U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,984.25
    +8.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,728.00
    +46.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,114.75
    +42.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,906.30
    +7.20 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.62
    -0.43 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.70
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.05
    +0.08 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0654
    +0.0071 (+0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.40
    -0.55 (-2.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2071
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8190
    -0.3800 (-0.28%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,755.35
    +448.65 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    539.78
    +7.25 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.94
    +35.66 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

Hozpitality.com announces Hozpitality's Best HR 30 Power list in Dubai, recognizing 30 Most Popular HR Leaders in the Middle East

·7 min read

Hozpitality's Best is a list of 30 Most Popular HR Leaders, based on the votes received online and on how popular the nominee is among their co-workers, colleagues, teams, suppliers, partners, and friends

DUBAI, UAE, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the vital link between owners and teams, HR Leaders play a critical role in balancing increased revenue and profitability with cost-effectiveness. These skilled leaders exhibit exceptional efficiency, leadership, and management skills and serve as captains of their respective hotels or restaurants.

Raj Bhatt, Founder and CEO of Hozpitality Group, expressed his pride in the launch of the inaugural list and congratulated the winners: "We extend our warmest congratulations to the most popular 30 HR Leaders in the Middle East. Their dedication and hard work have earned them a well-deserved spot on our prestigious list."

The second edition of 'Hozpitality's Best 30' also pays tribute to an additional 10 commendable HR leaders within the Middle East. According to Vandana Bhatt, MD of Hozpitality Group, "This list showcases the 30 highly regarded HR Leaders and highlights 10 more who deserve recognition for their exceptional skills and contributions to the hospitality industry in the Middle East."

Nominations for 'Hozpitality's Best 30' were received from major hospitality establishments, and after a 30-day voting period, the winners have been officially recognized in this digital publication. Hozpitality Group is proud to showcase the profiles of all the winners, which can be seen in full on their website.

Congratulations to all the winners of 'Hozpitality's Best 30' and thank you to everyone who participated in the voting process. Hozpitality Group looks forward to continuing their mission to recognize and celebrate the outstanding talent within the hospitality industry.

The full list of winners and their profiles can be seen at:- https://www.hozpitality.com/Hozpitalitygroup/read-article/hozpitality-039-s-best-30-recognizing-most-popular-human-resource-leaders-in-the-middle-east-8558.html

Here is the list of 30 Best Most Popular HR Winners (in alphabetical order):

Ahmed Lasheen, Regional Director of HR - Arabian Peninsula - Hilton Worldwide

Antia Odero, Senior HR Administrator - Human Resources, Dubai Golf

Aseem Kapoor, CEO, Ark People Solutions

Aseema Fernandes, HR Manager, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel

Cherry Santos Cruz, Director of HR, Sofitel JBR

Elie Abi Samra, Director of Talent & Culture, Rixos hotels, Gulf

Ellaine Siruelo, Sr HR Leader, IHG - Kuwait & Bahrain and Director of Human Resources,

 IHG - InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & SPA

George Mathew, Cluster Director of HR, Grand Hyatt Dubai

Ina Lorenz, Director of L&D, Accor Academy India, Middle East, Africa & Turkey

Jane Fernandes, Cluster Director of Human Resources, (Multi-Country): Sheraton Mall of the Emirates Hotel

Dubai, Aloft City Centre Deira & The Westin and Le Méridien City Centre Bahrain

Kieth Walter Ayuso, Director of HR, Jannah Hotels & Resorts

Madhav Kumar, Human Resources Manager, Seven Holding SPC, Bahrain

Mohamed Ribayathulla, Talent & Culture Manager, Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman

Paarth Mathur, Cluster Dir. of HR, Valor Hospitality - Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek,

Wyndham Dubai Deira, Days Hotel by Wyndham, Super 8 by Wyndham

Payal Kulkarni, Area Director of Human Resources - Abu Dhabi and Jordan - Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Rajashree Purandare Vichare, HR Director, Kitopi

Rania Roufael - Chief People Officer, Sunset Hospitality Group

Razvi Raza, Cluster Director of Talent & Culture, Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai

and Movenpick Hotel Apartments Al Mamzar Dubai

Roni Masri, Regional Director of HR and Talent Development Golden Tulip MENA/ Louvre Hotels

Salima Hussaini, Director of Human Resources at Taj Exotica Resort and Spa, The Palm, Dubai

Sameer Aboobacker, Cluster Talent & Culture Manager, The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery by Sofitel,

Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Dubai, Ibis Styles Dubai Jumeira

Santhosh Gopinathan, Director of Human Resources, Bab Al Qasr, Abu Dhabi

Sergio Snyder, Area Director of HR, Marriott International

Shamsa Alwardi, Director of Human Resources, Kempinski Hotel Muscat

Stefan Geyser, Group Director of People & Culture at Minor Hotels

Sunny Mehta, Director of Human Resources, Millennium Place Barsha Heights

Susan Abdullah Crone, Director of Human Resources, at Caesars Palace Dubai

Tarek Jarrouje, Director of HR, Conrad Hotel Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Uzma Noor, HR Manager, DoubleTree by Hilton - Dubai Jumeirah Beach

Vivek Srinivasan, Director of Human Resources, Shangri-La and Traders Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

 

"Our heartfelt congratulations to those whose names appear on the list of the 10 most Commended HR Leaders in the Middle East," said Raj.

