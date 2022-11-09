U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,841.50
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,191.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,139.50
    +45.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.90
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.38
    -0.53 (-0.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.10
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    +0.13 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0080
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.54
    +1.19 (+4.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1559
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3750
    -0.2880 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,155.32
    -1,572.41 (-7.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    418.60
    -43.31 (-9.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,289.25
    -16.89 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

Hoylu and Digital.ai Partner to Transform Virtual Program Increment (PI) Planning

Hoylu AB
·3 min read
Hoylu AB
Hoylu AB

Stockholm, Sweden, November 9, 2022 Today Hoylu announced that Digital.ai has joined its official reseller program, enabling more users than ever to unlock the power of whiteboard-based collaboration with a visual and iterative approach for better agile planning. Digital.ai’s new Hoylu integration offering combines whiteboarding techniques with scaled Agile practices, providing distributed teams with new ways to collaborate and further understand risk and dependencies.

“This new agreement enables both Hoylu and Digital.ai to create more value for the end customers that run Agile processes at scale,” said Hoylu CEO Truls Baklid. "We are now the only PI Planning whiteboarding software to integrate with Digital.ai Agility, which increases collaboration while saving users time and effort with our two-way integration. We’re very excited to have this formal partnership with Digital.ai and look forward to helping our customers on their Agile journeys.”

Derek Holt, General Manager of Intelligent DevOps for Digital.ai added: “To stay competitive, business leaders are driving technology-based innovation at an accelerated rate while also navigating increased remote and hybrid work. Our new partnership with Hoylu brings the power and creativity of “agile-aware” whiteboarding to Digital.ai Agility, today’s leading Enterprise Agile Planning solution. This partnership accelerates our customers' ability to be more efficient, more collaborative, more innovative, and to ultimately drive more business value from their software investments.”

Seamless Integration
There are many digital PI Planning tools, but only Hoylu integrates with Digital.ai Agility, saving customers time and effort by reducing duplicative work. The new seamless integration:

  • Saves time and effort by bulk importing Digital.ai Agility information with just a few clicks

  • Reduces duplicate work by automatically pushing updates in both Hoylu and Digital.ai Agility

  • Allows teams to easily visualize and map dependencies

  • Improves collaboration on shared artifacts

  • Helps scale Agile practices across all levels

The partnership provides an accurate view of PI Planning as it happens and can reveal opportunities to improve to drive immediate business impact.

For more information, please contact:
Truls Baklid, CEO Hoylu + 47 924 38 900 Email: tob@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO Hoylu + 1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu
Hoylu is an easy-to-use, cloud-based, Agile and Construction Project Management and whiteboarding tool that enables distributed teams to plan and visualize projects. Our Adaptive Workspaces take the complexity out of complex projects and adapt freely to fit any team or workflow. We have you covered for PI Planning, Scrum, Kanban, Dependency Mapping, Retrospectives, Lean, Pull Planning, and more. Learn more at hoylu.com

About Digital.ai
Digital.ai is an industry-leading technology company dedicated to helping Global 5000 enterprises achieve digital transformation goals. The company's AI-powered DevOps platform unifies, secures and generates predictive insights across the software lifecycle. Digital.ai empowers organizations to scale software development teams, and continuously deliver software with greater quality and security while uncovering new market opportunities and enhancing business value through smarter software investments. Additional information about Digital.ai can be found at digital.ai


Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Stockholm
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550; ca@mangold.se

Publication
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 08:30 CET on November 9, 2022.


Recommended Stories

  • Twitter engineer says he was fired for helping coworkers who faced layoffs

    A former Twitter Inc engineer has accused the company of firing him days after it was acquired by Elon Musk because he developed a tool to allow workers to save important documents in anticipation of mass layoffs. The engineer, Emmanuel Cornet, filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Monday claiming he was engaged in protected activity when he shared the software on an internal Twitter messaging channel. "Protected activities" are actions that workers can take without fear of employer retaliation under U.S. labor law.

