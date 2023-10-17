Howard Brown Health workers could strike for the second time this year following union vote

About 350 health care and retail workers associated with Howard Brown Health have voted in favor of a strike, the second of its kind at Howard Brown in less than a year.

The strike vote was held Friday among 366 members of Howard Brown Health Workers United. Votes were counted Tuesday morning.

The vote brought support for a strike among 96% of non-registered-nurse Howard Brown employees, including nurse practitioners and workers at Brown Elephant resale shops, where proceeds go toward Howard Brown. Strikers will be represented by the Illinois Nurses Association, the largest nurses union in Illinois.

Registered nurses at Howard Brown Health have a separate union, also represented by the Illinois Nurses Association.

Union members indicated that a strike would go on for two days if it happened, a spokesperson for Howard Brown health told the Chicago Tribune. However, the union has not given official strike notice to Howard Brown yet, said Claire Gilbertsen, an events specialist at Howard Brown and a member of the union bargaining committee. Once notice is served, a strike will not take place for at least 10 days.

“We will see how management reacts to the strike vote and the results of the strike vote, and we are hoping management makes some movement on this,” said INA organizer Ronnie Peterson. “We don’t want to go on strike, but we will if we have to to get a fair contract.”

A federally qualified health center that receives federal money to support low-income patients, Howard Brown Health currently runs 11 clinics throughout Chicago and provides various social services to residents. With deep roots in Uptown and Northalsted, Howard Brown clinics specialize in treating LGBTQ patients and people living with HIV.

Members of Howard Brown Health Workers United are currently fighting for their first contract after the union formed 14 months ago. Negotiations have been active for over a year now.

Howard Brown management has agreed to about 80% of the contract terms union members have proposed, a spokesperson said in a statement. Howard Brown expected the strike to happen and said it will have an alternate care plan in place for patients.

“We want to have a contract signed as soon as possible, so we can focus on our shared mission: caring for our community,” the spokesperson said. “Throughout this process, we have been honest about our resource limitations as we face financial challenges.”

In recent negotiations, Howard Brown has proposed an hourly rate consistent with the city minimum wage, which makes it difficult for some workers to afford housing, Gilbertsen said. Management has since increased its proposal to $19.23 an hour for hourly workers, a 17% raise for some retail employees.

Union salary transparency studies also found that some workers at Howard Brown clinics on the South Side are paid up to $5,000 less annually than their North Side counterparts, Gilbertsen said.

“What’s behind that is racial inequity,” Gilbertsen said. “So we’re trying to make sure that everyone who’s having an issue is heard.”

If a strike occurs, the action will support contract demands including guaranteed full-time employment opportunities for Brown Elephant retail employees, Gilbertsen said. Union members are also demanding cost-of-living salary adjustments and opportunities for gender-affirming health care to be covered under employee health insurance.

Gender-affirming care refers to any form of care supporting transgender and nonbinary people in representing their gender identity. Gender-affirming care is often social, including respecting a transgender person’s pronouns. In a medical setting, it can include access to testosterone or estrogen, gender-affirming surgery or psychiatric counseling.

In negotiations, management has offered two paid weeks off after gender-affirming surgery. A Howard Brown Health spokesperson also told the Tribune Tuesday that discussions have included “enhanced health care benefits for all employees.”

As the largest LGBTQ-focused health care provider in the Midwest, Howard Brown provides many Chicagoans gender-affirming care — but offers a health care plan that often bars employees from affording the same, Gilbertsen said.

Some employees, particularly in retail at Brown Elephant locations, opt out of the employee health care plan entirely because the deductible is prohibitively expensive compared with their part-time wages, Gilbertsen said.

“What you’re providing to the community, you have to be able to provide that to your workforce as well,” Gilbertsen said.

Gilbertsen described a “huge divide” between management and union members, many of whom recently returned to Howard Brown after more than 400 workers went on strike for three days in January.

Howard Brown leaders offered buyouts across the company in late 2022, citing a $12 million budget shortfall, then cut its workforce by 16%, the Tribune previously reported.

A round of 64 layoffs starting the day of the January strike included 61 union members. The union rejected the buyout proposal and filed several unfair labor practice allegations with the National Labor Relations Board, some of which were found to have merit.

After a July ruling from the NLRB, Howard Brown reinstated the 61 laid-off union employees, with back pay. Gilbertsen, among those who chose to return, said an apologetic welcome from management hasn’t erased the sting of what she saw as punishment for union organizing.

“I was retaliated against, straight up, for speaking about the union,” said Gilbertsen. She was put on a performance improvement plan shortly before the layoffs, which she said included a recommendation for “‘putting a cap on talking about union activities because it makes some people feel uncomfortable.’”

A bargaining session between Howard Brown Health staff and unionized workers took place Tuesday. After receiving notice of the strike vote, Howard Brown declined to present any counterproposals Tuesday.

The union will host a rally outside of Howard Brown Health Halsted on Thursday evening in order to raise money for the strike fund. The rally will also protest a fundraiser happening inside the $53 million Halsted clinic, Howard Brown’s newest location, at the same time.

Workers who strike will do so without pay, Gilbertsen said. While unionized workers are prepared to picket, their ability to keep on a strike depends on how much the strike fund grows over the next few days.