Howard County Executive Calvin Ball unveils $2.4 billion operating budget

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball presented the county's proposed $2.4 billion operating budget for fiscal 2025 on Tuesday. Much of the budget, $766 million, is earmarked for the public school system.

Ball released his budget plan, along with a $412.5 million capital improvement program for fiscal 2025, at a public hearing before the Howard County Council on Tuesday night.

"Despite significant challenges, through our hard work, collaboration, and a commitment to excellence for all, we have developed a thoughtful and visionary spending plan that advances our collective priorities," he said. "This budget includes historic support for public education, public safety, the health care system, housing opportunities, nonprofit service providers and more."

The budget is an increase of $200 million over the current fiscal 2024 spending plan of $2.2 billion. Fiscal 2024 ends June 30.

Ball's budget does not include a property tax increase for residents. The rate is $1.014 per $100 of assessed property value.

"As we strive to meet our community needs, and balance our budget, we need to make these investments and difficult budget choices by not increasing taxes for our residents or compromising other important services," he said.

Much of Ball's proposed $2.4 billion budget goes to the Howard County Public School System.

"Our proposed budget supports our county's unparalleled education system and provides significant resources to address emerging challenges," he said. "This commitment to public education, includes $52 million above the state-required maintenance of effort funding to our school system."

The state requires each county in Maryland to appropriate an amount of funding to its school system that is equal to or greater than funding in the previous year.

The proposed budget includes $26.5 million for the Howard County Public Library System, which is $1.3 million, or 5%, more than the current budget.

"In the last five years, funding to HCLS has grown by more than $5 million, ensuring that Howard County residents can continue to enjoy excellent service, materials and programs offered by the library system," Ball said.

The budget also allocates $850,000 to upgrade the Howard County Police Department's indoor firing range; $629,000 for mobile data computers and monitor replacements; $201,000 for laser designators and night vision equipment; and $1 million for supplies, Ball's budget document states.

The budget includes $600,000 for the volunteer fire stations in the county, and $850,000 in bonuses for public safety agencies, in an effort to retain and hire personnel.

"Also, as prior funding sources such as federal and state COVID-19 grants and one-time funds gradually diminish, the budget includes $300,000 in one-time funding to support continued food access to Howard County's vulnerable communities who are still experiencing food insecurity," Ball states.

An additional $250,000 in one-time funding is allocated toward child support services provided through the Howard County Circuit Court system, and an additional $144,000, for the expansion of the Maryland Department of Human Services' Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, which provides food to low-income families.

Rental assistance of $1.5 million is also in the budget, along with $16.8 million for housing programs administered by the county's Department of Housing and Community Development.

In support of small businesses, the budget proposes $2.5 million in one-time funds for economic assistance, and an additional $1 million for the Howard County Economic Development Authority, for business development and job growth programs.

Additionally, $1 million is proposed to help start Route 1 redevelopment efforts in partnership with the Economic Development Authority.

Public transportation is also addressed in Ball's operating sending plan, with $120,000 to expand bus service between The Mall in Columbia, the school system's Central Office and the Research Laboratory campus on Route 180.

An additional $600,000 is proposed for the purchase of new buses needed for the planned expansion of Montgomery County's bus rapid transit service, which will connect Silver Spring with downtown Columbia.

The County Council will hold its first work session on the budget at 10 a.m. May 1. Public hearings are scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 9, and 7 p.m. May 13. A complete schedule of meetings and more information can be found at https://cc.howardcountymd.gov/ongoing-efforts/howard-county-budget.

Adoption of the final county budget is set for May 22.

