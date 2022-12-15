U.S. markets closed

Howard’s Announces Executive Promotions

Howard's
·3 min read
Howard's
Howard's

Michelle Nein named President; Stacy Leiker appointed Chief Operating Officer

Michelle Nein, President

Michelle Nein named President
Michelle Nein named President

Stacy Leiker, Chief Operating Officer

Stacy Leiker appointed Chief Operating Officer
Stacy Leiker appointed Chief Operating Officer

LA HABRA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard’s, Southern California’s premier independent appliance retailer, has announced the promotions of Michelle Nein as president and Stacy Leiker as chief operating officer.

Nein was elected to her new position by Howard’s Board of Directors, on which she has served since 2021. She gained industry knowledge working for BSH Home Appliances Division overseeing the brand strategy, creative, and key launches for the Thermador brand and held leadership roles within corporate marketing and ecommerce for brands such as Starbucks, Coca-Cola, ASICS, RJ Reynolds, KIA and Hyundai. Nein joined Howard’s in 2019 leading efforts in marketing, eCommerce and customer acquisition.

“I am committed to extending Howard’s customer-centric approach,” said Nein. “As president, I will focus our efforts on enhancing the retail appliance shopping experience through the launch of seamless new tools for customers to shop, track their orders, and receive effortless delivery and installation.”

In addition to maintaining strong brand partnerships and expanding Howard’s product assortment, Nein’s primary goals include implementing business strategies designed to increase market share and continued growth of existing stores. She will also focus on new customer acquisition and retention, launching Howard’s new personalized delivery and installation program, and continuing the roll-out of the new customer experience in the stores. She will also focus attention to continued expansion into underserved markets across the Western United States.

“Michelle has inspired the organization to improve and simplify the customer experience at Howard's,” said John Riddle, Howard’s CEO. “She spearheaded our original Genesis Team to develop our Revolutionary Appliance Retail Experience (RARE), a streamlined, friction free shopping experience featuring innovative digital technologies that have led to new, creative ways for customers to make purchasing decisions.”

Leiker boasts a 31-year career in the appliance retail industry with experience in numerous areas of company operations, including human resources, inventory management, payroll, Enterprise Resource Planning, and logistics. After previously serving as Howard’s chief information officer, and corporate secretary, Leiker will now oversee store renovations, experience center expansions, and third-party partnerships such as logistics and customer service.

"Stacy has served at Howard's for 31 years, joining the company at its La Habra store location while in high school,” said Riddle. “She has worked in almost every area of the company, and as COO, Stacy is positioned to work hand-in-hand with Michelle to lead Howard's to the next level. Both Michelle and Stacy work at our corporate headquarters in La Habra, are longtime residents of Orange County, and are currently serving as board members.”

Howard’s anticipates capturing 10-15 percent of the Southern California appliance retail market by 2024 and is well-positioned for regional development across the Western United States into new markets. In addition to its large showrooms located throughout Southern California, Howard’s is on the fast track to roll out additional Experience Centers including the recent opening of Agoura Hills and Murrieta in 2023.

For more information about Howard’s, visit howards.com.

ABOUT HOWARD’S
Howard's was founded in 1946 in Los Angeles County, California. Due to the Company’s focus on customer satisfaction, the business has grown over the past 75 years to become Southern California's largest and most trusted independent appliance retailer. With knowledgeable product experts, the highest levels of service, the best luxury brands with an expansive array of products, and 15 locations in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties, Howard’s goal is to help consumers simplify their experience to purchase great products for their home.

Media Contact:
Sabrina Suarez
714.573.0899 x227
sabrina@echomediateam.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be13b7ce-219f-4353-b1bf-e1d49a5c718b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63655360-ae7e-47ff-aa74-137496165127


