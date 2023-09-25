Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At £0.048

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 17th of November to £0.048, which will be 2.1% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of £0.047. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 2.8%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Howden Joinery Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, Howden Joinery Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 4.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 39%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.03 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.207. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 21% per annum over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Howden Joinery Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 15% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Howden Joinery Group's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Howden Joinery Group is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Howden Joinery Group (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

