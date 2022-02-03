U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

Howard’s Brings Sabrina Bradford Warden on Board as VP of eCommerce

Howard's
·3 min read

Independent Retailer Welcomes eCommerce Veteran to Growing Executive Team

LA HABRA, Calif., Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Howard’s, Southern California’s premier independent appliance retailer, has announced the addition of Sabrina Bradford Warden to their executive team as Vice President of eCommerce. In her role with the premium luxury retailer, Bradford Warden will be responsible for building strategies and developing opportunities for Howard’s new eCommerce channel, including the launch of Howard’s new platform. She will also lead and facilitate initiatives to grow online sales. Bradford Warden will report directly to Michelle Nein, Chief Customer Experience Officer, Howard’s.

Bradford Warden brings more than 25 years of marketing, management, and eCommerce experience to Howard’s. Throughout her extensive career she has worked for several elite brands including five years with HD Supply, seven years with The Home Depot, and almost two years with Aaron’s. Bradford Warden also worked for The Coca-Cola Company and Eastman Kodak. Bradford Warden has her B.A. from Spelman College in Atlanta, Ga., and holds an MBA in Marketing from Emory University’s Goizueta School of Business.

“Sabrina’s work and accomplishments at Home Depot and Aaron’s really caught our attention,” said John H. Riddle, President & CEO, Howard’s. “Our customers in Southern California love our Experience Center model and want to be able to have one seamless Howard’s Experience. This growth on our executive team allows Howard’s to expand our ability to serve customers through a broad eCommerce assortment of high-tech appliances, electronics, and bedding.”

As Howard’s continues to invest in its website and eCommerce platform to further enhance its growth in the luxury appliance and consumer electronics market in the new year, Bradford Warden’s leadership will help the retailer reach the next level of online sales. The company’s addition of Bradford Warden in late December 2021 is part of its ongoing strategy to build a team of the industry’s top leaders to guide the company.

“Sabrina brings tremendous retail background to Howard’s to further integrate and grow our digital sales and store integration,” according to Michelle Nein, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Howard’s.

Howard’s looks forward to opening its second experience center in West Los Angeles by the end of 2021. The company will also roll out two experience centers in Orange County in early 2022 and plans to launch in the San Diego market later that year. The retailer possesses large showrooms throughout Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties.

For more information about Howard’s, please visit howards.com.

ABOUT HOWARD’S
Howard's was founded in 1946 in Los Angeles County, California. Due to the Company’s focus on customer satisfaction, the business has grown over the past 75 years to become Southern California's largest and most trusted independent appliance retailer. With knowledgeable product experts, the highest levels of service, the best luxury brands with an expansive array of products, and 14 locations in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside Counties, Howard’s goal is to help consumers simplify their experience to purchase great products for their home.

MEDIA CONTACT: Sabrina Suarez, 714-573-0899 x227
sabrina@echomediateam.com


