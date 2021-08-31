U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,521.00
    -4.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,322.00
    -30.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,581.25
    -16.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,263.30
    -3.30 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.46
    -0.75 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.10
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    +0.0036 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2920
    +0.0070 (+0.54%)
     

  • Vix

    16.67
    +0.28 (+1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3785
    +0.0024 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7000
    -0.1850 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,865.81
    +133.63 (+0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,223.38
    +17.52 (+1.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,104.23
    -43.78 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Hoy Health Makes Its First Corporate Acquisition

·3 min read

<p>Hoy Health celebrates a milestone with the acquisition of Homefront Health. The acquisition supports a shared ideal of successfully integrating technological innovation with the accessibility of low-cost Primary Care for medically underserved populations. </p>

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoy Health is a Health Tech company that is leading primary care in the digital health industry via HoyRPM, (Remote Patient Monitoring), HoyDOC (Telehealth), HoyMEDS, HoySAVE and HoyRX (Medication Access). The company is focused on providing low-cost, quality care for underserved multi-ethnic and multi-cultural populations. Hoy Health's acquisition of HomeFront Health in August 2021 is the company's first major corporate initiative to push forward the assurance, reliability and consistency of their remote patient monitoring services. Hoy Health CEO Mario Anglada made the official announcement at a joint company employee meeting held in Orlando, FL last week. "The acquisition of HomeFront Health is not only a major step forward for both companies, but also a critically important step for our HoyRPM clients and patients." He added, "We are in the business of patient care and being able to combine Hoy Health's strength in technology with HomeFront Health's focus on human interaction, we will deliver an enhanced model of care that is widely acceptable to aging, multi-lingual, and underserved populations. This acquisition allows us to more effectively and efficiently change the lives of people who are so often overlooked in our communities, while also allowing us to continue innovating for continuity."

San Antonio, TX based HomeFront Health is a service-driven mobile healthcare organization that delivers frontline medical services to patients in their home as an extension of hospital- and provider-centric care models. By harnessing the untapped resource of military-trained and field-tested veteran medics, the mobile medical units provide unparalleled in-person patient care when and where it's needed the most. The company raised its profile during the first four months of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 as they were able to provide at home medical services to people that could not or did not visit hospitals. In addition, they contributed to the building of pandemic medical infrastructure by setting up field hospitals.

At the heart of this acquisition is the strong belief, by both companies, that the future of patient care is in the home. Hoy Health recognized that it could build a stronger presence in the digital healthcare space by ensuring consistency within the primary patient care space. The acquisition is avidly supported by Hoy Health investor Robert Castellani, an entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of North American Rescue. "I couldn't be more proud to be part of Hoy Health and their mission to deliver quality health care to the underserved population in our country," states Mr. Castellani. "Hoy Health is well-positioned to serve its patient communities by leading the way to deliver affordable and accessible primary digital healthcare for all." Mr. Castellani further states, "The acquisition of HomeFront Health was a natural progression of taking both companies to their full potential. The future of the industry is home care and I firmly believe that Hoy Health can deliver on that premise."

About HOY HEALTH

Founded in 2017, is the first and only bilingual Digital Primary Care platform with a family of virtual products and services specially designed for the healthcare needs of medically underserved populations in the US and around the world.

In 2021, won the Mayo Clinic & ASU Med Tech Accelerator "Audience Choice Award."

In 2020, selected as Finalist in "Startup of the Year" by Established.

In 2019, selected as part of the 15 most innovative healthcare companies in the US by the editors of Fierce Healthcare.

In 2018, selected as a Global Health Transformer in Startup Health's Moonshot Academy.

Innovator's Network Member of the American Heart Association.

Visit our website at www.hoyhealth.com.

For more information please contact:
Patrick Todd, Chief Marketing Officer
317749@email4pr.com
952-240-3972
Hoy Health Corporation
Morristown, NJ 07960

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoy-health-makes-its-first-corporate-acquisition-301365945.html

SOURCE Hoy Health Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Why Pfizer Thinks Its COVID Vaccine's Days Could Be Numbered

    On nearly every front, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) has been a blazing success. Pfizer's revenue growth could just be getting started. Here's why Pfizer thinks that its COVID-19 vaccine's days could be numbered.

  • Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine created more antibodies than Pfizer/BioNTech’s in study of vaccinated Belgian health-care workers

    The study involving 2,499 Belgian health-care workers who were vaccinated with two doses of either company's vaccine was published on Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

  • 3 Things About Pfizer That Smart Investors Know

    Many companies go through transformations. It's where Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) finds itself with a relatively new leader bent on reestablishing its scientific roots. Since CEO Albert Bourla took the chief operating officer role in January 2018, the company has spun off its generics and off-patent drugs in a venture that became Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and given control of its consumer health business to GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) through a joint venture.

  • Cathie Wood Is Scooping Up Shares of These 2 Pandemic Winners. Should You?

    Cathie Wood is known for her success over the long term. That's why so many of us love to follow her lead. Her biggest fund, Ark Innovation ETF, has steadily outperformed the S&P 500 for the past five years, for example.

  • Sundial Growers Is Bankrolling These Cannabis Stocks

    Cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) got an influx of cash earlier this year thanks to its rising popularity with retail investors. Sundial is now in a great financial position, sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars -- well more than what it needs to fund its day-to-day operations. Below, I'll look at some of the companies Sundial and Sunstream have been bankrolling and assess whether this new strategy is good for Sundial's business.

  • Top Marijuana Stocks on the Nasdaq for September 2021

    These are the marijuana stocks on the Nasdaq with the best value, fastest growth, and the most momentum for September 2021.

