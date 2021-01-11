U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,796.75
    -20.75 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,828.00
    -165.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,045.25
    -52.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,071.10
    -18.40 (-0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.03
    -0.21 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.00
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2179
    -0.0051 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1050
    +0.0340 (+3.17%)
     

  • Vix

    21.56
    -0.81 (-3.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3505
    -0.0054 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.1560
    +0.2070 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,984.80
    -693.93 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    710.98
    -12.75 (-1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,873.26
    +16.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,139.03
    +648.93 (+2.36%)
     

HP launches two new Dragonfly laptops with 5G and Tile tracking built in

Cherlynn Low
·Reviews Editor
·4 min read

HP made bold claims when it launched the Elite Dragonfly laptop last year, calling it “lighter than air.” While that’s certainly not possible, the original Dragonfly did weigh an impressive 2.2 pounds and is one of the better-looking business laptops around. This year, HP is turning this into a full-fledged line by announcing two new models — the Dragonfly Max and Dragonfly G2.

One obvious update to the series is their processors. You can get the G2 with new 11th-generation Intel chips with up to 32GB of RAM instead of the original’s limit of 16GB. But there are plenty more upgrades here. Both new Dragonfly laptops use what HP is calling its “premium” keyboard that is backlit and spill-resistant, and come with features like on-lap detection and Context Aware to tell when the device is in your purse. By determining how steady and even the surface is, the system will sense if it’s on your lap, and lower the temperature so you don’t get uncomfortably warm. When you put the Dragonfly back on a stable surface like a desk, it’ll allow the temperature to go up.

HP says the Context Aware feature can shorten boot time “by 10+ seconds” and will optimize battery life when you’re on the go. A new tool called Intrusion Detection will notice when the device has been opened or compromised and alert you. There are also a few new AI-based features focusing on audio. Dynamic audio, for example, will determine if you’re on a conference call or listening to music and optimize for each (prioritize voices on a call and fuller bass for music). Sound calibration, meanwhile, will let you create an audio profile based on your “ear print” so you can listen to things at levels tailored to your preferences. Finally, there’s also the AI noise reduction tool we tested on the Elitebook 1040 G7 that is supposed to filter out things like sirens, slamming doors and rustling paper on your conference calls.

1 / 16

Both the G2 and the Max can be configured with 4G or 5G connectivity to stay online wherever you go. And while they both have 13.3-inch IPS touchscreens, they’re available in different configurations. The G2 comes in a full HD low-power version, a full HD edition with HP’s Sure View privacy feature and a UHD option that supports HDR400 and goes up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Meanwhile, the Max is only available with a full HD, 1,000-nit display with a privacy shield built in.

Like the original, both new Dragonflies are very thin and light. The G2 weighs under a kilogram (about 2.2 pounds) while the Max is a hair heavier at 1.1kg (2.49 pounds). While some versions of the original Dragonfly offered Tile tracking, you had to attach the tags to the computer yourself, making it no different from simply buying your own tracker to stick on the device. The new Dragonflies both come with Tile trackers integrated into the WLAN module, which makes more sense.

The two new laptops seem very similar, but, as its name suggests, the Max packs some bonuses. For one, it has a 5-megapixel webcam with IR sensor for Windows Hello logins. That’s one of the sharpest cameras on a laptop we’ve seen so far. The G2 has the same 720p (1.2-megapixel) webcam with IR sensor as the original.

1 / 24

The Max also comes with HP Eye Ease that meets Eyesafe requirements for vision protection, including things like reduced blue light. It also has a mechanical webcam shutter that you can drag to cover the sensor, whereas the G2 has a physical cover that you can only trigger through a dedicated button on the keyboard. Finally, the Max comes in a “Sparkling Black” color option in addition to the original blue. The G2 is only available in the blue.

