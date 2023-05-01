Howmet Aerospace's (NYSE:HWM) investors will be pleased with their stellar 273% return over the last three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) share price has soared 271% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. Meanwhile the share price is 2.4% higher than it was a week ago.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Howmet Aerospace achieved compound earnings per share growth of 60% per year. We note that the 55% yearly (average) share price gain isn't too far from the EPS growth rate. Coincidence? Probably not. This suggests that sentiment and expectations have not changed drastically. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Howmet Aerospace's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Howmet Aerospace has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 31% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 27% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Howmet Aerospace better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Howmet Aerospace you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

