HP’s new Envy laptops feature larger, 4K displays

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

HP regularly refreshes its Envy laptop line, outfitting them with the latest processors and graphics, while making some refinements. In a bid to attract more creatives, the company is releasing two new notebooks that offer the choice of an upgraded 4K display, improved processing and graphics hardware, along with a separate wireless mouse that lets you works across multiple screens.

Starting at $1,000, the HP Envy 17 is the pricier of the two newcomers. As the name suggests, it boasts a 17.3-inch screen with a full HD display resolution. Inside is an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 quad-core processor coupled with Intel Iris X graphics, 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The laptop has a clamshell design (the reversible hinges have been reserved for its smaller sibling), slim bezels, and an 86.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. If you're after something beefier, you can upgrade to 1TB PCIe SSD storage, 32GB memory and a 4K display.

HP Envy x360 15 laptop
HP Envy x360 15 laptop

The HP x360 15, on the other hand, starts from $750 for the AMD-based model and $900 for the Intel-based version. It weighs 1.8kg — slightly less than its 2.5 kg counterpart — and packs a 2-in-1 laptop design that lets you use it as a touchscreen tablet. With that in mind, HP is offering a 4K OLED model that should be great for video streaming and gaming. The x360 15 is available with an AMD Ryzen 7 or an 11th Gen Intel Core processor and packs NVIDIA MX450 graphics. Both the new devices also boast a 19 percent larger touchpad and a new feature dubbed Enhanced Lightning, which essentially turns the display into a built-in selfie light for video calls.

You can pre-order the new Envy devices from the HP store or Best Buy, with shipping beginning in April. Alongside the new laptops, HP is also launching a new HP 930 Creator Wireless Mouse later this spring that works on up to three devices simultaneously via USB-A or Bluetooth dongles. The $90 mouse comes with seven programmable buttons, a scroll wheel and apparently lasts up to 12 weeks on a single charge.