  • This Is How You Can Catch Delta Outside, Even If You're Vaccinated, Expert Says

    For most of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've moved everything from dining to exercise classes outside to make them safer to participate in. Unfortunately, mutations of the virus have made it harder to cut down on the risk of transmission. Now, experts are warning that the highly contagious nature of the Delta variant means that even vaccinated people can still catch the virus outside—but there are still a few tricks to avoiding it.RELATED: This Type of Mask Won't Protect You From COVID Right Now, Ne

  • Palantir's Outlook Is As Bright As Ever

    Last Thursday, Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) reported its revenue soared 49% from a year earlier for the second consecutive quarter, smashing Wall Street's expectations and also raising its full-year adjusted free cash flow outlook from more than $150 million to more than $300 million. Second-Quarter Earnings Results were well-received by Wall Street as the data analytics company reported revenue of $376 million that translated to adjusted earnings of 4 cents per share. Moreover, it imp

  • With nearly 1,300 Americans dying each day from COVID-19, some are saying it’s time to penalize the unvaccinated

    It seems as if there’s nothing that companies and government officials won’t do to convince unvaccinated Americans to finally get their COVID-19 shot. Krispy Kreme recently announced that it is doubling its doughnut-a-day offer. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is offering free Avengers comic books to persuade the teen set.

  • Got $4,000? Buy These 2 Cannabis-Focused Biotech Stocks

    As different as they may seem, there's some overlap between the cannabis industry and biotech that's worth understanding as an investor. Cultivators can use biotechnology to manipulate the genes of marijuana plants to increase their yield, and biotechs can use the bioactive chemicals contained in cannabis as jumping-off points for drug development efforts. Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) is pushing forward with cannabis-derived medicines for rare diseases, and it's gaining momentum rapidly.

  • Biogen Is Giving Away Its Controversial Alzheimer’s Drug: Report

    Aduhelm costs $56,000 a year and some insurers have been slow to make reimbursements, Reuters reported. Doctors also are questioning the drug's effectiveness.

  • Breakthrough Multi-Targeted Drug Candidates Puts Axcella at Forefront of Liver Disease Treatment Market

    Image Provided By Unsplash Liver diseases like cirrhosis and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) are deadly and afflict millions of Americans with debilitating mental and physical symptoms that become progressively worse each year. Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing enhanced treatments for underserved complex diseases, has made exciting progress in the development of two potential treatments for liver-related conditions. Despite the severit

  • Ohio hospital forced to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin after judge’s ruling

    A judge has ordered an Ohio hospital to treat a COVID-19 patient with an anti-parasitic commonly used for livestock. Julie […] The post Ohio hospital forced to treat COVID-19 patient with Ivermectin after judge’s ruling appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Pershing Square to buy extra 2.9% of Universal Music for $1.15 billion

    PARIS (Reuters) -American hedge fund manager Bill Ackman's Pershing Square is buying an additional 2.9% of Universal Music Group (UMG) from Vivendi for $1.149 billion, the French conglomerate said on Tuesday. Vivendi said the transaction was based on an enterprise value of 35 billion euros ($41.40 billion) for 100% of UMG's share capital. The deal, to close by Sept. 9, means Pershing Square will own 10% of UMG's share capital after it bought a 7.1% stake from Vivendi in August, the French company added.

  • Explainer-What we know about Japan's contaminated Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

    Japan's COVID-19 vaccination push suffered a blow from widening reports of contamination in supplies of Moderna Inc's vaccine. The first contamination was reported to Moderna's local distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, on Aug. 16. On Aug. 26, Japan said that, as a precaution, it had halted use of 1.63 million Moderna doses https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japan-withdraws-16-mln-moderna-covid-19-vaccine-doses-over-contamination-nikkei-2021-08-25 shipped to 863 vaccination centres nationwide.

  • Nike gives staff a week off to support their mental health

    Nike has given staff at its Oregon headquarters a week off to help support their mental health following what it described as a "traumatic" time.

  • CytoSorbents, Aferetica Launch Organ Perfusion System In Italy

    CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) and Aferetica srl (Italy) have launched products to remove inflammatory mediators at Italy's European Society of Organ Transplantation Congress. Aferetica's PerLife ex vivo organ perfusion system and CytoSorbents' PerSorb adsorber are based on the CytoSorbents ECOS-300CY sorbent technology. PerLife is a system for an organ transplant that provides both perfusion and purification of the kidney and the liver, following organ retrieval and before organ implan

  • The One Vegetable You Should Never Eat Raw, CDC Warns

    There are so many delicious ways to prepare vegetables: You can steam them, you can sauté them, you can grill them, and you can—of course—skip the cooking process altogether. Health experts even recommend eating some vegetables raw, because they retain nutrients that could otherwise be cooked away. But that doesn't mean all veggies can forgo proper prep. In fact, there's one vegetable that you should never eat raw, because it poses real danger to your health, according to the Centers for Disease

  • Here's What Doctors Want You to Know Before You Begin Taking a Vitamin C Supplement

    Vitamin C is one of the most common dietary supplements taken by Americans, and there's undoubtedly benefits to making sure you're getting enough of this important nutrient. Vitamin C is necessary for the growth, development, and repair of body tissues, and it also aids in collagen production, iron production, and wound healing.

  • Baxter Nears $10 Billion Deal to Buy Hill-Rom, Dow Jones Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Baxter International Inc. is in advanced talks to acquire Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. for about $10 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal values the medical equipment maker at around $150 a share, Dow Jones reported. That’s a 13% premium to the stock’s closing price of $132.90 on Friday. The transaction is expected to be reached in the middle of the week, and the talks may still fall apart, it said. The new offer comes a month after Hill-Rom reje