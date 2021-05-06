U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,177.39
    +9.80 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,398.56
    +168.22 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,552.86
    -29.57 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,208.90
    -32.47 (-1.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.04
    -0.59 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.30
    +32.00 (+1.79%)
     

  • Silver

    27.55
    +1.02 (+3.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2060
    +0.0051 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5590
    -0.0250 (-1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3882
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1170
    -0.0720 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,105.21
    -121.25 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,483.25
    +11.83 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,060.36
    +21.06 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,331.37
    +518.77 (+1.80%)
     

HP’s latest all-in-one comes with AI noise reduction

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

HP has unveiled its latest all-in-one desktop PC. The company claims the EliteOne 800 G8 is the first commercial all-in-one to offer AI-based noise reduction and presence awareness, features that HP has included in some laptops. Presence awareness can automatically lock your PC when you move away and wake it up when you return. The system boasts several other security features, including cable lock support.

The PC is available with a 23.8-inch or 27-inch display up to 2560x1440, with low-blue-light and anti-glare viewing. It has an optional pop-up, dual-facing 5MP webcam with variants that offer an IR camera and time of flight sensor. The camera can follow you and the system uses scene detection to adjust settings depending on light levels. There's a dynamic voice leveling feature as well, which will keep your voice volume consistent whether you're close to or further away from the microphone.

The EliteOne 800 G8 supports up to 64GB of DDR4 3200 SDRAM and 2TB of SSD storage, while there are storage expansion slots. It comes with an 11th-gen Intel Core processor, up to i9.

There are decent connectivity options, including two USB-C, three USB-A, DisplayPort, HDMI and Ethernet ports. There’s support for BlueTooth 5 and WiFi 6 as well.

It might not be as colorful as the latest iMacs or boast Apple’s M1 chip, but if you’re looking for a Windows all-in-one, it might be worth considering. The EliteOne 800 G8 should be available in some regions this month.

