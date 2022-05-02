U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,152.75
    +25.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,084.00
    +202.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,953.25
    +101.25 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.80
    +12.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.98
    -0.71 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.60
    -28.10 (-1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    -0.30 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0547
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.40
    +3.41 (+11.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2573
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2670
    +0.4370 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,978.74
    +1,027.08 (+2.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    898.14
    -18.22 (-1.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.55
    +35.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Hoylu AB (publ) carries out a SEK 7.1 million convertible loan notes issue and enters into loan agreement with Baklid Invest AS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hoylu AB
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HOYLU.ST
Hoylu AB
Hoylu AB

The Board of Directors of Hoylu AB (publ) (“Hoylu” or the “Company”) has, with support of authorization granted by the annual general meeting on 21 May 2021, carried out a directed issue of convertible loan notes corresponding to a value of SEK 7.1 million. Further, the Board of Directors has resolved to raise a loan from Baklid Invest AS amounting to SEK 3,000,000 with a 6 per cent interest per annum.

The convertible loan notes have been subscribed by Alden AS, Bimo Kapital AS, Helling Invest AS, Torsen Tankers & Towers AS, Camelback Holding AS, OneTwo3 AS, Norse Partners AS, Norse AS, Erling Johnsen A/S, Frenisa AS, and KES AS (the “Investors”). The reasons for the deviation from shareholders’ preemption rights are to raise capital in a cost and time effective manner on terms and conditions that are beneficial for the Company and its shareholders. The proceeds from the directed issue will be used to increase the Company’s working capital to enable continued operations and growth. The directed issue to the Investors has been carried out with support of the authorization granted at the annual general meeting on 21 May 2021.

The convertible loan notes mature on October 31, 2022 and carries an annual interest rate of six (6) per cent. The conversion price for new shares is set at SEK 1.00 and the holder of the convertible instrument has the right to ask for conversion of whole or part of its claim to new shares in the Company commencing on the date of the registration of the issue and up until October 31, 2022. Terms of the convertible loan notes issue, including the conversion price, have been determined following arms lengths negotiations with the subscribers. As a result, the board of directors of the Company considers that the terms of the convertible loan notes issue are in line with market conditions.

Upon on full conversion of the convertible loan notes in the directed issue to Investors (excluding accrued interest) the share capital will increase by approximately SEK 585,724 by issue of 7,104,934 new shares. The dilution for existing shareholders amounts to a maximum of approximately 7.2 per cent.

Short-term loan

The Board of Directors has resolved to raise a short-term loan from Baklid Invest AS (controlled by the CEO, Truls Baklid) amounting to SEK 3,000,000. The maturity date is set to October 31, 2022 and runs with a 6 per cent interest per annum.

For more information, please contact:
Truls Baklid, CEO, +47 924 38 900 Email: tob@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu

Hoylu's Adaptive Workspace opens up a new way for teams to plan, build and engage --so they get the impact they want no matter the industry, department or time. Whatever your management or planning style, Hoylu fits the way you structure your team and integrates all the productivity tools you're already using. So, you easily plan and complete any project. And when it comes to the work itself, Hoylu gives your team the freedom to drag and drop anything from documents to presentations, and even video conferences. So, anyone can easily share and embed live files for the entire team to work on --all from anywhere, on any device.

For more information: www.hoylu.com

Try Hoylu for free: https://app.hoylu.com/

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication
This information is information that Hoylu AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:35 CET on May 02, 2022.



Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood's Worst Nightmare Comes True

    Health officials declared Covid-19 a global pandemic and planes stopped flying, bars, gyms and theaters closed, and people retreated to their homes to wait out the disease that had thoroughly disrupted their lives. Companies like Teladoc Health , Zoom Video Communications , Netflix and Peloton Interactive made the most out of social distancing. Netflix posted the first decline in annual subscriber growth in more than a decade earlier this month.

