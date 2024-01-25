Howard Brodsky named Citizen of the Year by Greater Manchester Chamber

Jan. 24—Howard Brodsky, co-founder and chairman of CCA Global Partners, has been selected by the Greater Manchester Chamber as its next Citizen of the Year.

Howard Brodsky's journey embodies a unique blend of heart, ingenuity and dedication to addressing complex societal challenges. His commitment to improving lives and building a better world is evident in every facet of his career, both as a successful businessman and a compassionate community leader, the chamber said in a news release.

Brodsky attended Ash Street Grammar School and Central High School. His father's dream of owning a local business materialized in the form of Dean's Carpet, a small family carpet store on Elm Street. Tragedy struck at a young age when Brodsky lost his father to cancer, a pivotal moment that fueled his lifelong dedication to small businesses and community betterment.

Taking over the family flooring store after college, Brodsky co-founded the Carpet Cooperative of America, now known as CCA Global Partners, in 1984.

As the force behind CCA Global, now a $14 billion company, Brodsky has not only shaped one of the largest companies in New Hampshire but has also elevated the city's profile on a global scale, the release said.

"Howard's leadership style is characterized by inclusivity, transparency, and a genuine concern for the well-being of others," said Keith Spano, president at CCA Global Partners. "He preaches 'people before profits' and has shown an exceptional ability to bring people together, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose within our community."

Brodsky founded the New Hampshire Better Business Bureau (BBB) in 1998, championing ethical business practices. He also helped create the BBB NH Scholarship fund, which has been giving out five scholarships to New Hampshire students each year for over 20 years.

Howard and his son, Jeff, worked with the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications to create the Brodsky Prize at Central High School, a $5,000 scholarship annually awarded to a star New Hampshire high school student pursuing a career in journalism.

Story continues

Brodsky's recent venture, the nonprofit Open Arts United, exemplifies his commitment to equity and inclusion, the release said. The organization aims to bring the arts to underrepresented communities and underprivileged youths, fostering shared experiences and a sense of belonging. Collaborating with the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester and the YMCA, Open Arts United recently hosted its inaugural events.

"The exceptional duality of giving so much to the greater Manchester community, while sparking meaningful international progress, makes Howard a very deserving Citizen of the Year. The Greater Manchester Chamber is proud to gather the business community on April 4 in recognition of Howard's efforts," said Heather McGrail, president & CEO of the Greater Manchester Chamber.

Brodsky will be honored Thursday, April 4, at the Chamber's Citizen of the Year Celebration, taking place at 5 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown.

This annual event, presented by Elliot Health System, is an opportunity for chamber members, community members, friends, family, and colleagues of Brodsky to celebrate his accomplishments and dedication to Manchester.

For more information, visit www.manchester-chamber.org/citizen-of-the-year-celebration.