Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Lubbock to close, rebrand as Champions Creamery

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream in Lubbock is rebranding as Champions Creamery at 2628 W. Loop 289, Suite 300.

Just over the year mark since opening in Lubbock, Howdy Homemade Ice Cream is closing their doors, temporarily.

The ice cream franchise known for creating jobs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities opened in Lubbock on July 8, 2022, at 2628 W. Loop 289, Suite 300. On Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, the shop announced that they would close on Sept. 2 to begin their rebrand.

"Due to financial and other business related reasons, we are going to have to permanently close Howdy Homemade Ice Cream down on September 2 - but we have exciting news to share," said Imre Szenttornyay, the initial franchisee. "The recent outpouring of love and support of the Lubbock Community for our mission to create jobs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities has been a gift from God and answered prayers."

The business will reopen on Sept. 16 as Champions Creamery, a locally-owned nonprofit with the same mission and ice cream recipes. It will also add ministry as part of their efforts, and add new partnerships.

"We will temporarily close our doors to rebrand and begin the next chapter of our mission to create jobs for people with intellectual disabilities by trenching ourselves deeper into our community through ministry, inclusive unified sports and exciting new partnerships," Szenttornyay stated in the announcement. "We will have the same mission, with fresh homemade ice cream recipes you will cherish and remember, sprinkled with a little Jesus on the side, to make Christ’s love known throughout our community."

The reopening will coincide with the inaugural Wimbledill Pickle Ball Tournament at the West End Center, which Champions is co-sponsoring.

The staff will stay during and after the rebranding. Champions also plans to introduce "amazing special athletes" to the community as they develop a Special Olympics delegation.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Howdy Homemade Ice Cream Lubbock to close, rebrand as nonprofit