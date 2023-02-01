U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

Hozpitality.com announces Hozpitality's Best 30 Power list in Dubai, recognizing 30 Most Popular General Managers in the UAE

·6 min read

Hozpitality's Best is a power list of 30 Best Superstars is based on over 37,000 votes received online and on how popular the nominee is among their co-workers, colleagues, teams, suppliers, partners, and friends.

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO, Hozpitality Group said, "We are proud to announce the launch of its inaugural 'Hozpitality's Best 30' list, which recognizes the most popular 30 General Managers in the UAE. These skilled leaders serve as the vital link between owners and teams, balancing a focus on increased revenue and profitability with cost-effectiveness. As the captain of their respective hotels or restaurants, these General Managers demonstrate exceptional efficiency, leadership, and management skills. We extend our warmest congratulations to the winners."

"It is our pleasure to inform you that your accomplishments will be featured in the printed edition of our table book, which will be distributed to top hospitality companies across the UAE," Raj added.

"The first edition of 'Hozpitality's Best 30' pays tribute to the 30 highly regarded General Managers and highlights an additional 10 commendable General Managers within the UAE," said Vandana Bhatt, MD. Hozpitality Group.

Nominations were received from major hospitality establishments, and following a 30-day voting period, the winners have now been officially recognized in this publication. "Hozpitality Group extends its warmest congratulations to those whose names are included on the list," added Vandana.

The full list of winners and their profiles can be seen at https://www.hozpitality.com/Hozpitalitygroup/read-article/hozpitality-039-s-best-30-recognizing-most-popular-general-managers-in-the-uae-8359.html

30 Best List Winners

Eric Seso, General Manager, Mövenpick Hotel Apartments Downtown Dubai
Goran Stojkovic, General Manager, Sheraton Dubai Creek Hotel and Towers
Guillermo Salvatori, General Manager, Movenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers & RIVA Beach Club
Gurnoor Bindra, General Manager, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates
Helen Jacobe, General Manager, Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort
Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager - Northern Emirates, Hospitality Management holding
Jawad Saade, General Manager, Edge Creekside Hotel
Jean-Sébastien Kling, Cluster General Manager, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah & Hilton Dubai The Walk - UAE
Michael Schmitt, General Manager, Conrad Dubai
Mohamed Soussan, Group General Manager, Ayla Hotels & Resorts
Mohammed Mahmoud, General Manager, InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & SPA
Nader Halim, Cluster General Manager, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island / 
DoubleTree by Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island Residences / The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton
Omar Hamad, General Manager, Address Dubai Marina
Patrick Baptist, General Manager, Aloft Abu Dhabi - Marriott International
Rajan Malik, Director of Operations, Asha's Restaurant International Limited
Ravi Santiago, Cluster General Manager, Wyndham Hotels Ajman - Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman, 
Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche
Recep Pamukcu, General Manager, Ajman Hotel Managed By Blazon Hotels
Reda Moukhtar, General Manager, Atana Hotel
Samir Arora, Cluster General Manager, The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel 
Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Dubai | Ibis Styles Dubai Jumeira
Shujaat Yar, Cluster General Manager, Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road
Four Points by Sheraton Downtown
Thierry Perrot, Cluster General Manager, Wyndham Dubai Deira, Days Hotel by Wyndham Dubai Deira, 
Super 8 by Wyndham Dubai Deira
Tracey Oliver, Cluster General Manager, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, 
Al Wadi Desert and The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Beach
Turgay Erdogan, General Manager, Rixos Premium Dubai
Wael El Behi, General Manager, The Tower Plaza hotel

"Our heartfelt congratulations to those whose names appear on the list of the 10 most Commended General Managers in the UAE," said Raj.

Commended GMs

Abdel Rahman Abdelshafi, General Manager, Fairmont Fujairah Beach Resort
Bassam Zakaria, Cluster General Manager, dusitD2 Kenz Hotel & Dusit Princess Residences
Burcak Orak, General Manager, Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island
Damir Kartal, Cluster General Manager, Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai, 
Movenpick Hotel Apartments Al Mamzar Dubai
Dominic Hagerty, General Manager, Avis UAE Rent a Car
Khaled Saab, General Manager, Residence Inn by Marriott Sheikh Zayed Road
Nathalie Cockayne, General Manager, Melia Desert Palm Member of Melia Collection
Nemo Acimovic, General Manager, Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residence
Sherif Hanna, General Manager, Signature Group of Hotel
Spencer Hayato Wadama, General Manager, SLS Dubai

"It is an honor to be a part of this journey and to recognize these exceptional leaders. We wish these individuals continued success and hope that they will inspire and guide their teams and aspiring professionals to reach new heights," said Raj.

The digital edition of the magazine will be available for all to access, while the printed version will be distributed in March.

"Called Hozpitality's Best, the list would recognize and celebrate the region's 30 Most Popular Hospitality Professionals. The list will celebrate some of the superstars from the hotel industry's most important departments, including HR, Sales & Marketing, Procurement, F&B, Culinary, Engineering, Housekeeping, Rooms Division, Finance, and more," Raj said.

For more details about Hozpitality Groups Awards and initiatives, please visit:- https://www.hozpitality.com/awards

About Hozpitality Group: -

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements, Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1.2 million professionals through its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs, etc.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a 'much lower cost'. We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

'Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop', a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approximately 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Log on to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

To know more about the group, please log on to:
www.hozpitality.com , www.hozpitalityplus.com , www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

Contact:-

Raj Bhatt
Founder & CEO
HOZPITALITY GROUP
A SUBSIDIARY OF VR ONLINE GROUP
P.O Box- 119395, Dubai, UAE
Phone:- +971 4 334 31 77, Fax:- +971 4 334 31 78
Email:- email@hozpitality.com
Company name: https://www.hozpitality.com/news.asp

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hozpitalitycom-announces-hozpitalitys-best-30-power-list-in-dubai-recognizing-30-most-popular-general-managers-in-the-uae-301735794.html

SOURCE Hozpitality Group

