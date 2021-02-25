U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,829.34
    -96.09 (-2.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,402.01
    -559.85 (-1.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,119.43
    -478.54 (-3.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.09
    -80.29 (-3.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.45
    +0.23 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.90
    -27.00 (-1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    27.50
    -0.43 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2177
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5180
    +0.1290 (+9.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4008
    -0.0134 (-0.95%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.2400
    +0.3580 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,113.09
    -100.55 (-0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.88
    -11.79 (-1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,651.96
    -7.01 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,168.27
    +496.57 (+1.67%)
     
HP shocks Wall Street, blows away earnings estimates

Brian Sozzi
·Editor-at-Large
·2 min read
Computing and printing giant HP (HPQ) sure dialed up the growth in its most recent quarter.

Powered by consumers continuing to invest in work-from-home tech gear during the COVID-19 pandemic, HP blew away Wall Street sales and profit forecasts Thursday after the close. The company also shared upbeat guidance for its fiscal year, which may trigger a good number of upward revisions to analyst profit estimates and stock price targets in the coming days.

"What we are seeing is very strong demand for our products in the PC space and in the printing space, especially at home," HP CEO Enrique Lores told Yahoo Finance.

Here is how HP performed in its fiscal first quarter compared to Wall Street estimates.

  • Total Sales: $15.6 billion vs. $14.97 billion

  • Personal System Segment Sales: $10.6 billion vs. $10.33 billion

  • Printing Segment Sales: $5.0 billion vs. $4.67 billion

  • Diluted EPS: $0.92 vs. $0.66 (guidance: $0.64 to $0.70)

  • Full Fiscal Year Earnings Guidance: $3.15 to $3.25 vs. $2.65

HP's quarter highlights how the pandemic continues to weigh on the business of work.

Sales at HP’s personal systems and printing segments each rose 7% from a year ago. Sales growth was notched inside the consumer segments (up 34% for personal systems, and up 18% for printers) of each division, reflecting consumers buying notebook computers and printers to work from home.

Meanwhile, commercial sales fell 6% inside the personal systems segment while they were unchanged in the printer business. The mixed results here reflect workers having migrated from offices where large printers and desktops reign supreme — hence less desire by businesses to buy new hardware.

Operating profit margins at the personal systems and printer segments rose 200 and 500 basis points, respectively, versus a year ago.

What investors will likely watch for next is any financial impact to PC makers like HP from the yawning chip supply shortages. HP relies on Intel and AMD for its chips. Lores says the shortages are being fueled by strong demand for computing equipment.

"We provided very strong guidance for the second quarter and for the rest of the year. And this shows that even if there will be shortages, we are going to continue to grow. We are going to continue to be able to meet the majority of customer needs."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Recommended Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop, Nasdaq posts worst session since October as tech rout deepens

    Stocks traded lower as a rapid rise in Treasury yields spooked equity investors.

  • Governments need more money to fight Google antitrust cases, lawyer tells Congress

    The power of Big Tech to tamp down potential business rivals stretches all the way into the courtroom, one witness told lawmakers Thursday during testimony before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust. John Thorne, a partner with the law firm Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Fredrick, testified that the Justice Department (DOJ) and state prosecutors lack the resources necessary to effectively enforce their antitrust laws and cases now pending against Google.

  • GameStop extends rally, as sleuths try decoding ice cream cone tweet

    GameStop (GME) shares were up about 30% about 30 minutes into the trading session on Thursday. The stock's rally is an extension of the sudden 104% gain on Wednesday. Those watching the last hour of trading yesterday wondered if an afternoon tweet from activist investor Ryan Cohen was one of the catalysts for the unexpected spike.

  • Boeing, hit with $6.6 million FAA fine, faces much bigger 787 repair bill - sources

    Boeing Co will pay a $6.6 million to U.S. regulators as part of a settlement over quality and safety-oversight lapses going back years, a setback that comes as Boeing wrestles with repairs to flawed 787 Dreamliner jets that could dwarf the cost of the federal penalty. Boeing is beginning painstaking repairs and forensic inspections to fix structural integrity flaws embedded deep inside at least 88 parked 787s built over the last year or so, a third industry source said. The inspections and retrofits could take weeks or even up to a month per plane and are likely to cost hundreds of millions - if not billions - of dollars, depending to a large degree on the number of planes and defects involved, the person said.

