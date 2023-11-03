Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 2, 2023

Paul Luther: Thank you, Betsy. Good morning and welcome to the Howmet Aerospace third quarter 2023 results conference call. I'm joined by John Plant, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Ken Giacobbe, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After comments by John and Ken, we will have a question-and-answer session. I would like to remind you that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements relating to future events and expectations. You can find factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from these projections listed in today's presentation and earnings press release and in our most recent SEC filings. In today's presentation references to EBITDA, operating income, and EPS mean adjusted EBITDA excluding special items, adjusted operating income excluding special items, and adjusted EPS excluding special items.

These measures are among the non-GAAP financial measures that we've included in our discussion. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in today's press release and in the appendix in today's presentation. With that I'd like to turn the call over to John.

John Plant: Thanks P.T. and welcome everybody to the Q3 earnings call. The results for the third quarter were solid in all respects and exceeded the guidance given in August, which itself was a further increase on that provided in May and February. Sales of $1.658 billion, increase of 16% year-over-year. EBITDA was $382 million, an increase of 18%. EBITDA margin increased to a headline rate of 23%. Margin rate improvements reflect the continuing good work in all segments. I would like to note fasteners with not a sequential quarterly improvement of 230 basis points and additionally, the structure segment had a 320 basis points recovery from the Q2 rate. Howmet's year-over-year revenue increase flowed through to incremental EBITDA margin at a rate of 28%, which was in line with the guidance.

Operating income increased by 22% year-over-year and operating income margin was 19%. Continued topline growth and healthy margins generated an earnings per share increase of 28%. Free cash flow was healthy at $132 million and help drive shareholder-friendly actions including gross debt retirement of $200 million share buyback of $25 million. Lastly, we also announced a 25% increase in the dividend on top of last year's 50% increase. Having provided this top-level summary, I'll pass the call to Ken to provide further details of revenue by end market and the results by business segments.

Ken Giacobbe: Thank you, John. Let's move to Slide 5. All markets continue to be healthy with revenue in the third quarter, up 16% year-over-year and 1% sequentially. As expected sequential revenue growth was impacted by normal third quarter seasonality. Commercial aerospace increased 23% year-over-year, driven by all three aerospace segments. Commercial Aerospace has grown for 10 consecutive quarters and stands at 49% of total revenue. Commercial Aerospace growth continues to be robust supported by demand for new more fuel-efficient aircraft as well as increased spares demand. Defense Aerospace was up 13% year-over-year driven by the F-35 and Legacy Fighter programs. Commercial Transportation which impacts both forged wheels in the Fastening Systems segment was up 7% year-over-year driven by higher volumes.

Commercial Transportation remains resilient, despite normal seasonality. Finally, the industrial and other markets were up 10% year-over-year driven by oil and gas up 29%, General Industrial up 8% and IGT up 4%, in summary, another very strong quarter across all of our end markets. Now let's move to Slide 6, for more details on the third quarter results. Starting with the P&L and enhanced profitability revenue, EBITDA, EBITDA margin and earnings per share all exceeded the high-end of guidance. Revenue was $1.658 billion up 16% year-over-year. EBITDA was $382 million up 18% year-over-year, while absorbing near-term costs associated with net headcount conditions of approximately 645 employees. The Engine segment drove a majority of the increase by adding approximately 500 employees.

Year-to-date net debt count additions are just over 1500 employees. We continue to increase headcount for the expected revenue ramp. EBITDA margin was strong at 23%, despite absorbing the headcount additions. Adjusting for year-over-year inflationary cost pass-through of approximately $15 million EBITDA margin was 23.3% in the flow-through of segment incremental revenue to EBITDA was at approximately 28% year-over-year which is right in line with our guidance. Earnings per share, was strong at $0.46 per share, up 28% year-over-year. The third quarter reason represents the ninth consecutive quarter with growth in revenue EBITDA and earnings per share. Next is the balance sheet. The balance sheet continues to strengthen, while returning cash to key stakeholders.