Both Dragonfly laptops will be available in January, and HP said pricing will be shared closer to retail date. The company also announced a new EliteBook 840 G8 Aero today that has a 14-inch full HD screen and weighs 1.15kg (2.54 pounds). Since it’s bigger, you can spec the Aero with up to 64GB of RAM in addition to the 11th-gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processors. It offers a slew of connectivity options, including an HDMI slot, two Thunderbolt USB C ports, two USB A (3.1) sockets and a headphone jack. You can even opt for a Smartcard reader.

The Aero will be available in March, and like the Dragonflies its price won’t be announced until closer to its retail launch. Though these are marketed as commercial laptops meant for companies to buy for their employees, HP’s Elite series can often be bought in consumer channels and are among the most attractive business laptops around. Before you get too excited by the prospect of using one of these soon though, stay tuned for our testing to see what real-world performance and battery life is like.

Latest Stories

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Could Boom In 2021

    The electric vehicle boom has taken a much bigger piece of the stock market, but there is still plenty of upside for savvy investors who know where to look

  • ‘Big Short’ investor says his big Tesla short is getting ‘bigger and bigger’

    Tesla short sellers, caught on the wrong end of a $38 billion hit in 2020, suffered "the largest yearly mark-to-market loss" Ihor Dusaniwsky of S3 Partners has ever seen. One of those under water on that trade: Michael Burry of "The Big Short."

  • How Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness could blow up your tax bill

    If the stars don't align, the resulting "tax bomb" could cost you thousands.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Extended Stock Market Rally, Tesla Climax Run Are Volatile Mix; Nio Stock A Buy With New ET7 Sedan

    The stock market rally is looking extended with Tesla in a climax run. Nio is a buy as the China EV maker unveils a luxury car,

  • Rising Treasury Yields Flash a Warning Sign

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- U.S. government bond yields have registered some notable moves in the first few days of 2021. Should they continue on their current pace, they risk causing headaches for both policy makers and stock investors because of their underlying drivers.In less than two weeks, the Treasury yield curve has experienced a significant increase in yields in longer-dated bonds, or what is known in financial markets as a “bear steepening.” The yields on 10- and 30-year bonds have risen 20 basis points and 22 basis points, respectively, during this period. The spreads between those maturities and the two-year Treasury bill, on which Federal Reserve policy has a significant influence, have widened significantly — from 80 basis points to 98 basis points for the 10-year and from 152 basis points to 174 basis points for the 30-year.These moves come when Fed policy has continuously sought to repress yields substantially and keep them in a tight trading band. Should the moves continue, they would also challenge some of the strong drivers of funds into equities and other risk assets by reducing their relative attractiveness and by weakening the buy signals issued by models incorporating the discounting of future cash flows. Moreover, their persistence would be concerning for the economic outlook because of their underlying drivers and the potential impact on sectors sensitive to interest rates such as housing.What are those drivers? The recent moves in the U.S. yield curve do not reflect any change, actual or forward looking, in the Fed’s extremely accommodative monetary policy stance. Indeed, the minutes of December’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting, released last week, reiterated that the central bank has no intention of tapering its stimulus any time soon, and when it does, the process will be extremely gradual.Some of the other potential contributors to higher yields, such as increased government default risk or more favorable growth prospects, are also unlikely to be in play. If anything, the Fed’s willingness to expand its balance sheet without limit reinforces the notion that there is a steady and reliable noncommercial buyer of government bonds. Meanwhile, growth prospects have deteriorated in the shadow of the recent spike in infections, hospitalization and deaths related to Covid-19. Already, the monthly U.S. jobs report on Friday reported a loss of 140,000 jobs in December.The Democratic sweep of the two Georgia Senate runoff elections last week has increased the prospect of higher government budget deficits and much more debt financing. But with the Fed not only committed to maintaining its large-scale asset purchases but also open to increasing it and shifting more of the purchases to longer-dated securities, such a prospect should not have an immediate significant impact on yields.The most likely drivers, then, are expectations for higher inflation and more hesitancy on the part of Treasury buyers. The former is supported by moves in inflation break-evens and other inflation-sensitive market segments. The latter is consistent with the considerable market chatter about how government bonds, being so highly repressed by the Fed and facing an asymmetrical outlook for yield moves, are no longer ideal for mitigating risk.An intensification of the recent moves in yield curves in the weeks ahead would be concerning for both policy makers and risk takers in markets. While the Fed is hoping for higher inflation, it wouldn’t  want this to materialize through “stagflation” — that is, even more disappointing growth and higher inflation. The Fed has few tools, if any, to guide the economy out of such an operating environment. This, as well as the hit on corporate earnings from the lack of economic growth, would exacerbate what is already an extremely large disconnect between financial valuations and fundamentals.The most dominant market view at the moment, and it is quasi universal, is that stocks and other risk assets will continue to rise because of the abundant liquidity injections coming from central banks and the allocation of more private funds. After all, central banks show no inclination of moderating their huge stimulus. And investors remain strongly conditioned by a powerful mix that has served them extremely well so far: TINA (there is no alternative to stocks) fueling BTD (buy the dip) behavior in response to even the smallest market selloffs, especially given FOMO (the fear of missing out on the recurrence of impressive market rallies).As valid as these considerations are at this moment of time, they also warrant a close monitoring of the yield curve for U.S. government bonds. A significant continuation of recent trends would challenge the Fed, investors and the economy.This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.Mohamed A. El-Erian is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is president of Queens’ College, Cambridge; chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, the parent company of Pimco where he served as CEO and co-CIO; and chair of Gramercy Fund Management. His books include "The Only Game in Town" and "When Markets Collide."For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I have nearly $600,000 in student debt after getting four college degrees. Can I still buy a home?