  • Mortgage rates up to highest level in months after historically low run

    The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage — the most common home loan — jumped to 2.97% from 2.81% the week before, according to Freddie Mac.

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • Charlie Munger: 'I don't think everybody can be a great investor'

    Berkshire Hathaway vice chair Charlie Munger spoke at the Daily Journal annual meeting and explained his views about people becoming great investors. Good is possible. Great is a bit tougher.

  • 4 tips for traders who want to leap into GameStop, other 'meme' stocks

    Skybridge Capital co-chief investment officer Troy Gayeski shares some quick tips to those investors looking to trade GameStop's stock and other meme stocks.

  • ‘More black Americans became first-time investors in 2020 than any other year’: Schwab Foundation

    Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, President of the Charles Schwab Foundation, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to break down the new Ariel-Schwab black investor survey.

  • Here’s why some paychecks didn’t increase despite historic wage growth

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Sibille Marcellus discuss why some Americans’ paychecks didn’t budge despite wage growth.

  • Biden's stimulus checks bill could cut your taxes by $3,100

    The legislation, which goes to a vote on Friday, could put thousands back in your pocket.

  • Ten-Year Rate Spike Sinks Tesla and ARKK, Deepening Tech Carnage

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in popular technology shares accelerated after the 10-year Treasury rate spiked as much as 23 points, fueling worry that the Federal Reserve will be forced to raise interest rates.Tesla Inc. dropped 8% to erase its 2021 gains. The Ark Innovation ETF pushed its four-day rout past 15%. Peloton Interactive Inc. cratered 18% in the same time. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is on its longest-ever losing streak.After a weak 7-year note auction sent the 10-year rate past 1.6% for the first time in a year, the carnage spread rapidly among the stay-at-home darlings that drove 2020’s historic stock rebound. For the likes of Tesla, Zoom and other pandemic winners that notched triple-digit gains last year, anxiety is mounting that the group won’t be able to justify elevated valuations if borrowing costs remain elevated.“It all has to do with the rise in long-term rates,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “Since higher rates are negative for techs, it’s having a bigger impact on them. Also, higher rates have a bigger impact on the names that have seen the biggest moves.”The rate spike also raises the specter that the economy is cooking so hot that the Fed may be forced to raise rates to cool it. The equity selloff was widespread. The Nasdaq 100 Index sank 3.6%, the most since October. Small caps in the Russell 2000 also plunged more than 3%. The S&P 500 Index fell 2.5%.Vaccine rollouts and a likely federal spending bill prompted economists up and down Wall Street to ratchet up their 2021 growth forecasts, fueling inflation worries. While strong economic growth is generally positive for stocks, if rates rise too quickly, it can spook investors.“The trajectory of the increase is giving some equity investors pause about what if yields keep going up at this rate,” David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth, said in a phone interview.As the 10-year yield began to spike, equity traders rushed to the exits. A net of 1,739 stocks were on a down tick at one point, the second-biggest bout of coordinated selling of the year.“It’s pretty ugly,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “We are seeing another correction fitting with a pattern we saw in September and October. My sense is we are in the latter innings of this third beat-down for big tech.”(Updates with closing prices)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla Stock Falls As Production Of Top-Selling EV Halted At Key Plant

    Staff of the Model 3 production line were told their line would be idle from Feb. 22 to March 7, sources told Bloomberg News.

  • Dow Drops As 10-Year Treasury Jumps; Nasdaq Dives 2.5%; GameStop Explodes Again

    The Dow Jones fell as the 10-year Treasury yield surged. Tesla stock dove as EVs struggled. Boeing stock and Apple stock plunged. GameStop took off again.

  • Robinhood responds to Charlie Munger’s criticism: ‘Disappointing and elitist’

    A day after Warren Buffett's partner Charlie Munger bashed Robinhood, the company responds.

  • Munger compares bitcoin to what Oscar Wilde said about fox hunting

    Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger unloaded on bitcoin, showing that his views haven't changed since Warren Buffett and Munger last opined on the digital asset.

  • Pending home sales fall in the first month of the year

    The National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) Pending Home Sales Index, which tracks the number of homes that are under contract to be sold, fell 2.8% in January from the previous month.