The ending cash balance was $425 million after generating $132 million of free cash flow. In the quarter, $242 million of cash on hand was allocated to debt reduction, common stock repurchases and dividends. Net debt to EBITDA improved to a record low, of 2.3 times. All bond debt is unsecured and at fixed rates which will provide stability of interest rate expense in the future. Our next bond maturity of $705 million is due in October of 2024. Howmet's improved financial leverage and strong cash generation were reflected in Fitch's August credit upgrade from BBB- to BBB, two notches into investment grade. Moreover Moody's upgraded Howmet's outlook from stable to positive in September. The balance sheet continues to strengthen and is recognized with the rating agency upgrades.

Finally, moving to capital allocation, we continue to be balanced in our approach. In the quarter capital expenditures were $59 million which continues to be less than depreciation and amortization. In the third quarter we reduced debt by another $200 million. Year-to-date, we have reduced debt by approximately $376 million, which will lower annualized interest expense by approximately $19 million. We also repurchased $25 million of common stock in the third quarter at an average price of $49.32 per share. This was the 10th consecutive quarter of common stock repurchases. Share buyback authority from the Board stands at $797 million. Since separation in 2020, we have repurchased more than $1 billion of common stock. We exited the third quarter with a diluted share count of 414 million shares.

Finally, we continue to be confident in free cash flow. In the third quarter, the quarterly stock dividend was $0.04 per share. The quarterly stock dividend will be increased by 25% in the fourth quarter to $0.05 per share. Now let's move to slide 7 to go through the segment results for the third quarter. The Engine Products segment continued its strong performance. Revenue was $798 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year. Commercial aerospace was up 15% and Defense Aerospace is up 33% with both markets driven by higher build rates and spares growth. Oil and gas was up 33% and IGP was up 4% as demand continues to be strong. As expected, Q3 sequential revenue was down 3% driven by seasonal vacations. EBITDA increased 18% year-over-year to $219 million.

The EBITDA margin increased 20 basis points both year-over-year and sequentially to 27.4%, while absorbing approximately 500 net new employees. We are pleased with the continued strong performance of the engines team. Now let's move to slide 8. Fastening Systems year-over-year revenue increased 20%. Commercial aerospace was up 34%, including the impact of the emerging wide-body recovery. Commercial Transportation was up 6%. General Industrial was up 7% and Defense Aerospace was down 5%. Year-over-year segment EBITDA increased 19% EBITDA margin was 21.8% and is improved 320 basis points over the last two quarters. Please move to slide 9. Engineered Structures year-over-year revenue was up 18% with commercial aerospace up 33%, driven by build rates and approximately $30 million of Russian titanium share gain.

Defense Aerospace was down 20% year-over-year. Sequentially, Engineered Structures improved production rates and revenue was up 14%, which was in line with our expectation of 10% to 15%. Segment EBITDA increased 7% year-over-year. Sequentially EBITDA margin improved 320 basis points to 13.2% despite absorbing approximately 145 net new employees in the third quarter. Q3 was good recovery by the structures team and we continue to expect further improvement in margins. Let's move to slide 10. Forged Wheels year-over-year revenue increased 7%. The $19 million increase in revenue year-over-year was driven by a 13% increase in volume, partially offset by lower aluminum prices. Segment EBITDA increased 20% year-over-year driven by the higher volumes.

EBITDA margin increased 290 basis points primarily due to the impact of higher volumes and lower aluminum prices. Finally, let's move to slide 11. Our balance sheet continues to be a source of strength with healthy cash flow supporting a $200 million debt reduction in Q3. The $1.25 billion October 2024 debt tower was inherited from Alcoa Inc. and has been reduced to $705 million with cash on hand. Since the separation in 2020, we have paid down gross debt by approximately $2.15 billion with cash on hand and have lowered annualized interest costs by more than $120 million. Gross debt now stands at $3.8 billion. All long-term debt continues to be unsecured and at fixed rates. We will continue to focus on improving our capital structure and liquidity.