Commended HR Leaders in Middle East (in alphabetical order):

Aileen Biscocho, Human Resources Manager, TIME Grand Plaza Hotel

Ayesha Aldhafri, Director- HR & Administration, D&B Properties UAE

Deepak Kunnath, HR Manager, The Tower Plaza Hotel

Dinesh Chaudhari, Head of HR and Talent Development at Palazzo Versace Dubai

Eugene Bosman, Cluster Director of Human Resources - Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Kamran Aslam, Human Resource Manager, Ramada Suites by Wyndham , Dubai , JBR

Renukrishna, Asst. HR manager, Al Jawhara Gardens Hotel

Sonam Lhanzom, HR Executive, voco Bonnington Dubai

Victor Thomas, HR Manager, Ajman Hotel

Zamir Abbasi, Cluster Director Human Resources, Millennium Hotels Doha

 

It is an honor to be a part of this journey and to recognize these exceptional leaders. Hozpitality Group wishes these individuals continued success and hope that they will inspire and guide their teams and aspiring professionals to reach new heights. The digital edition of the magazine will be available for all to access.

"Called Hozpitality's Best, the list recognizes and celebrates the region's 30 Most Popular Hospitality Professionals. The list celebrates some of the superstars from the hotel industry's most important departments, including, Sales & Marketing, Procurement, F&B, Culinary, Engineering, Housekeeping, Rooms Division, Finance, and more," Raj said.

For more details about Hozpitality Groups Awards and initiatives, Please visit: https://www.hozpitality.com/awards

About Hozpitality Group:

Hozpitality is an online platform for professionals from Hotels, Restaurants, Airlines, Travel agencies, Clubs, Cruise Lines, Cinemas, Spas, Schools, Suppliers and Retail. Hozpitality offers Branding options, A Community Network for Employers and Job seekers, a directory of Hospitality Suppliers, Latest Hospitality News, Hotel News, Movements and Appointments and Hospitality Announcements Hotel Industry Recruitment, Professional CV designing, Hospitality Courses etc. We provide an effective platform where all hospitality professionals can come together, network and benefit.

Hozpitality.com offers a selection of best Hotel Management Institutes, Schools and Universities and Hotel management Courses. Hospitality Students can search and apply for Hotel management Courses and join the School's Alumni and network with their colleagues. Hozpitality also offers a Market Place for Hospitality Suppliers where Hospitality Products, Services, Offers and Deals can be listed and sold to millions of Global Hospitality professionals.

Hozpitality reaches out to over 1.2 million professionals thru its 2 group websites, www.hozpitality.com and www.hozpitalityplus.com with Registered Members and Social Media from over 186 countries.

The dedicated hospitality Media and News website Hozpitalityplus.com, publishes and shares Latest Hospitality News, Announcements, Hotel openings, Promotions, Events, Hospitality Movements and Appointments and Hospitality announcements, Reviews, Blogs etc.

Hozpitality Consulting is a Global Executive Search consultancy based out of Toronto, Canada. Our success lies in building a long term relationship and delivering results quickly and efficiently for a "much lower cost". We are experts in locating the best possible suitable executive and management candidates for placements in all types of hospitality organizations around the world. Through our matchless database, communication and networking, over the world, we provide our clients with the most skillful candidates.

'Hozpitality Buzz- The inside scoop' is a TV show based on the hospitality industry in Dubai and UAE, is in English and telecast-ed on a premier TV channel in Middle East & North Africa reaching out to approx. 10-12 million viewers. To know more about the TV show, Please log on to:- www.facebook.com/hozpitalitybuzz and https://www.youtube.com/Hozpitality

Middle East Hospitality Excellence Awards are presented to recognize top industry organizations which have shown skill, creativity, ingenuity and success in the Middle East & North Africa's growing hospitality industry. Logon to www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

To know more about the group, please log on to: www.hozpitality.com, www.hozpitalityplus.com, www.hozpitalityexcellenceawards.com

Contact:

Raj Bhatt
Founder & CEO
HOZPITALITY GROUP
A SUBSIDIARY OF VR ONLINE GROUP
P.O Box- 119395, Dubai, UAE
Phone:- +971 4 334 31 77, Fax:- +971 4 334 31 78
Email:- email@hozpitality.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hozpitalitycom-announces-hozpitalitys-best-hr-30-power-list-in-dubai-recognizing-30-most-popular-hr-leaders-in-the-middle-east-301759298.html

SOURCE Hozpitality Group

Recommended Stories

  • Charlie Javice, the 30-year-old Frank founder accused of fraud, says Jamie Dimon took a personal interest in her $175 million acquisition

    The young founder hits back at the bank in new filings, alleging JPMorgan should have known what it was buying. Javice is demanding a trial by jury.

