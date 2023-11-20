Is Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Potentially Undervalued?

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the LSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Howden Joinery Group’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Howden Joinery Group Still Cheap?

Howden Joinery Group appears to be overvalued by 30% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at UK£6.88 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of £5.29. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. Another thing to keep in mind is that Howden Joinery Group’s share price is quite stable relative to the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Howden Joinery Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -12% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Howden Joinery Group. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe HWDN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the risk from a negative growth outlook, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HWDN for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. you may want to reconsider buying the stock at this time. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, Howden Joinery Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Howden Joinery Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

