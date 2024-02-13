Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) Soars with Record 2023 Earnings and Robust Cash Flow

Revenue Growth : Full Year 2023 revenue increased by 17% year over year, driven by a 24% growth in commercial aerospace.

Net Income Surge : Net income for Q4 2023 stood at $236 million, a significant rise from $111 million in Q4 2022.

Earnings Per Share : EPS for Q4 2023 was $0.57, more than double the $0.26 reported in the same quarter the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA : Full Year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA increased by 18% year over year, reaching $1.5 billion.

Free Cash Flow : HWM generated $682 million of free cash flow in 2023, bolstering its financial position.

Debt Reduction : Approximately $476 million was deployed for debt paydown in 2023, enhancing the company's balance sheet.

Share Repurchase: HWM repurchased $250 million of common stock in 2023, reflecting confidence in its financial health.

On February 13, 2024, Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM) released its 8-K filing, announcing a robust financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023. The company, a leading provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries, reported a significant year-over-year revenue increase of 17% for FY 2023, amounting to $6.6 billion. This growth was primarily fueled by a 24% surge in the commercial aerospace sector.

Howmet Aerospace's net income for Q4 2023 was $236 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to $111 million, or $0.26 per share, in the same period of 2022. Excluding special items, the net income for Q4 2023 was $218 million, or $0.53 per share, a 39% increase from the previous year. The company's operating income margin for the quarter was 18.8%, a substantial improvement from the prior year.

For the full year, Howmet Aerospace achieved a net income of $765 million, or $1.83 per share, compared to $469 million, or $1.11 per share, in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for 2023 reached $1.5 billion, an 18% increase year over year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.7%. The company's strong performance is indicative of its strategic focus on high-growth areas within the aerospace and defense sectors, as well as its commitment to operational excellence.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) Soars with Record 2023 Earnings and Robust Cash Flow

Financial Highlights and Strategic Moves

Howmet Aerospace's financial achievements in 2023 reflect its strategic initiatives, including significant debt paydown, common stock repurchases, and dividend payments. The company deployed approximately $800 million towards these efforts, demonstrating a disciplined approach to capital allocation and shareholder value enhancement.

The company's balance sheet was further strengthened by entering into two senior unsecured term loan agreements totaling approximately $400 million. These loans, combined with associated interest rate swaps, have a weighted average fixed interest rate of approximately 3.9%. Additionally, Howmet Aerospace completed an early partial redemption of its 5.125% Notes due October 2024, reducing the outstanding principal amount to $205 million and generating annualized interest expense savings of approximately $29 million.

In Q4 2023, Howmet Aerospace repurchased $100 million of common stock, averaging $52.52 per share, and retired approximately 1.9 million shares. As of February 1, 2024, the total share repurchase authorization available was $697 million. The company also increased its quarterly dividend by 25% to $0.05 per share, signaling confidence in its future cash generation capabilities.

Segment Performance and 2024 Outlook

Howmet Aerospace's Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels segments all reported revenue growth in 2023. The Engine Products segment, in particular, saw a 21% increase in revenue year over year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.2%.

Looking ahead to 2024, Howmet Aerospace anticipates continued revenue growth of approximately 7% and improved cash generation. The company's guidance for the full year includes revenue between $7.00 billion and $7.20 billion, adjusted EBITDA between $1.600 billion and $1.670 billion, and free cash flow between $700 million and $770 million.

Howmet Aerospace's performance in 2023 sets a strong foundation for the upcoming year. With a solid balance sheet, strategic capital deployment, and a positive outlook for its end markets, the company is well-positioned to navigate the dynamic aerospace and defense landscape.

For more detailed information on Howmet Aerospace's financial performance and strategic initiatives, investors and interested parties are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Contacts for further inquiries include Investor Contact Paul T. Luther at (412) 553-1950 or via email at Paul.Luther@howmet.com, and Media Contact Rob Morrison at (412) 553-2666 or via email at Rob.Morrison@howmet.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Howmet Aerospace Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

