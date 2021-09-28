U.S. markets open in 2 hours 19 minutes

HP (High Potency) APIs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

ReportLinker
·4 min read

Major players in the HP (High Potency) APIs market are Eli Lily and Company, Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Roche Diagnostics Ltd. , Sanofi, Hospira Inc. , BASF SE, Covidien plc, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH and Merck & Co.

New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "HP (High Potency) APIs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151538/?utm_source=GNW
Inc.

The global HP (High Potency) APIs market is expected to grow from $19.27 billion in 2020 to $20.3 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $27.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The high potency APIs (HPAPI) market consists of sales of high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients and related services.High potency APIs are extremely effective in pharmacologically active ingredients.

These are highly specific in their action and offer significant efficiency even at the low daily therapeutic doses. HPAPIs are used in formulations for high potent drugs, owing to their ability to target precise disease cells including cancer cells.

The HP (High Potency) APIs market covered in this report is segmented by type into innovative HPAPI, generic HPAPI. It is also segmented by synthesis type into synthetic HPAPI, biotech HPAPI and by therapeutic application into oncology, hormonal disorder, glaucoma, other therapeutic applications (respiratory disorders, CVD, diabetes, cosmetology, and erectile dysfunction).

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

High investment requirements are anticipated to restrain the growth of the market over the coming years.The high potency APIs are cytotoxic, which are harmful to human cells.

Moreover, they carry significant handling challenges including the requirement for specialized equipment to avoid cross-contamination, product protection, and to ensure environment and operator safety.Additionally, the requirement for appropriate process design and the constant evolution of technologies and industry standards, specialized containment facilities to facilitate the safety of the employees requires huge financial support.

Therefore, large investment requirement acts as a major challenge for the growth of the high potency APIs market.

In August 2019, Permira Funds, a U. K based global investment firm, acquired Cambrex Corporation for USD 2.4 million. Through this acquisition Permira Funds will provide financial support to Cambrex Corporation for its expansion of product manufacturing and analytical testing services. Cambrex Corporation is a life sciences company that offers products and services for small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients with its headquarters in USA.

The rising number of cancer cases coupled with increasing sales of cancer drugs contributed to the growth of the high potency APIs market.Rising incidence of cancer is resulting in increasing R&D about anticancer drugs which in turn is propelling the demand for high potency APIs market.

According to the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) report published in 2018, the cancer burden is expected to increase 29.5 million new cases and 16.4 million deaths by 2040, globally. Moreover, 70% of deaths from cancer occur in middle and low-income countries. Therefore, the growing incidence of cancer cases is projected to upsurge revenues for the high potency APIs market.

The companies dealing in the high potency APIs market are focusing on strategies such as production facility expansion and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their position in the competitive business environment.For instance, in June 2019, a Swiss-based chemicals and biotechnology company Lonza declared an investment in the expansion of HPAPI capability at its location in Visp, Switzerland, by connecting additional 4-m3-scale and multi-purpose manufacturing lines.

The expansion enhances the current manufacturing ability of the business from the laboratory to the broad commercial level and further includes the resulting utilization of capacity in existing manufacturing facilities. In January 2020, Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS) declared an expenditure of $19 million to enhance its operation in Aurora, Ontario, Canada, with an additional 975 m2 of production space in a new wing for API production, including the production of HPAPI for potent compounds down to an OEL of 1 mcg/m3.

The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06151538/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


