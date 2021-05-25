U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

HP's newest Chromebooks have 14-inch screens and 11th-gen Intel CPUs

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

HP has released a range of Chromebooks over the years, from budget convertible laptops to pricier productivity-oriented devices. Today, it's adding two 14-inch notebooks to its ranks with iterative updates aimed at hybrid workers. The Pro c640 G2 laptops feature Intel's latest 11th-gen processors coupled with Intel Iris X graphics, which should provide a significant boost in the processing department. At 16.55 mm thick, they're also HP's thinnest-ever Chromebooks and around as slim as the premium ASUS CX9

But — with prices starting from $419 for the regular model and $569 for the enterprise version (with a Chrome Enterprise Upgrade thrown in) — they lack the flashier features found on high-end Chromebooks. You won't find a QLED screen here, for example. Instead, you'll have to settle for a HD or optional full HD display. Those willing to fork out more can also purchase a range of extras including touchscreen support, a fingerprint sensor and a backlight.  

HP Chromebook
HP Chromebook

Internally, you can equip the machines with up to 16GB memory and 256GB of storage. And to make cleaning a tad simpler, HP says you can use household wipes on the laptops without worrying about breaking the screen. While the spill-resistant keyboard can handle up to 350ml of liquid. There's also support for Wifi 6 to help you take advantage of higher internet speeds at home. And, for video calls, HP has added an 88-degree webcam (with a privacy shutter) paired with dual microphones.

Both the HP Pro C640 G2 Chromebook and its Enterprise counterpart are available to purchase today.

  • Bose confirms ransomware attack that exposed employee data

    Bose has suffered a data breach after a ransomware attack, which saw the perpetrator access files containing employee information.

  • Apple's iPad Air tablets are at all-time lows at Amazon

    The latest 64GB and 256GB cellular models are at all-time low prices on Amazon, while the 64GB WiFi version is also on sale with a huge discount.

  • Google's Fuchsia OS debuts on the original Nest Hub

    Google's Fuchsia operating system is finally making its public debut on the old Nest Hub smart screen.

  • 'Boss Baby' sequel hits Peacock and theaters simultaneously on July 2nd

    Universal helped bring the movie theater business back from COVID-19 with F9, but it's doing things differently with 'The Boss Baby: Family Business.'

  • FYI, the digital kitchen scale over 68,000 Amazon shoppers love is on sale for $11

    Kitchen scales are ideal for portion control — weighing your food can help keep calories in check.

  • Consumer Reports’ No.1-rated mattress is now on sale for just $1,399 for a queen size

    BUY THIS, NOT THAT MarketWatch has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful. We may earn a commission if you buy products through our links, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • What's on TV: 'Friends' reunion, 'Rugrats' and 'Lucifer'

    Also new this week: 'My Fair Lady' 4K and the 'Black Lighting' series finale.

  • U.S. Senate Republicans to meet on White House infrastructure talks

    U.S. Senate Republicans are due to meet on Tuesday to determine their next steps on bipartisan infrastructure talks following last week's White House offer to pare down President Joe Biden's sweeping $2.25 trillion proposal to $1.7 trillion. One of the lawmakers, Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso, said on Monday the group of six lawmakers would hold a Tuesday morning meeting, as they approach an unofficial end-of-May White House deadline to show progress in the talks. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, of West Virginia, who is leading the Republican infrastructure effort, said her negotiating team would discuss possible next steps but offered no details about options.

  • Qualcomm refreshed its Snapdragon 7c chip for PCs and Chromebooks

    The company claims the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 delivers 10 percent faster performance than "most competing platforms."

  • Sony adds four new models to its portable wireless speaker lineup

    This year's Sony portable speaker lineup includes an ultra compact model along with three larger options for parties and karaoke.

  • Global Food Prices Soaring As Demand For Biofuels Continues To Climb

    Accelerating demand for renewable biodiesel fuels is directly responsible for a worrying increase in prices for a whole host of commodities such as corn, canola, palm oil and soybean oil

  • Tested: 2021 Genesis G80 3.5T vs. Mercedes-Benz E450 4Matic

    Genesis looks to upend the status quo of the mid-size luxury sedan segment with its new G80.

  • iFixit looks inside Apple's new 24-inch iMac

    Apple's tiny M1 chipset left a lot of space to work with inside the new all-in-one 24-inch iMac.

  • More millennials follow horoscopes than believe in an all-knowing God, survey finds

    “The Millennial generation in particular, seems committed to living without God, without the Bible, and without Christian churches as foundations in either their personal life or within American society.”

