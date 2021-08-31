Hoy Health Makes Its First Corporate Acquisition

<p>Hoy Health celebrates a milestone with the acquisition of Homefront Health. The acquisition supports a shared ideal of successfully integrating technological innovation with the accessibility of low-cost Primary Care for medically underserved populations. </p>

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoy Health is a Health Tech company that is leading primary care in the digital health industry via HoyRPM, (Remote Patient Monitoring), HoyDOC (Telehealth), HoyMEDS, HoySAVE and HoyRX (Medication Access). The company is focused on providing low-cost, quality care for underserved multi-ethnic and multi-cultural populations. Hoy Health's acquisition of HomeFront Health in August 2021 is the company's first major corporate initiative to push forward the assurance, reliability and consistency of their remote patient monitoring services. Hoy Health CEO Mario Anglada made the official announcement at a joint company employee meeting held in Orlando, FL last week. "The acquisition of HomeFront Health is not only a major step forward for both companies, but also a critically important step for our HoyRPM clients and patients." He added, "We are in the business of patient care and being able to combine Hoy Health's strength in technology with HomeFront Health's focus on human interaction, we will deliver an enhanced model of care that is widely acceptable to aging, multi-lingual, and underserved populations. This acquisition allows us to more effectively and efficiently change the lives of people who are so often overlooked in our communities, while also allowing us to continue innovating for continuity."

San Antonio, TX based HomeFront Health is a service-driven mobile healthcare organization that delivers frontline medical services to patients in their home as an extension of hospital- and provider-centric care models. By harnessing the untapped resource of military-trained and field-tested veteran medics, the mobile medical units provide unparalleled in-person patient care when and where it's needed the most. The company raised its profile during the first four months of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 as they were able to provide at home medical services to people that could not or did not visit hospitals. In addition, they contributed to the building of pandemic medical infrastructure by setting up field hospitals.

At the heart of this acquisition is the strong belief, by both companies, that the future of patient care is in the home. Hoy Health recognized that it could build a stronger presence in the digital healthcare space by ensuring consistency within the primary patient care space. The acquisition is avidly supported by Hoy Health investor Robert Castellani, an entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of North American Rescue. "I couldn't be more proud to be part of Hoy Health and their mission to deliver quality health care to the underserved population in our country," states Mr. Castellani. "Hoy Health is well-positioned to serve its patient communities by leading the way to deliver affordable and accessible primary digital healthcare for all." Mr. Castellani further states, "The acquisition of HomeFront Health was a natural progression of taking both companies to their full potential. The future of the industry is home care and I firmly believe that Hoy Health can deliver on that premise."

About HOY HEALTH

Founded in 2017, is the first and only bilingual Digital Primary Care platform with a family of virtual products and services specially designed for the healthcare needs of medically underserved populations in the US and around the world.

In 2021, won the Mayo Clinic & ASU Med Tech Accelerator "Audience Choice Award."

In 2020, selected as Finalist in "Startup of the Year" by Established.

In 2019, selected as part of the 15 most innovative healthcare companies in the US by the editors of Fierce Healthcare.

In 2018, selected as a Global Health Transformer in Startup Health's Moonshot Academy.

Innovator's Network Member of the American Heart Association.

Visit our website at www.hoyhealth.com.