  • McDonald's Expands Bold Breakfast Menu Experiment

    Alert Early Bird, the fast-food chain has a new morning menu item that could change the restaurant game.

  • ‘Conscious quitting’ is the newest trend sweeping the workplace. Here’s what leaders can do to avoid it

    Move over, quiet quitting. This year, workers who don’t see eye to eye with their employer’s company values aren’t mentally checking out of their jobs—they’re voting with their feet.

  • Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer

    For the average American, healthcare in retirement will cost more than they have in their entire savings account. And unfortunately, Medicare won't help. Healthcare, of course, is the single biggest line item that most retirees need to prepare for. Recently, … Continue reading → The post Healthcare Will Cost More Than Most Retirees Have: Here's Why Medicare Isn't the Answer appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford’s pact with Chinese EV battery maker is a sucker punch to American taxpayers

    Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin made national headlines recently when he rejected a Ford Motor (F) factory in a struggling part of the state, owning to Ford’s partnership with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co.  (CN:300750) ( CATL), a Chinese electric-vehicle battery manufacturer. A month later, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer celebrated that her state landed the plant, saying, “It’s thrilling, it’s thrilling.” This joint-venture appears to be constituted to allow Ford to harvest the tax incentives provided in the Inflation Reduction Act without getting FDI or even any technological return.

  • 'Employment extenders' are in a 'power position': Experts say aging workers are the key to keeping the economy afloat — here’s why and how to make it work for you

    Take advantage while you can.

  • Oil Pushes Higher as China and India Combine to Boost Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as data showing a strong recovery in Chinese factory activity reinforced the outlook for energy demand in the world’s biggest crude importer and offset concern about rising US inventories.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Apple Suppliers Are Racing to Exit China, AirPods Maker SaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins

  • Google's Waymo Prepared To Trial Robotaxi Services with Employees in Los Angeles

    Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) self-driving trucking unit Waymo proposed testing its autonomous Jaguar I-Paces without a human safety operator in Los Angeles in the next couple of weeks. Initially, only employees could hail rides in the driverless robotaxis, TechCrunch reports. Waymo's services will be available "outside of traditional rush hour times. Also Read: Uber And Motional Tap Las Vegas For Their Collaborative Robotaxi Debut While Waymo mapped several LA neighborhoods, inc

  • Biden to require chips companies winning subsidies to share excess profits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52-billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare. The Commerce Department on Tuesday released its plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39-billion manufacturing subsidy program. The CHIPS Act plays a central role in the Biden administration's effort to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • Can I Retire at 50 With $2 Million?

    Two million dollars may seem like more than enough money for retirement, but even that amount can vanish quickly in the face of medical expenses, inflation and taxes. If you expect to retire at 50 with $2 million, careful planning is … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 50 With $2 Million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Target CFO: 'Organized retail crime' contributed to hundreds of millions in lost profits in 2022

    Target feels the sting of organized retail crime.

  • 7 Ways to Get Money in Retirement Without Working

    When people retire, they go from having one main source of income to having several. The exact number of income sources and how heavily you'll rely on them depends on your level of retirement planning. While some people rely solely … Continue reading → The post 7 Types of Retirement Income Sources appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Paramount Turned Down $3 Billion-Plus Offer for Showtime From Former Executive

    Former Paramount Global executive David Nevins was the latest Showtime suitor to be rebuffed by Paramount over the past few years.

  • Credit Suisse personal & business banking boss Haux to leave

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse on Wednesday said its Head of Personal & Business Banking, Anke Bridge Haux, is to leave the bank. Haux, who has been with the Swiss bank for 15 years, is to take on a new role as CEO of the Swiss arm of LGT Bank in November. Credit Suisse's current chief operating officer of Personal & Business Banking, Michael Sager, will take over leadership of the business on an interim basis with immediate effect and become a member of the executive board of Credit Suisse (Switzerland) Ltd.

  • At Marc Benioff’s Salesforce, It’s One Big Family—Until Trouble Hits

    The $160 billion business-software company has joined the tech industry’s retrenchment, laying off thousands

  • Coca-Cola and Dunkin' Bring 3 New Coffees to Grocery, Convenience Stores

    Coca-Cola has very little experience being the No. 2 brand. Coca-Cola does not own a major coffee brand in the U.S. What it does own is what some call the second-largest coffee-house chain in the world -- Costa Coffee -- and it also has a massive partnership with the actual second-largest coffee chain in the U.S. and the world, Dunkin'. While you can debate which brand takes the No. 2 slot -- it's Dunkin' by store count, Costa if you use a stricter definition of coffee house -- you can't debate that Starbucks leads the space in the U.S. and worldwide.

  • Budget airline revives sub-£400 flights to America

    Flights to America for less than £400 are to return as a Norwegian low-cost airline undercuts the likes of British Airways and Virgin Atlantic.

  • Sanctions Headache Threatens to Dent India’s Russian Oil Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian buyers of Russian oil, a crucial lifeline for the Kremlin over the past months, are struggling under the weight of increasingly onerous demands from financiers wary of breaching Western sanctions, a headache that is slowing transactions and threatening to at least temporarily dent record flows to the Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billi