  • 2 Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re in a volatile period right now, as stocks slipping after starting the year on a strong note. Big Tech, which boomed during the pandemic lockdowns and the move to remote work, is leading the declines. Investors have taken the measure of the vaccination programs, and now, in fueled by both a belief and a hope that economies will soon return to a more normal footing, they are seeking out those stocks that will gain we revert to a ‘pre-corona’ market situation. There is also inflation to take into account. Oil prices are up this year, and that’s one commodity whose price fluctuations are certain to trickle down the supply chain. Along with rising consumer demand, there’s an expectation that prices are going to increase, at least in the near term. All in all, this is the moment to take the old market advice: buy low and sell high. With stock prices falling for now, and volatility up, the low is covered. The key is finding the stocks that are primed to gain when the bulls start running again. Wall Street’s analyst corps know this, and they are not shying away from recommending stocks that may have hit bottom. Using TipRanks database, we pinpointed two such stocks. Each is down significantly, but each also has enough upside potential to warrant a Buy rating. TechnipFMC Plc (FTI) We’ll start in the hydrocarbon sector, where TechnipFMC operates two divisions in the oil and gas business: subsea, and surface. The company’s projects, until recently, included oil and gas exploration and extraction, rig and platform operations, crude oil refining, petrochemical (ethylene, benzene, naphtha, hydrogen) production, and both on- and offshore liquified natural gas (LNG) plants. Earlier this month, the petrochemical and LNG operations were spun off as Technip Energy, a separate independently traded company. TechnipFMC retains the subsea and surface hydrocarbon activities, allowing the company to better focus its efforts. TechnipFMC may need that focus, as the company has had a difficult time gaining traction in the stock markets. Like most of its peers, TechnipFMC saw share value fall steeply last winter at the height of the coronavirus crisis, but since then the stock has only regained about half of the losses. Over the past 12 months, shares of FTI are down 53%. Q4 results are due out today, after market close, and should shed more light on the company’s full-year performance. The company has reported quarterly earnings in 2020 that are in-line with the previous year’s results. The second quarter showed a year-over-year loss; Q1 and Q3 both showed yoy gains. Covering FTI for JPMorgan, analyst Sean Meakim writes, “Since the spin-off of Technip Energies was placed back in motion on 1/7, after outperforming considerably in the first days, FTI shares are now down… With newfound visibility to an exit from “spin purgatory”, investors are giving FTI another look with some still taking a “wait and see” approach until post-spin... We view the completion of the spin as a re-rating opportunity… allowing for broader investor participation. Monetization of TechnipFMC’s stake in Technip Energies helps the balance sheet and provides optionality on capital allocation.” To this end, Meakim rates FTI an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and his $20 price target suggests the stock has room to more than double in the year ahead, with a 172% upside potential. (To watch Meakim’s track record, click here) Overall, there are 13 recent reviews on FTI, breaking down 8 to 5 in favor of Buy versus Hold. This makes the analyst consensus rating a Moderate Buy, and suggests that Wall Street generally sees opportunity here. Shares are priced at $7.35, and the $12.18 average price target implies a bullish upside of ~65% over the next 12 months. (See FTI stock analysis on TipRanks) CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW) Next up, CoreCivic, is a for-profit provider of detention facilities for law enforcement agencies, primarily the US government. The company owns and operates 65 prisons and detention centers with a total capacity of 90,000 inmates, located in 19 states plus DC. Effective on January 1 of this year, the company completed its switch from an REIT to a taxable C-corporation. The move was made without fanfare, and the company reported its Q4 and full-year 2020 results – which covers the preparation period for the switch – earlier this month. CXW showed a top line of $1.91 billion for the ‘corona year’ of 2020, a small drop (3%) from the $1.98 billion reported in 2019. Full-year earnings came in at 45 cents per share. During the fourth quarter, the company reported paying off some $125 million of its long-term debt; CoreCivic’s current long-term liabilities are listed as $2.3 billion. The company showed liquid assets on hand at the end of 2020 as $113 million in cash, plus $566 million in available credit. The heavy debt load may help explain the company’s share performance, even as revenues and earnings remain positive. The stock is down 50% in the past 12 months, having never really recovered from share price losses incurred in the corona panic last winter. 