    The coronavirus pandemic has complicated the process mortgage lenders use to underwrite home loans for people with student debt.

  • Dave Ramsey says these are 10 reasons you're not getting ahead

    The financial expert and radio host says these money blunders can be costly.

  • Exxon’s Mega Oil Finds In Guyana Are Just The Beginning

    Exxon’s mega oil finds in Guyana may just be the start of a long string of hydrocarbon discoveries in the Guyana, Suriname basin

  • These 401(k) millionaires crossed the $1M threshold amid the pandemic. Here’s why.

    More than 220,000 workers crossed the $1 million mark in their 401(k)s in the second quarter of 2020, according to Fidelity Investments.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    Investors have a clear task ahead: find the stocks that will rise with an approaching bull market. Past performance, of course, is no guarantee of future gains, but the stocks that have achieved swift growth in recent months are a logical place to start looking for tomorrow’s winners. There are worries, of course, centered on the newly Democrat-controlled US Senate that will give the incoming Biden Administration a chance to implement his tax-increase plan, and the poor December jobs numbers; will they combine to derail the market’s strong upward trend?Not so fast, according to Credit Suisse’s Jonathan Golub. The firm’s chief US equity strategist has raised his 2021 year-end outlook, bumping it up from 4,050 to 4,200.Golub points out, first, that the Democratic candidates won both of Georgia’s Senate seats in the recent runoff vote, a development that gives the Dems effective control – albeit at the narrowest of possible margins – of both Houses of Congress. The incoming Biden Administration has pledged itself to both sign an upsized COVID relief package and to reverse President Trump’s policies. Control of Congress is a necessary precondition. Golub said, “This should result in additional stimulus, including the expansion of payments to individuals.”The second point Golub notes as a major supportive event for the markets is the COVID vaccination program. While described the slow progress of the program as “underwhelming,” he adds that as the population of vaccinated individuals grows, economic activity will expand. The chief economic effect of the lockdown policies, in Golub’s view, is “a likely avalanche of pent-up consumer demand [which] cannot be ignored.”Describing that demand, Golub says, “We are going to have the largest stimulative event in the history of the planet in the second half of this year…” The strategist sees now – before the second-half takeoff – as the to buy in. And this brings us back to growth stocks. We’ve used the TipRanks’ database to pinpoint three exciting growth names, according to the analyst community. Each analyst-backed ticker stands to notch more gains on top of its already impressive growth. Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)The growing normalization of the cannabis industry in the US has opened up a range of opportunities for forward-looking businesses. Innovative Industrial Properties is one of these. This company is a real estate investment trust with a twist – it focuses on properties in the medical-use cannabis sector.Like most REITs, IIPR acquires, owns, manages, and leases properties – but its target customer base is composed of experiences, state-licensed, medical cannabis operators. The company’s portfolio is made up of industrial greenhouses, leased as growing facilities for medical cannabis providers.The value of this niche is clear from the stock performance. IIPR shares are up 137% over the past 52 weeks. Financial performance has matched the stock performance; revenues have been gaining consistently, quarter over quarter, for the past two years, and in 3Q20, the last reported, hit $34.33 million. That was a 197% year-over-year gain. There was a slight earnings dip in Q1 and Q2 of 2020, during the height of the corona panic, but the company’s Q3 EPS reversed that, and the 86-cent print was up 59% yoy.Piper Sandler analyst Daniel Santos sees momentum building in the cannabis industry, especially now that the Senate has shifted to Democratic control. “COVID has created its own tailwind as states race to fill budget holes with alternative tax sources. While this could lead to more liberal license granting, management seemed confident most states will opt for a limited