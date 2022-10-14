U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

THE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION® ANNOUNCES REVISED DATES AND TIMES FOR THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

·2 min read

HHC to Host Earnings Call on November 3, 2022

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced today that its previously announced dates for the 2022 third quarter earnings release and conference call have changed. The Company will release 2022 third quarter earnings on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after the market closes and will hold its third quarter conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company's earnings release will be posted to the Investors section of the Company's website prior to the conference call.

(PRNewsfoto/The Howard Hughes Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/The Howard Hughes Corporation)

To participate in The Howard Hughes Corporation's third quarter earnings conference call, please dial 1-877-883-0383 within the U.S., 1-866-605-3850 within Canada, or 1-412-902-6506 when dialing internationally. All participants should dial in at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time, using 0392401 as the passcode. A live audio webcast will also be available on the Company's website at www.howardhughes.com.

In addition to the dial-in options, institutional and retail shareholders can participate by going to app.saytechnologies.com/howardhughes to submit questions to Say prior to the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

A taped replay of the call can be accessed 24 hours a day through December 3, 2022, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 within the U.S., 1-855-669-9658 within Canada, or 1-412-317-0088 when dialing internationally, using the passcode 6000570.

About The Howard Hughes Corporation®
The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its award-winning assets include the country's preeminent portfolio of large-scale master planned communities, as well as operating properties and development opportunities including: the Seaport in New York City; Downtown Columbia® in Maryland; The Woodlands®, The Woodlands Hills®, and Bridgeland® in the Greater Houston, Texas area; Summerlin® in Las Vegas, Nevada; Ward Village® in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi; and Douglas Ranch in Phoenix, Arizona. The Howard Hughes Corporation's portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to innovative placemaking, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and to the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For additional information visit www.howardhughes.com.

Media Contact
Cristina Carlson, 646-822-6910
SVP, Head of Corporate Communications
cristina.carlson@howardhughes.com

Investor Relations 
Eric Holcomb, 281-475-2144
SVP, Investor Relations
eric.holcomb@howardhughes.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-howard-hughes-corporation-announces-revised-dates-and-times-for-third-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301649600.html

SOURCE The Howard Hughes Corporation

