HP’s latest all-in-one comes with AI noise reduction

BGR

When it comes to premium in-ear headphones, there are a few brands that everyone tends to turn to. And if you're looking for one of the most popular options out there, you'll find some seriously impressive sales right now. Pop on over to Amazon and you'll see that the nation's top online retailer is currently offering deep discounts on AirPods Pro and AirPods 2, including the lowest price of the year so far on Apple's crazy-popular AirPods Pro. Also of note, AirPods Max are on sale right now with the first real discount ever — hurry and you can save almost $20. Even with Amazon's discounts, however, AirPods are still quite pricey so they're way out of many people's budgets. But if you want great earbuds that pack some of the same features for much less money, you definitely should check out TOZO T10 True Wireless Earbuds on Amazon right now. They have more than 141,000 5-star ratings and they're currently on sale for just $23.99! It goes without saying that TOZO T10 True Wireless Earbuds don't have the same brand recognition as Apple's earphones. Even though you don't see them on billboards or in TV commercials though, you might be shocked at how popular they are. These awesome buds currently have more than 141,000 5-star ratings and more than 200,000 ratings overall at Amazon. Do you know how good a product has to be to rack up that many 5-star ratings? They last for about 4 hours of playback per charge and you'll get another 14 hours of music streaming thanks to the included charging case. Oh, and speaking of the charging case, this model supports wireless charging just like Apple's $199 AirPods 2 and $249 AirPods Pro! We all know that Apple's AirPods are awesome. Of that, there is no doubt. I use AirPods Pro myself and I love them. But if you don't want to spend quite that much money, definitely check out a pair of T10 earbuds instead. I was surprised at how good they are when I tried them myself. Be sure to clip the 20% coupon on the product page and you'll get these great earbuds for only $23.99! That matches the lowest price of all-time, and it probably won't last much longer. Here are some of the key takeaways: Tozo T10 earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 technology as well as HSP, HFP, A2DP, and AVRCP. Enjoy all that tech without the tangles since these popular in-ear headphones are cord-free. Get truly authentic sound and deep bass with custom 8mm speaker drivers and hi-fi stereo sound. One-step pairing and Bluetooth 5.0 tech allow these earbuds to connect to each other automatically — pair them with your smartphone or tablet once and then you're done. The durable design features IPX8 water resistance thanks to an inner nano-coating. The earphones can survive being fully submerged in 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes. Earbuds last for over 4 hours of playtime per charge, while the included charging case adds another 14 hours. The case also supports both wired and wireless charging.