license program and will favor existing operators - a big boost to IIPR... Strong operator fundamentals and demand from institutional investors may lead to an increased pace in acquisitions," Santos noted.Santos rates IIPR an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $250 price target implies an upside of 40% for the next 12 months. (To watch Santos’ track record, click here)Overall, IIPR has 7 recent reviews on record, breaking down to 5 Buys and 2 Holds, giving the stock a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares have appreciated quickly recently, and now trade at $178.44. (See IIPR stock analysis on TipRanks)Par Technology Corporation (PAR)Par Technology provides support in the hospitality industry, making software, hardware, support services, and other resources available. PAR’s applications include point-of-sale software, content management, business intelligence, food safety monitoring, sales terminals, and video monitors.PAR’s restaurant segment boasts operations in 110 countries, with over 100,000 user installations. The company also includes a government services segment, with provide computer-based engineering services and system design to the Federal government. PAR is an important contractor of such services with the Department of Defense.This company’s growth has been impressive in the past year. The 52-week gain is 103%, reflecting the necessity of strong online support for PAR’s target customer base as it works to recover from the COVID downturn. Third-quarter 2020 revenues recovered from a modest dip in the first half of the year, and at $54.8 million hit a two-year high.Among the fans is BTIG analyst Mark Palmer, who wrote, “While we expect PAR’s restaurant and retail revenues will grow by about 20% in each of the next three years, we anticipate that its Brink software business will post annual growth in the 40% context during that span… As PAR executes on its transition to a cloud software/SaaS mode, its valuation should grow to better reflect the recurring nature of its subscription-based revenues and the margins associated with its software offerings.”In line with his comments, the 5-star analyst rates PAR a Buy along with an $80 price target. This figure indicates his confidence in a 29% one-year upside to the stock. (To watch Palmer’s track record, click here)PAR has strong backing from the rest of the Street. Barring a single Hold, all 4 other analysts to have published a review over the last 3 months recommend PAR stock as a Buy. (See PAR stock analysis on TipRanks)Maxlinear, Inc. (MXL)The semiconductor sector is a vital industry, and Maxlinear produces chips for a variety of roles: wireless and data center infrastructure, industrial connectivity and IoT apps, cable broadband and WiFi 6 networking. Maxlinear’s products are found in digital TVs, mobile devices, PCs, and netbooks.Semiconductors have been on a tear in recent months, and MXL stock is no exception. The shares are up 81% since this time last January, and that timeframe includes sharp losses last February and March. The shift to remote work and virtual schools has put a premium on fast and reliable connections, which in turn has increased demand for the underlying chipsets. In 3Q20, Maxlinear's top line jumped to $156 million, a 140% sequential gain and a 95% year-over-year gain. The company credits stronger demand for broadband and connectivity products starting 2Q20 as the driver of the gains.Suji DeSilva, 5-star analyst with Roth Capital, is flat-out bullish on this stock, and his commentary makes that clear. “We believe MXL represents a differentiated investment opportunity in broadband and networking RF and mixed-signal opportunities. We believe MXL is seeing continued strong connected home demand boosted by ongoing remote work/learning. We expect MXL’s fundamentals to benefit from acquisition accretion in CY21,” DeSilva opined.DeSilva puts a $50 price target and a Buy rating on MXL shares. His target suggests a one-year upside of 34%. (To watch DeSilva’s track record, click here)All in all, the word on the Street rings largely bullish on this chip maker, with TipRanks analytics demonstrating MXL as a Moderate Buy. The stock has 7 reviews on record, with a 5 to 2 split between Buys and Holds. (See MXL stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for growth stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin Miner Bit Digital Passes $1B Market Cap