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • Salesforce Cuts Hundreds of Sales Workers on ‘Accountability’

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. has cut hundreds of workers from sales teams, seeking to improve profitability while facing slowing demand for its software products in a choppy economy.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBF“Our sales performance process drives account

  • Apple AirPods Maker Dives After Revealing Major Client Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- GoerTek Inc. plunged its daily limit of 10% after the maker of Apple Inc.’s AirPods disclosed it suspended production of an audio product from “a major overseas customer.”Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBFThe Chinese company, which named neither th

  • 14 Largest Lithium Producers in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 14 largest lithium producers in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest lithium producers in the world. There is a huge demand for various minerals by different industries, but it wasn’t that long ago that […]

  • FedEx says current-quarter volumes in U.S. below projections

    Delivery providers like FedEx and United Parcel Service Inc witnessed a surge in e-commerce volumes in the early days of the pandemic, but the firms are now left with excess delivery capacity, after the demand nosedived. "In the U.S., you're seeing again, as anticipated, a bit of a reset from the e-commerce boom and the volume surges that accompany that," FedEx Chief Financial Officer Michael Lenz said while speaking at the Baird Global Industrial Conference.

  • Salesforce lays off hundreds of workers

    Reports are circulating that the tech titan is poised to make even deeper cuts before the end of the year.

  • FTX Exchange Halts All Crypto Withdrawals

    Customers' crypto withdrawals that were previously backlogged have been halted altogether, according to announcements from the official FTX Support Telegram group.

  • Lordstown Motors receives investment from Foxconn as it preps to deliver on endurance truck

    Foxconn will reportedly invest $170 million in Lordstown Motors, which is planning to deliver its first Endurance truck this year.

  • Oil Holds Losses on Weak China Demand Outlook, Higher Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses on a challenged Chinese demand outlook and after an industry report pointed to rising US inventories.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBFWest Texas Intermediate traded near $89 a barrel after sliding 4% over the past two sessions. Swe

  • Tech war: Nvidia offers new GPU chip tailored for Chinese market as it vows to comply with US export regulations

    US graphics card giant Nvidia is offering a new chip specially-designed for the Chinese market, which will allow it to continue to sell its products to customers in China while still complying with new US export control requirements, the company said. The new A800 graphic processing unit (GPU) is an alternative to its A100 chip that the US government has barred from sale to Chinese clients without approval. Reuters first reported the existence of the new product, which was later confirmed by the

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023, According to Wall Street

    Some Wall Street analysts say these growth stocks could produce triple-digit returns in the next year.

  • Rough Day for Cryptocurrencies and Companies Tied to Them

    A broad selloff swept cryptocurrencies and publicly traded companies tied to digital assets Tuesday. Bitcoin prices fell around 13%, while Ethereum prices tumbled 19%. Marathon Digital, a crypto mining company, lost 10%. MicroStrategy dropped 24% and Coinbase Global shed more than 13%. Binance’s proposed deal to buy FTX has stoked worries about whether the firm’s liquidity crunch would ripple through cryptocurrencies and the broader market. “A lot of this has to do with the shock value and how u

  • LG's Stretchable, Smooshable Screen Promises a Future of Shatter-Proof Gadgets

    The price of gadgets is only going to continue to increase, making the sting of accidentally dropping your smartphone or tablet and watching the screen shatter to thousands of pieces even more painful. But what if screens were the most durable part of a touchscreen device? That’s a future I’m ready for, and one that LG is diligently working on.

  • Battle of Crypto Titans Ends: Binance to Acquire FTX

    The news of Binance swallowing up its rival FTX shocked the crypto industry and prompted a flood of memes and market action.

  • 5 Steps to Retiring With $5 Million

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • Boeing lands 5-jet order from Emirates

    Emirates, a launch customer for Boeing's 777 freighter, has ordered more of the jets. The order comes as Emirates is increasingly impatient over the 777X program.

  • Here's what we know about the new US Steel-United Steelworkers tentative agreement

    The often-contentious recent battles between United States Steel Corp. and the United Steelworkers ended Tuesday with a tentative four-year labor agreement. Here are some answers to the questions.

  • Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass Resigns to Join Levi Strauss

    CEO Michelle Gass has been under attack from activist investors for sales declines and a steep drop in the department-store chain’s stock. She will become president of Levi and, eventually, the jeans giant’s CEO.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.