Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.048

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 17th of November to £0.048, which will be 2.1% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of £0.047. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 2.8%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Howden Joinery Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, Howden Joinery Group's earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 4.9%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 39%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.03 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.206. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Howden Joinery Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 15% per annum. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like Howden Joinery Group's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Howden Joinery Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