    The company had a total value of $6.2 million a year ago.

  • Barron's Picks And Pans: Dividend Aristocrats, Alibaba, GameStop, Walmart And More

    * This weekend's Barron's cover story explores the new opportunities and risks that arise for investors as Democrats take power in Washington. * Other featured articles examine why it is more important than ever to create a diversified portfolio, what investors will be looking for in upcoming earnings reports and how some century-old stocks have fared. * Also, the prospects for a top retailer, a struggling retailer, social media stocks, Dividend Aristocrats and more.Cover story "New Opportunities and Risks Arise for Investors as Democrats Take Power" by Daren Fonda suggests that investors need to look beyond the chaos to economic growth as more stimulus arrives and the pandemic recedes. Yet tax increases and greater regulation also are likely under the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden. Are Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) or Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) worth a look now?Sarah Max's "Walmart Throws Its Weight Behind ESG" indicates that Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has rolled out ambitious environmental initiatives and introduced programs to improve workplace conditions, support public health and champion gun safety. Does that make the giant retailer a pick for socially conscious investors?In "GameStop Is Caught in a Vicious Cycle," Connor Smith points out that videogame retailer GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) faces multiple threats, from e-commerce to downloadable games. See why Barron's believes that investors are ignoring those threats but that may soon change.Surviving the past 100 years has not been easy, particularly for public companies. So says "Oldies but Goodies: Some Century-Old Stocks Still Deliver" by Al Root and Jacob Sonenshine. See how really long-term investors in Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO), United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) and others have fared.In Evie Liu's "Working Harder for a Diversified Portfolio," the case is made that with S&P 500 index funds skewed toward the largest stocks, like Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) or Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), investors have to work harder to get diversified. The article shows how and explains why it matters."Earnings Season Is About to Begin. Investors Are Already Looking Past It" by Nicholas Jasinski discusses why investors likely will pay more attention to how management teams at the likes of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) and General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) address the post-pandemic future. Will optimism prevail?See also: Benzinga's First Bulls And Bears Of 2021: Ford, Mastercard, PepsiCo, 3M, Tesla And MoreSocial media firms finally may be feeling pressure to take responsibility for our nation's discourse and behavior, according to Eric J. Savitz's "The Risks Are Rising for Big Tech." See what Barron's thinks comes next for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) and their peers.In "Where Is Jack Ma? His Absence Is a Deal Breaker for Alibaba Stock," Jack Hough claims that while internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is a fast-growing juggernaut, the risks from a Chinese government crackdown are too great. Does Barron's think it is time for investors to head for the sidelines?Lawrence C. Strauss's "These 5 Dividend Aristocrats Are on Deadline: Raise Payouts or Lose Status" explains how AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) and others did not increase their quarterly dividend payouts last year, but they remain Dividend Aristocrats for now.Also in this week's Barron's: * One indicator that signals a frothy market * How 401(k)s could soon offer annuities for lifetime income * Why target-date funds did well in 2020 * Activists that are primed for action in 2021 * Why the recovery may take a lot longer than some think * Whether it is time to buy post-Brexit British stocks * Why the market needs a good correction now * Whether the jump in bond yields could be a problem for stocks * What could boost palladium prices this year * Betting on Kentucky whiskey as a crypto asset * Some considerations for post-Covid retirementAt the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Notable Insider Buys Of The Past Week: Howard Hughes, Party City, Perrigo And More * Benzinga's First Bulls And Bears Of 2021: Ford, Mastercard, PepsiCo, 3M, Tesla And More(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 5 Things You Might Not Know About Chamath Palihapitiya