Lastly, before turning it back to John, let me highlight one item. In the appendix slide 18 covers our operational tax rate which was approximately 22.8% year-to-date. The midpoint of our guidance represents a 500 basis point improvement in the operational tax rate since the separation in 2020. Strong performance by the tax [Indiscernible] and we continue to be focused on further improvements in our operational tax rate. Now, let me turn it back to John for the outlook and summary.

John Plant: Thanks, Ken. So let's move to slide 12 and talk about the outlook for the next quarter and year-end. So first of all regarding commercial aerospace, airline load factors continued to show improvement in resilience. Factory improvement for international travel notably in Asia also continues to increase. Domestic airline activity continues to be above 2019 levels in the Western countries. Given these load factors and the continued restriction of aircraft builds, the fleet of existing aircraft are having to work much harder. This is leading to robustness in the engine spares market which is further increased by the fact that the deployment in recent years of new engine technologies which are currently operating with increased replacement parts due to lower time on wing.

You look worried about this and you can be assured that Howmet is playing its path and supporting both the technology upgrades and the high-pressure turbine and through providing additional service parts. This will continue over the next two to three years and probably beyond. Moving on commercial aerospace to the defense market. This market is also showing strength with the start of the gradual buildup of engine spares over the next two to three years to support the F-35 program for which the fleet now stands at 975 aircraft and growing. These increases more than offset the continued lockhead inventory correction in our structures business. Other markets of IGT and oil and gas continue to be very healthy. In commercial truck and trailer builds and order intake continued to be good despite the lower freight rates and increased price of diesel fuel.

We continue to be cautious though as we look forward until we see several months of data for new 2024 orders, which the order books have only been opened for a month. The initial month was good. But we also know that orders can be canceled depending upon how the broader economy moves in recent months. In aggregate, we see limited risk of aircraft demand from both the commercial aircraft market and defense markets. The two markets aggregate to approximately 65% of our revenue and that moves up to 80% excluding the commercial transportation business. Beyond the fundamental demand from airlines, clearly we rely upon aircraft manufacturers being able to produce and build up the stated and scheduled quality of aircraft, particularly narrow-body aircraft.

Looking forward into 2024, we envisage growth to be in the 7% range plus or minus a percentage point. The headline sales number for 2024 is likely to be approximately $7 billion. This will be further refined when we see the achieved Q4 build rates from Boeing and Airbus with the confirmed plans going into 2024. All of this will be provided in further detail in February, along with the assumed build rates. Our standard is normally one of caution. Moving specifically to the fourth quarter of 2023. We see revenue about $1.635 billion plus or minus $15 million, EBITDA $375 million plus or minus $5 million, earnings per share at $0.45 plus or minus $0.01. Regarding the full year 2023, revenues increased by about $100 million from $6.44 billion to $6.54 billion plus or minus $15 million.

EBITDA has increased by a further $40 million to $1.485 billion plus or minus $5 million. Earnings per share has increased by $0.07 to $1.77 plus or minus $0.01. Free cash flow is at $635 million plus or minus $35 million. In summary, we see strong performance with healthy liquidity and an increased guide for the remainder of the year. We consider the year-to-date progress to be very good, despite the continued choppy build conditions in commercial aerospace. We are comforted by the fact that any build misses by aircraft manufacturers who have moved into backlog, given the very strong underlying demand for travel and in particular the absolute requirements for fuel efficient engines and fuel efficient aircraft with an overarching mandate of reduced carbon emissions.

Our full year guide of $1.77 earnings per share is an increase of 26% year-over-year. This builds on the 2022 versus 2021 increase of 39%. Currently in 2023, we repurchased $376 million of debt and brought back $150 million of common stock. Our net leverage has further improved in Q3 and is heading towards approximately two times net debt to EBITDA by year-end. All of the debt actions help accomplish our goal of reduced interest rate burden in both 2023 and also going into 2024 with further improved cash flow yield, despite the increase generally of interest rates. Thanks everybody. And now let's move to your questions.

