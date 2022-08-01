Howdy Homemade Ice Cream in Lubbock Presents Vera Bradley Very Berry Flavor

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream

Neighboring Vera Bradley store donates aprons, offers discounts in support of Howdy Homemade’s mission to create employment opportunities for individuals with IDDs

LUBBOCK, Texas, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lubbock ice cream fans: Get ready for a berry special treat! Thanks to a partnership with Vera Bradley, the delicious Vera Bradley Very Berry flavor is now available at the new Howdy Homemade Ice Cream, a shop committed to creating employment opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs) through the power of smiles and ice cream.



Iconic American bag and luggage lifestyle brand Vera Bradley, neighbors with Howdy Homemade in the West End Shopping Center, donated aprons for the shop’s employees – called Howdy Heroes – and offers a 10% discount off the purchase of a cooler for customers who provide a receipt from Howdy Homemade.

This special partnership was inspired by Gyorgi Szenttornyay, daughter of Howdy Homemade owners Imre and Cindy Szenttornyay and one of the store’s Howdy Heroes. Though Gyorgi is blind, she loves feeling the textures and zippers of Vera Bradley bags and learning about the animals and colorful designs of the patterns. Carol Reid, General Manager of the Lubbock Vera Bradley store, helped Gyorgi select one of her bags, an experience that made a significant impact on Reid.

“Gyorgi is completely in love with Vera Bradley! While she might not be able to see the colors and patterns like you and I can, she has a vision in her mind of exactly what they look like and it makes her super happy to imagine!” said Reid. “It is truly amazing to see someone find such pleasure in our products. Vera Bradley is thrilled to support Howdy Homemade through a partnership that truly exemplifies the heart of our brand.”

“Vera Bradley is my favorite and now I get to wear it at work,” said Gyorgi Szenttornyay. “I like to ask people what animals and colors they see in the designs.”

“Howdy Homemade is more than just ice cream – we’re on a mission to create meaningful encounters between those with IDDs and the community, as well as more valuable employment opportunities,” said Lubbock Howdy Homemade shop owner Imre Szenttornyay. “Through partnership with a national, well-loved brand like Vera Bradley, we’re able to reach a bigger audience through the power of experiences that make us happy – from ice cream to colorful handbags!”

Vera Bradley Very Berry ice cream is available exclusively at Howdy Homemade in Lubbock, freshly scooped and by the pint. The shop is located in the West End Shopping Center, 2628 W Loop 289, Suite 300, Lubbock, TX 79407. Hours are 12-9 PM Monday through Saturday, closed on Sunday.

ABOUT HOWDY HOMEMADE

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream is on a relentless pursuit to create more jobs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs) using the power of our smiles and amazing ice cream. Founded by Tom Landis in 2015 at the original location in Dallas, Howdy Homemade is growing rapidly through new retail shops as well as an expanding presence of its pints in grocery stores. Howdy Homemade serves as a model for businesses to recognize the value of employing those with IDDs and to provide a foundation for its Howdy Heroes to achieve their full potential.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Visit www.verabradley.com and follow @verabradley to learn more.

Contact: Hannah Nash

T: 484-844-4679

Email: hnash@powersbc.com