    Benzinga readers and investors might know Chamath Palihapitiya best as the "SPAC King" and for his role in the SPAC boom of 2020. Here is more on Palihapitiya and some lesser known facts readers may not know.About Palihapitiya: Born in Sri Lanka, Palihapitiya emigrated to Canada at the age of six.After stints at AOL, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK), Palihapitiya launched The Social + Capital Partnership, a fund to invest in ventures no major companies would fund.Palihapitiya launched Social Capital Hedosophia with Ian Osborne to use the alternative path to traditional IPOs to bring innovative tech companies to the public market. Palihapiya has plans to bring companies public using SPACs named alphabetically from IPOA to IPOZ. Six of the first SPACs have launched, with three closed and one with a pending merger."My ambition is to be our generation's Berkshire Hathaway. It'll be a Berkshire, a holding company that, instead of holding Gillette and Coca-Cola and McDonald's, will hold technology businesses," Palihapitiya told Fortune.Palihapitiya is the chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE), and brought Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) public with IPOB and Clover Health (NASDAQ: CLOV) with IPOC. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp V (NYSE: IPOE) announced a merger with SoFi last week.Palihapitiya has also invested in SPAC deals involving MP Materials (NYSE: MP), Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) and INSU Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: INAQ) target Metromile.Related Link: Chamath Palihapitiya's IPOD, IPOE, IPOF SPACs: What Investors Should KnowSocial Media Pioneer: Prior to launching Social Capital, Palihapitiya was the most tenured original senior management team member of Facebook. While at Facebook, Palihapitiya held roles helping with mobile and international growth, and had the role of vice president of user growth before departing. While at Facebook, Palihapitiya helped the company grow its user base from 50 million to 700 million.Palihapitiya has been critical of Facebook in recent years and sold all of his stock in 2014. At a Benzinga Boot Camp event, Palihapitiya said Facebook should have gone public earlier, as it could have helped an earlier transition to mobile.Before joining Facebook, Palihapitiya worked at AOL and was responsible for ICQ and AOL Instant Messenger. Palihapitiya was the youngest vice president in AOL history at the age of 26.Big Fan of Poker: The SPAC King is a big fan of poker and has even competed in several World Series of Poker events.Palihapitiya took part in the 2011 main No-Limit Hold'em WSOP event where he placed 101st and won $54,851. In three World Series of Poker events, Palihapitiya has earned $138,701.The investor has also been known to host poker games at his home featuring friends and well-known Silicon Valley investors like David Sacks and Jason Calacanis.Phil Hellmuth, the all-time leading WSOP bracelet holder with 15, has also taken place in the poker games with Palihapitiya. Hellmuth has earned over $15 million in World Series of Poker competitions.Palihapitiya hosts the All-In podcast, named for his love of poker, with Sacks, Calacanis and David Friedberg.Believer in Amazon, Tesla and Bitcoin: Three of the most popular and best performing assets of the last couple years get the seal of approval from Palihapitiya and have more room tor grow.Palihapitiya invested in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in 2016. Over the years, Palihapitiya has discussed that cars are "only the first wave of growth" for the company. Tesla could become the largest company in the world, according to Palihapitiya.In 2012, Palihapitiya started investing in Bitcoin, buying over $1 million worth off of a friend's recommendation. The investor no longer holds any Bitcoin but is investing in companies that own Bitcoin as its easier to manage shares instead of coins or wallets, according to Palihapitiya.Bitcoin could go to 200,000 in the next five or 10 years, Palihapitiya said in a recent CNBC interview.Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) could be worth $3 trillion by 2025, Palihapitiya said in 2016."You get behind these people who have (an) incredibly smart character, who know what they're doing, who aren't going to bend to short-term profits and are just going to drive the train for 10 to 20 years and make the world a better place," Palihapitiya said of Tesla's Elon Musk and Amazon's Jeff Bezos.Fascinated in Wealth Early, Now Pays It Forward: Palihapitiya was fascinated by the Forbes billionaires list at a young age and dreamed of becoming rich one day.Palihapitiya now uses his wealth as a bridge to help others. The investor is known to tip 100% at restaurants as a way of paying it forward and seeing the joy in others from this simple gesture.NBA Owner: In 2011, Palihapitiya became a minority investor in the NBA's Golden State Warriors. He is currently a board member for the team that won the NBA championship in 2015, 2017 and 2018.The Warriors are ranked the third most valuable NBA franchise by Forbes. The value of the team has risen from $363 million in 2011 to $4.3 billion in 2020.Disclosure: Author is long DM, IPOD. Photo credit: Cmichel67 via WikimediaSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Shopify, Twitch, YouTube And Social Media: Where Bans On Donald Trump Stand * Bitcoin Vs. Tesla: Crypto's Rapid Rise Aims To Top EV Maker's Market Value(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Amazon, Walmart Tell Consumers to Skip Returns of Unwanted Items