  • Buffett Is Back With One of His Biggest Buying Sprees in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- After complaining for years that high valuations were thwarting his stock-buying efforts, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is back hoovering up other companies’ shares.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsRussia Will Quit International Space Station Ove

  • Biggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Offloading Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- In times of Treasury turmoil, the biggest investor outside American soil has historically lent a helping hand. Not this time round. Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsRussia Will Quit International Space Station Over SanctionsJapanese institutional managers -

  • Amazon and Ford Have a Big Problem They Can't Control

    E-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford both have stakes in a company that is becoming a financial headache.

  • Bargain Shopping? 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investors are constantly searching for the next big winner. We mean the stocks that are on track to see explosive growth, handsomely rewarding the investors that managed to get onboard at the right time. But how are investors supposed to know when it’s time to snap up the right stock? The Street’s seasoned pros tell investors that compelling investments can be found among names that have stumbled lately. Rockiness in share prices can present a unique opportunity to get in on the action before th

  • Beyond Stock Splits: 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Amid the focus on stock splits, many growth stocks with lower prices offer the potential for considerable returns.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Big-Name Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings,, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. D.R. Horton Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Is Coats Group plc's (LON:COA) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

    Most readers would already be aware that Coats Group's (LON:COA) stock increased significantly by 10% over the past...

  • Billionaire Jeff Bezos lost $20.5 billion in 24 hours

    Jeff Bezos is $20.5 billion more poor. The second richest man in the world lost this huge sum in 24 hours. Do not worry, however, because the entrepreneur still has a net worth of $148 billion as of April 30, according to Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Bezos is now over $100 billion from Elon Musk, the world's richest man.

  • China Contagion Threatens to Derail the World’s Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A widespread selloff in China is rippling through emerging markets, threatening to snuff out growth and drag down everything from stocks to currencies and bonds.Most Read from BloombergNaomi Judd, of Grammy-Winning Duo The Judds, Dies at 76Bored Ape Metaverse Frenzy Raises Millions, Crashes EthereumMusk Engages in Twitter Spat After Rebuttal From Ocasio-CortezOmicron Sublineages Evade Antibodies From Earlier InfectionsRussia Will Quit International Space Station Over SanctionsFres

  • Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 10th of June to...

  • Here’s What’s Next for Tesla Investors Now That Elon Musk Sold Stock

    Leave it to Tesla CEO Elon Musk to make something as dry as an annual meeting of stockholders interesting.

  • Teladoc: Buy, Sell, or Hold After the 40% Drop?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares crashed 40% in one trading session this past week after the company delivered bad news: The telehealth giant recorded a $6.6 billion noncash goodwill impairment charge and slashed annual guidance. The stock already was suffering prior to this, as investors worried about competition and about when Teladoc might make it to profitability. Let's take a look at Teladoc's situation, and then consider what might be the right decision for you.

  • China’s Plunging Yuan Is a Bigger Deal Than Elon Musk and Twitter

    The U.S. dollar’s buying power grows, as euro, yuan, and yen falter. But volatile currency markets signal distress.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Recession

    These fundamentally strong but beaten-down growth stocks have the firepower to outlast any recession.

  • 3 Deeply Discounted Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Whether you're a brand-new investor or someone who's been putting their money to work on Wall Street for decades, you've learned, or been reminded of, one of investing's most valuable lessons: Stocks don't go up in a straight line. Meanwhile, the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite has tumbled as much as 23%, which places it squarely in a bear market.

  • 12 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to British Billionaire Chris Hohn

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best stocks to buy now according to British billionaire Chris Hohn. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Chris Hohn’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns and history, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to British Billionaire Chris Hohn. Chris Hohn is known […]

  • Gold dips as bond yields rise before Fed meeting

    Gold prices fell on Monday as elevated U.S. Treasury yields pressured demand for zero-yield bullion, ahead of a widely expected big interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve to contain rising inflationary pressures. The market is concerned that the Fed could be quite hawkish, pricing in a 50 basis point hike, and it could be 75 basis points in July, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy Or Sell? 5G Ramp Up Key To Revenue Growth

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will revenue growth reaccelerate from new 5G-driven consumer, business products and services?