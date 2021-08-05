U.S. markets close in 11 minutes

The Howard And Georgeanna Jones Foundation For Reproductive Medicine Announces The Creation Of A New Educational Program For REI Fellows And Practitioners: Jones Rounds

·3 min read

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine ("Jones Foundation") is pleased to announce the creation of Jones Rounds -- an innovative, inter-disciplinary educational program honoring the remarkable vision and legacy of Dr. Howard W. Jones, Jr. Jones Rounds is designed to explore in depth the intersection of assisted reproductive technology (ART) medicine, law and ethics for Fellows and other practitioners interested in reproductive endocrinology and infertility (REI).

(PRNewsfoto/The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine)
(PRNewsfoto/The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine)

Developed through a three-year grant from the Jones Foundation by Susan L. Crockin, JD, in conjunction with Georgetown University's Kennedy Institute of Ethics and Georgetown Law Center's O'Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law, Jones Rounds is designed to offer REI Fellowship programs and other interested practitioners, and adaptable to Ob/Gyn residency programs, a traditional Grand Rounds paired with one or more unique, case-based, didactic modules designed to meet ACGME requirements that address specific and complex inter-disciplinary medical, legal and ethical issues of the ARTs. Two Grand Rounds topics address the legal and ethical aspects of: 1) IVF and embryos; and 2) 3rd Party ART, which provide the springboard for a selection of 90-minute didactic modules. Piloted modules to date include posthumous reproduction, fertility preservation, reproductive tissue disposition, and gestational surrogacy.

"Susan Crockin has developed a stellar and innovative educational program that builds on the thoughtful, ethical and legal analysis in the book she and Dr. Howard W. Jones, Jr. co-authored, Legal Conceptions: the evolving law and policy of the Assisted Reproductive Technologies. The Foundation is honored to sponsor this new and timely contribution to current debates over legal, medical and ethical issues in reproductive medicine," said Robert W. Jones, Chairman of the Board.

"Jones Rounds is an extraordinary and important addition to the arsenal of REI Fellowship training in the U.S. As someone who had the privilege of being an REI Fellowship Director and also had Dr. Jones as a mentor, I wish Jones Rounds had been available for the Fellows who had been in my program. Every medical school should be eager to have Susan Crockin present this program to their Fellows and interested practitioners," said Dr. Robert J. Stillman, Medical Director Emeritus, Shady Grove Fertility.

For more details, or to ask any questions, please visit www.jonesrounds.org.

About The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine
The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine is a 501(c)(3) organization that solicits funds from the general public to support scientific and medical research and education in the field of reproductive medicine. In addition to providing research grants to deserving scientific investigators, the Foundation Board of Directors is prepared to serve in an advisory capacity to the agencies it supports. The Foundation may also sponsor seminars or other educational activities designed to evaluate public policy issues related to reproductive medicine in order to educate the general public and attempt to improve the human condition.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-howard-and-georgeanna-jones-foundation-for-reproductive-medicine-announces-the-creation-of-a-new-educational-program-for-rei-fellows-and-practitioners-jones-rounds-301349724.html

SOURCE The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine

