outbreak of coronavirus infections.

  • Comcast Drops a Hint; Shares of ROKU, ViacomCBS Soar

    Shares of the California-based company, Roku, Inc., (ROKU), surged 4.5% to close at $421.70 on June 23, after a report of Comcast (CMCSA) CEO Brian Roberts’ comments kindled speculation of a potential acquisition of Roku or a merger with ViacomCBS (VIAC). The comment also lifted shares of ViacomCBS up by 2.8% to close at $45.68, while shares of Comcast dropped 3.7% to close at $55.48. According to Barron’s, a source close to the CEO mentioned that Roberts was considering a deal with either of th

  • We have $7 million for retirement but ‘I feel bad about not working’ — should I retire anyway?

    Retirement preparation is so much more than attaining the amount of money you need to live the rest of your life. Based on the financial information you shared, it sounds like you could be very comfortable in retirement, with the amount you have saved and also coming in every month. Then triple check your budgets, portfolios and the other sources of retirement income you expect to receive.

  • Fannie, Freddie ruling sends stocks plummeting but may lead to more affordable housing

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be discussing the 10 best airline stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of the airline industry, the status of the industry post-COVID-19, and the industry’s future outlook, and go directly to the 5 Best Airline Stocks to Buy Now. The coronavirus pandemic took a huge toll […]

  • 10 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy Today According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we examined the 10 best defensive stocks to buy today according to billionaire Ken Fisher with a beta of less than 1. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Defensive Stocks to Buy Today According to Billionaire Ken […]

  • The Alzheimer’s Drug Floodgates Are Opening. Eli Lilly Has Positive News.

    The drug maker Eli Lilly said the FDA designated its Alzheimer's drug candidate as a breakthrough therapy. It will file for approval later this year.

  • Carnival posts $2 billion quarterly loss on prolonged cruise suspension

    The cruise operator recorded little to no revenue over the last few quarter after a coronavirus outbreak in one of its ships prompted U.S. health regulators to introduce a no-sail order, forcing it to tap billions of dollars in debt and even sell a few ships to stay afloat. Carnival ended the second quarter with $9.3 billion in cash and short-term investments, down from $11.5 billion at the end of the first quarter, as it spent heavily to prepare its ships for voyages as curbs on sailing ease. The sector is, however, starting to see a revival in business in recent weeks as ships start to sail again from the Caribbean and the United States.

  • Here’s how much bitcoin is worth, says JPMorgan, as crypto faces this summer headwind

    Stocks are set to continue inching higher on Thursday, as markets relax about inflation risks and exact details of what’s coming from the Federal Reserve. But for bitcoin and other crypto assets, like ethereum and dogecoin, the easy breezes of summer are far away

  • Is Sunrun Inc (RUN) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips from […]

  • Brooke Shields swimsuit Instagram photo with daughters sends American Eagle stock flying

    American Eagle Outfitters investors are basking in some gains thanks to star Brooke Shields and her daughters.

  • ‘When we found out, all hell broke loose’: My father used a family trust to secretly build a house — he rents it to his third wife’s friends at below-market rent

    ‘It turns out our financial adviser’s wife is friends with my dad’s wife — and probably friends with the tenants as well.'

  • Wells Fargo: Here's The Best Asset To Own When Inflation Strikes

    Worried about inflation? You should be — especially if you own the wrong assets and bet against S&P 500 and growth stocks.

  • U.S. Blocks Some Solar Materials Made in Xinjiang Region

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.The U.S. has barred some solar products made in China’s Xinjiang region, marking one of the Biden administration’s biggest steps yet to counter alleged human rights abuses against the country’s ethnic Uyghur Muslim minority.Xinjiang -- where advocacy groups and a panel of United Nations experts say Uyghurs and other minorities have been subjected to mass arbitrary detenti

  • Microsoft needs to impress a lot of people with Windows 11

    Microsoft's is expected to launch Windows 11 on June 24, and it's going to need to be a hit with some important buyers.

  • 3 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Sometimes, following a leader makes the best investment strategy. And corporate insiders have long been popular leaders to follow. Their combination of responsibility to their stockholders and access to ‘under the hood’ information on their companies gives their personal investment choices an air of authority. The most important thing about these insiders is that whatever else they do, they are expected to shepherd their companies to profitability. Shareholders want a return on investment, Board

  • Biden Ousts Fannie-Freddie Regulator After Supreme Court Ruling

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden ousted Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s regulator Wednesday, replacing the Trump administration appointee on an acting basis with a long-term Federal Housing Finance Agency senior official.The U.S. Supreme Court opened the door for Biden to remove FHFA Director Mark Calabria with a ruling that gave the president clear authority to fire the housing regulator. The White House replaced him with Sandra Thompson, who has been deputy director of the agency’s division of

  • Volvo's electric XC90 SUV to include lidar as standard equipment next year

    Volvo Cars plans to make lidar sensors standard equipment in a new generation of its XC90 SUV next year as part of a strategy to deploy more advanced safety and automated driving technology that relies on precise images of the world around the vehicle. The decision by Volvo Cars to fold lidar sensors into the base price of its vehicle is a bet that customers will pay for the additional capability. The Swedish brand, owned by China's Geely group, is taking a sharply different road from rival Tesla Inc, which has shunned lidar and radar and is focusing on just cameras and software for its automated driving systems.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Chris James’ Engine No. 1

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Chris James’ Engine No. 1. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of James’ history, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Chris James’ Engine No. 1. Activist investor Chris James is the […]

  • Here come the dividends

    Goldman Sachs sees companies opening up their checkbooks and paying out more dividends soon as businesses recover from the pandemic.