    Amazon and Walmart have found that for some goods, it is often cheaper to refund the purchase price and let customers keep the products.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is This The Most Exciting Oil Play Of The Decade?

    The last great onshore oil discovery could be just weeks away, but the supermajors all missed the opportunity hiding right in front of them

  • Amazon and Tesla Have Been Great Long-Term Stocks. How to Find the Next Ones.

    Nancy Zevenbergen, head of Seattle-based Zevenbergen Capital Investments, has a knack for finding companies that can deliver hefty returns over the long haul. Founder-led companies are especially appealing.

  • Will Marathon Patent Group Or Riot Blockchain Stock Grow More By 2022? (Update)

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.We surveyed a group of over 500 Benzinga investors on whether shares of Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) or Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) stock would grow the most by 2022.Marathon Patent Vs. Riot Blockchain Marathon is a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem. The company operates a proprietary data center in Hardin, Montana, with a maximum power capacity of 105 megawatts. Once fully deployed, Marathon will have 103,000 Bitmain S19 Pro Antminers in operation at this facility. The company also owns 2,060 advanced ASIC Bitcoin miners at a co-hosted facility in North Dakota. Our team reported the road to zero for the company was halted in March at $0.35 and had rallied to as high $5.25 in August, but fell back to end October at $2.16. While Bitcoin broke over $10,000 in August and kept going, buyers were cautious of Marathon.But when the Bitcoin rally began to really accelerate in mid-November and December, so did Marathon. The stock nearly tripled in November, from $2.16 to $6.28, and doubled from there in December, when it peaked at $14.86 and retreated to end the year at $10.44.Riot Blockchain builds, supports and operates a blockchain technologies ecosystem. The company is involved in digital currency mining operation, which uses specialized computers that generate digital currency, primarily Bitcoin. Riot also purchases and sells digital currencies, and provides accounting, audit and verification services for blockchain-based assets. The company developed TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlements.This week's report saw 57% of respondents telling us they believe shares of Riot will grow more than Marathon by 2022.Respondents noted there is a sufficient lack of publicly traded mining equities based in the United States. Given their popularity, it can be said Riot and Marathon are the two bitcoin mining equities most likely to reach midcap status this year. Many respondents said both firms will continue to capture retail and institutional attention in sympathy with Bitcoin's current bull run. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in January 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults.Photo courtesy of Riot Blockchain. This article has been updated to reflect the correct number of Bitmain S19 Pro Antminers.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Will Virgin Galactic Stock Reach By 2022? * Will Workhorse Or Electrameccanica Stock Grow More By 2022?(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Here's why you should consider a Roth IRA conversion

    You take a distribution from your traditional IRA or 401(k) and contribute that money into a Roth IRA. There are no income limits.