5-star analyst Joe Gomes, of Noble Capital, covers CoreCivic, and remains sanguine on the stock despite its apparent weaknesses. “We view the fourth quarter as continuation a trend, one across the last three quarters of 2020. In spite of COVID, the large reduction in detainees, the reduction in normal operations of the court system, and other impacts, CoreCivic posted relatively flat revenue and sequential adjusted EPS growth. We believe this illustrates the strength of the Company's operating model,” Gomes noted. In line with his optimistic approach, Gomes keeps his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating and $15 price target as is. This target puts the upside potential at 97%. (To watch Gomes’ track record, click here) Some stocks fly under the radar, and CXW is one of those. Gomes' is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See CXW stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tech Leads U.S. Stock Rout as Bond Yields Soar: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Tech shares led a rout in U.S. stocks while the selloff in global bonds deepened, with the benchmark Treasury yield spiking to a one-year high and debt from the U.K. to Australia coming under pressure.The Nasdaq 100 tumbled 3.6%, the most since October, as investors rotated away from pandemic-era winners toward companies poised to benefit from an end to lockdowns. About 10 stocks fell for every one that gained on the S&P 500. Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF extended its decline, leaving it 15% lower for the week. Stocks popular with the day-trader crowd surged once again, with GameStop Corp. doubling at one point before ending 19% higher.Ten-year Treasury yields spiked after tepid demand at an auction for government bonds, surging as much as 23 basis points to 1.6%, the highest since last February. The increase forced a crucial group of investors such as holders of mortgage securities to sell Treasuries, which in turn led to further increases in yields.Across markets, investors are betting on a sunnier outlook for the global economy, with U.S. jobless claims data the latest to support that idea. But some traders worry that resurgent growth is already priced into stocks, and they’re staring down the risk that accelerating inflation is just around the corner, a development that would dent the appeal of equities.“It’s all about interest rates,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Schwab Center for Financial Research. Tech “has been a relative outperformer. As it led on the way up, it will likely lead on the way down too.”In remarks this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell offered reassurance that policy would continue to be supportive and look beyond a temporary pick-up in inflation, especially from a low base.That’s given the bond market enough reason to keep driving yields higher. The 10-year U.S. yield adjusted for inflation rose to its highest level since June, a warning sign for riskier assets that have benefited from exceptionally loose financial conditions amid the pandemic.Read more: Soaring U.S. Yields Send Risk Assets Warning as Real Rates RiseElsewhere in markets, Asian bourses closed broadly higher. Bitcoin traded just below $50,000.Some key events to watch this week:Finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 will meet virtually Friday. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be among the attendees.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index fell 2.5% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.4%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index surged 0.8%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index added 0.2%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6%.The euro climbed 0.1% to $1.2173.The British pound fell 0.8% to $1.4024.The Japanese yen weakened 0.3% to 106.22 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries increased 15 basis points to 1.52%.Germany’s 10-year yield jumped seven basis points to -0.23%.Britain’s 10-year yield increased five basis points to 0.78%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $63.45 a barrel.Gold weakened 1.8% to $1,773.03 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Grid Operator Anticipated Blackout Days Beforehand: Texas Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas lawmakers are grilling power-company executives, the state’s grid operator and others about last week’s energy crisis that left more than four million homes and businesses without heat, light and water during a deep winter freeze.Executives from Calpine Corp., Vistra Corp. and NRG Energy Inc. were among the first to testify Thursday at simultaneous House and Senate hearings, during which lawmakers displayed an at-times murky grasp of how the state’s power market works. Republican senators used much of their allotted time to criticize renewable sources as unreliable and fragile, even as the state’s largest power providers cited issues with gas supplies, grid stability, frozen coal and delayed fuel deliveries.The historic outage caused as much as $129 billion in economic losses, and the impact to individual companies is only starting to emerge. Some electricity providers wracked up huge losses, fueling a possible credit crisis. Oil and gas producers saw their output halted. And dozens of people died. Generators, the grid operator and politicians have clashed over who is to blame, pointing fingers at power plants that didn’t prepare for winter, Texas’s highly deregulated power market and issues with the grid itself.