  • Bonds of Firm That Sells $500 Sneakers Sum Up Junk’s Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a deal that has come to exemplify the fevered state of the high-yield bond market.Italian luxury fashion retailer Golden Goose -- famed for its distressed-look shoes -- drew enough interest to sell a 480 million-euro ($588 million) six-year junk bond this month. Unlike any other deal in Europe this year, this one banks on the company’s ability to sell sneakers that retail at around 400 euros, its flagship product.One attractive aspect of the deal was that it yielded more than a percentage point above the average for similarly-rated credits, partly due to it being the firm’s first bond sale. Investors struggling to make decent returns found the yields of over 5% on the single B-rated bonds irresistible. Golden Goose declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.Benoit Soler, a senior portfolio manager at Keren Finance in Paris, didn’t go for it. Barring significant wage increases, he’s skeptical about the prospects for high-end retail, noting that there’s unlikely to be a serious rise in spending on non-essential goods.“For Golden Goose, you’re buying into a non-essential mono product and taking a view on that sector for the next six years, if you buy the deal to hold,” he said.The offering has come to manifest the risks investors are willing to take to book returns, especially after global monetary policy helped swell the pile of negative yielding debt to a record. And even amid rising concerns over inflation, junk notes continue to advance because their higher yields and typically shorter maturities offer protection against price rises.Bloomberg Barclays index that tracks European junk bonds climbed about 2% this year, while a similar gauge of investment grade notes fell 1.2%. The difference in yields plummeted around 500 basis points since March 2020 to almost 2 percentage points.“The market is way too hot, and bond terms are the worst I’ve seen my entire 20-year career,” Soler said. “If spreads on assets like junk bonds are at their lowest at the same time as typically safe-haven assets such as government debt, it’s a sign of trouble brewing.”Spending SpreeOthers are also becoming cautious. Hedge funds’ short position on junk bonds this month was the highest since 2008, but that hasn’t curbed the rush of debt sales. Issuance in junk debt is at a record this year, and offerings have still been oversubscribed multiple times over“While the quantity of deals has been increasing, the quality has been gradually decreasing throughout the year,” Azhar Hussain, head of global credit at Royal London Asset Management, said in an interview. “There’s no obvious catalyst at the moment to really instill the caution that’s needed longer term.”There’s been talk of so-called revenge spending -- the act of splurging on goods and services to compensate for a difficult year -- benefiting the sector as economies emerge from lockdowns. IHS Markit’s measure of U.K. private-sector growth this month hit the highest since the index began in 1998.The luxury retail sector, however, wasn’t as impacted by lockdowns because the pandemic didn’t curb the incomes of high earners as much, explained Solweig Pierronnet, a senior credit analyst at Spread Research in Lyon, France. In other words, the pent-up demand for high-end goods may be limited.Golden Goose’s sales were largely unaffected by the pandemic, analysts at Lucror wrote in a note to their clients. Other upmarket, high-yield credits have also done well. Luxury clothing brand Isabel Marant received a credit upgrade last month, and Italian lighting and furniture-maker International Design Group improved the terms of its bond during a successful sale earlier this month.While it is hard to assess the impact of future Covid-related uncertainty on Golden Goose, the credit’s recent success epitomizes the current frothy state of the market.“Golden Goose is one example out of many which reflect the desperate search for yield,” Jochen Felsenheimer, managing director at XAIA Investment in Munich, said. “We are flooding the market with very risky transactions, and global credit risk is rising continuously.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin and Bonds Won’t Protect You From Inflation. Here’s What Will.

    When prices start to rise, seek real assets to hedge against a decline in stocks. REITs offer protection. Go for the gold, not the crypto.

  • 4 Little-Known Cryptocurrencies That Beat Bitcoin During the Crash

    Polygon, Helium, Celsius, and Maker may not be household names, but they are being explored as potentially useful technologies.

  • Dalio says ‘I have some bitcoin,’ at crypto conference: ‘Personally, I’d rather have bitcoin than a bond’

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager Ray Dalio says that he owns some bitcoin, making the prominent investor one of the latest traditional investors to declare ownership in the world's most popular digital asset.

  • Why AT&T's CEO says you should still hold the stock after the WarnerMedia spinoff

    AT&T shares are down since it announced it would spin off its WarnerMedia business and combine it with Discovery Communications. AT&T CEO John Stankey told Yahoo Finance why his stock is still a good buy.

  • A luxury titan has unseated Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest person

    Bernard Arnault, CEO of the group that owns Louis Vuitton and Dior, has passed Amazon's Jeff Bezos as world's richest person.