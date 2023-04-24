Hoxhunt Named Winner of Two Prestigious Global InfoSec Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine

MINNEAPOLIS, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoxhunt, the leading cybersecurity behavior change software company, today announced that the company has been named a winner of two Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. Hoxhunt's Human Risk Management Platform was named the "Best Solution" in the Threat Detection category, while also being recognized as "Cutting Edge" in the Anti-Phishing category.

Now in its 11th year, Cyber Defense Magazine's Global InfoSec Awards recognize companies in the information security space with unique and compelling products and services. Hoxhunt was established to take a people-first approach, going beyond traditional, compliance-based security awareness training and instead enabling a risk-based security strategy via measurable security behavior change. Hoxhunt's Human Risk Management Platform inserts comprehensive human threat intelligence capabilities into an organization's security stack.

"Hoxhunt embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

As they become increasingly sophisticated, phishing attacks are bypassing more technical protections by the day. Hoxhunt receiving this award for best threat detection technology recognizes that awareness and security behavior change results must extend beyond training to real-world impact. Human threat intelligence is a force multiplier for threat detection and response capabilities because people are the eyes, ears, and first responders of your security system.

This award win comes on the heels of several other accolades awarded to Hoxhunt. The company was recently recognized by G2, the world's leading software review site, receiving 14 badges across six categories for cybersecurity awareness training in their Spring 2023 Report. The company also received three awards from TrustRadius in their Winter 2023 "Best of" awards for Best Feature Set, Best Relationship, and Best Value for Price. Additionally, Hoxhunt won three 2023 Globee Cybersecurity Awards, winning Gold in the Most Innovative Security Company of the Year—Security Education category, and Silver in both the Phishing Detection and Response (PDR) and Ransomware Protection categories.

"As the volume of malicious activity continues to rise and human error remains one of the core elements of a successful attack, equipping humans with the knowledge and skills needed to detect and respond to attacks is more important than ever before," said Mika Aalto, Co-Founder & CEO. "At Hoxhunt, we take a people-first approach to security training and have created technologies, enriched in neuro sciences combined with AI and ML, to measurably change behavior and attitude towards security risk. We are honored to receive this validation from Cyber Defense Magazine and others for our tireless efforts to increase human resilience against sophisicated cyber threats."

Winners of the Global InfoSec Awards will be celebrated at the 2023 RSA conference beginning on April 24 and the complete list of winners can be found at https://www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Hoxhunt

Hoxhunt helps security leaders and employees join forces to prevent data breaches. Hoxhunt is a Human Risk Management platform that goes beyond security awareness to drive behavior change and measurably lower risk. Data breaches start with people, so Hoxhunt does too. It combines AI and behavioral science to create individualized micro-training experiences people love. Employees learn to detect and report advanced phishing attacks. Operations teams respond fast with limited resources. And security leaders gain outcome-driven metrics to document reduced cybersecurity risk.