“This is the largest trainwreck in the history of deregulated electricity,” Republican Senator Brandon Creighton said.Key Highlights:Calpine, Vistra and NRG all said natural gas shortages affected their ability to operate. Not only did freezing weather shut in some gas production, the blackouts ordered by Ercot compounded the issue as power was cut from pipeline compressors.The companies also said they had plants forced offline after the flow of electricity on the grid -- called frequency -- plunged when blackouts were first ordered. That contradicts the version of events presented by the grid operator known as Ercot.Vistra and NRG chief executive officers both said that their companies would not pass high energy prices from the event onto their customers.All times Eastern.Ercot Saw Blackout Potential Days Beforehand (3:40 p.m.): Grid operator Ercot anticipated that blackouts were possible four to five days before the grid emergency occurred, Chief Executive Officer Bill Magness told lawmakers. Modeling indicated that the state could be short on power supplies on the mornings of Feb. 15 and Feb. 16, he said. A notice to conserve energy was issued publicly on Feb. 13, according to an Ercot presentation. A blackout warning went out on Feb. 14, hours before the outages began.Calpine Says It Wasn’t Warned of Blackouts (3:15 p.m.):Calpine Chief Executive Officer Thad Hill said Texas’s grid operator did not warn the company ahead of time that a grid emergency was possible.“I felt that when I went to bed Sunday night that we were in good shape,” he said. He also said he wasn’t aware of any plan for shifting from rolling blackouts into controlled blackouts. “Nobody communicated to us directly on that.” As a result, Calpine wasn’t able to warn customers in a timely fashion, he said.Vistra, NRG Say Costs Won’t Pass to Customers (1:29 p.m.):Vistra and NRG executives said that their companies would not pass high energy prices from the event onto their customers. Spiking gas prices during the event offset the revenues made from selling electricity at the $9,000-a-megawatt-hour price cap, they said.“There was a significant amount of wealth transfer from power to gas,” Vistra Chief Executive Officer Curt Morgan said. “We’re the guy sitting in the middle, getting it from both ends.”READ ALSO: Texas Cities Fret as Power Bills Mount in Wake of BlackoutsGas-Supply Issues Fueled Outages (12:27 p.m.):Calpine, Vistra and NRG all said gas-supply shortages affected their ability to operate. Not only did freezing weather shut in some gas production, the blackouts ordered by Ercot compounded the issue as power was cut from pipeline compressors necessary to transport the fuel to power plants.“If natural gas is compromised, the power system is going to be compromised,” said NRG President Mauricio Gutierrez. While NRG had contracted gas supplies, low pressure on pipelines feeding the system affected the company’s ability to run plants at capacity. Vistra’s Morgan said that, despite having 90% of plants available to run, “we just couldn’t get the gas.”Calpine’s Hill said in written testimony that the company lost one gas-fired unit after a gas supplier lost electricity. He later said the company lost 40% of its gas supply on Tuesday, after the blackouts were ordered.Grid Operator, Generators Disagree on Grid Issues (11:12 a.m.):Vistra, Calpine and NRG said they had plants forced offline after the flow of electricity on the grid -- called frequency -- plunged during the early morning of Feb. 15, when blackouts were first ordered. Their comments contradict the version of events presented by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as Ercot, which manages most of the state’s grid.“We have examined this, we haven’t seen it,” Ercot’s Magness said in testimony before the Texas senate. If plants did go offline in tandem with the dip, it would only have been around 10 units, a number dwarfed by the total that was offline due to weather and gas-supply issues, he said.Maintaining frequency at around 60 hertz is critical to keeping the grid stable. Ercot operating protocols say a deviation of 0.2 hertz “for a long period” could cause damage to generators and customer equipment. On the day of the blackouts, frequency dipped to 59.4 hertz for 4 minutes and 23 seconds, according to an Ercot presentation. It fell as low as 59.3, according to Bloomberg data.NRG’s Gutierrez said the dip “threatened the majority of the fleet” but ultimately only caused one plant to go offline. Calpine’s Hill said in written testimony that two of the company’s natural gas-fired power plants tripped offline for the same reason.Vistra was within three minutes of losing Comanche Peak nuclear plant because of low frequency, Morgan said. “We came dangerously close to losing the system,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.