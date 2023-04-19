HOYA Group PENTAX Medical Singapore Pte. Ltd. Wins the Endoscopy Product Innovation of the Year Award at the Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards 2023

TOKYO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HOYA Group, PENTAX Medical's Asia Pacific Region Headquarters PENTAX Medical Singapore Pte Ltd has been recognized for its groundbreaking PENTAX Medical INSPIRATM Video Processor with a prestigious Endoscopy Product Innovation of the Year at the Healthcare Asia Medtech Awards 2023. PENTAX Medical INSPIRATM video processor has been designed to be the bridge for legacy endoscopes to next level image quality, and to be the gateway to tomorrow's cutting-edge technology in diagnosis and therapy.

The awards program celebrates companies that have demonstrated excellence in innovation, service delivery, and patient care, as well as those that have made significant advancements in technology, products, and services in the Medtech industry, particularly during the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PENTAX Medical INSPIRATM Video Processor was acknowledged for its cutting-edge functionalities that combine innovative functionalities in a plug-and-play solution that is easy to use and control through a customizable touch panel. The customizable graphical user interface helps to focus on what is important: the patient.

Maha Guruswamy, President, PENTAX Medical Singapore, Pte. Ltd. commented "This is a great honor for us, and we are so proud to deliver the award-winning PENTAX Medical INSPIRATM to our customers in Asia Pacific countries to share the ground-breaking experience in endoscopy."

PENTAX Medical INSPIRATM Video Processor delivers optimum image quality, with richly detailed imaging up to 4K resolution, high contrasts using Auto HDR, and state-of-the-art digital enhancement with i-scan, and an energy-efficient LED light source with two connection types, making it possible to achieve superior imaging with the latest model (i20c) and even with endoscopes from earlier generations1), enabling healthcare providers to achieve optimal clinical outcomes.

PENTAX Medical is no stranger to receiving awards for its innovative solutions and designs. The company has previously won several awards for its innovative solutions and design, including the Red Dot Award in 2015 for its VIVIDEOTM ENT Videoscope Solutions for its unique ergonomic design to improve handling and help patient comfort, and second prize in the "Midsized Companies" category at the German Innovation Awards in 2018 for their DECTM Video Duodenoscope ED34–i10T2 for its unique disposable design to improve standards of patient hygiene. In collaboration with University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium, PENTAX Medical's prototype Red Density system has been awarded the ESGE Innovation of the Year Award 2018. Clinicians at the Department of Gastroenterology at Leuven undertook an evaluation study of this novel software which calculates the endoscopic inflammation in ulcerative colitis (UC). It further demonstrating its commitment to developing innovative solutions that address healthcare providers' needs and contribute to improving patient outcomes

Rainer Burkard, Global President, PENTAX Medical, and Company President, MedTech and Life Science Company, HOYA Corporation commented, "At PENTAX Medical we care about providing the best possible support for health care professionals. We are very proud about receiving this award on our new premium platform PENTAX Medical INSPIRATM setting new standards and a milestone in endoscopy. In line with our commitment to continuously innovate products, this cutting-edge solution provides a future-proof platform. We must congratulate our award-winning R&D team for their incisive innovative work delivering this innovation award winning products in rapid succession"

1) 90i, i10, J10, 90K and i10c series endoscopes; Not all models are compatible. For details, contact your local PENTAX Medical service facility.

About PENTAX Medical

PENTAX Medical is a division of HOYA Group. The company's mission is to improve the standard of patient care and quality of healthcare delivery by providing the best endoscopic products and services with a focus on QUALITY, CLINICALLY RELEVANT INNOVATION, and SIMPLICITY.

PENTAX Medical strives to align with the healthcare community's Triple Aim goals through transparent partnerships with its customers and by providing the highest quality solutions to help them reach their goals, including enabling customers to improve patient outcomes by offering evidence-based solutions across the continuum of care; ensuring value by supporting the customers to improve their efficiency and minimise their healthcare costs; and enriching patient and provider's experience by empowering every member of the care team to achieve optimal outcomes through products, education, and support.

Focused on the outcome instead of technological features, PENTAX Medical listens to the healthcare community and their patients, understands their daily obstacles and helps improve endoscopy with smart innovations.

For more information: http://www.pentaxmedical.com

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels, and hard disk drives. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people. For more information, please visit: http://www.hoya.com.

Disclaimer:

The products mentioned in this press release are manufactured by HOYA Corporation,6-10-1 Nishi-shinjuku Shinjuku-ku Tokyo, Japan. These products must be used only by healthcare professionals.

Please contact PENTAX Medical for availability in your country.

https://www.pentaxmedical.com/pentax/en/102/1/Worldwide-Locations

