Howell Walmart gets new look with expanded grocery and pet department, new layout

Redesigned displays are among the upgrades Walmart is making to stores across the country.

HOWELL - Walmart will unveil upgrades to its store on Route 9 on Friday, part of a two-year, $75 million investment in the retail giant's stores in the Garden State.

The retailer has remodeled the entire store. Among other things, the capital investment has redesigned and, in some cases, expanded its departments; added products and broadened grocery, reconfigured the store's layout and made improvements to speed checkout.

“This store is a vital part of our community, providing a place for people to shop, connect and build relationships,” said Yvonne Angello, Walmart store manager, in a statement.

In the past two years, Walmart has invested nearly $9 million to upgrade more than 1,400 of its stores in the U.S. as part of company's "Signature Experience" initiative to provide customers with a "seamless, high-quality shopping experience."

Walmart is in the middle of spending more than $75 million over two years to update and remodel 11 stores in New Jersey, the company announced in August.

The upgrades at the Howell store include:

New displays at the corner of home lines, baby and apparel departments to pull customers. Displays also showcase products that are out of their boxes so customers can imagine them fitting into their daily lives.

An expanded pet department, including a selection of Fresh Pet food.

New apparel brands such as Reebok, Polo, Chaps and Sam & Libby.

A reconfigured store layout to make it more convenient to shop in areas like grocery, pets, hardware, toys and auto as well as an upgraded pharmacy and mothers' room.

An expanded grocery department, including new Latin and international selections.

A new front end of the store to speed checkout times with self-checkout lanes and staffed registers. There's also a Walmart+ lane for easier checkout for members.

New fixtures and LED lighting throughout the store as well as new paint and signage.

As part of its grand reopening, Walmart will present donations to area organizations. They are: $2,500 to the Howell Township Police Department for its annual “Shop with a Cop” event; $1,500 to Girls Scouts of Monmouth County; $1,500 to Spread Kindness of Lakewood, a local nonprofit helping those in need and $1,500 to United States Submarine Veterans Inc.

