/C O R R E C T I O N -- Appian/

In the news release, HP Hood Deploys Appian Workforce Safety Solution with Vaccination Insights, issued 17-Mar-2021 by Appian over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the quote in the second paragraph should be revised. The complete, corrected release follows:

HP Hood Deploys Appian Workforce Safety Solution with Vaccination Insights

Low-code COVID-19 solution tracks employee vaccination status and intent to get vaccinated, delivering smart automation for a safe workplace return and ongoing vigilance

MCLEAN, Va., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that HP Hood LLC, one of the largest branded food and beverage companies in the United States, is using the Appian Workforce Safety solution to support safely returning 3,387 Hood® employees to the workplace across 15 sites. Appian has worked to evolve the solution throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The solution now includes Vaccination Insights, giving employers the vaccination status, COVID-19 history, and other data they need to make smart decisions on when and how to safely, effectively, and confidently return employees to the workplace across facilities and regions. View the Workforce Safety video to learn more.

Appian Workforce Safety Solution with Vaccination Insights (PRNewsfoto/Appian)
Appian Workforce Safety Solution with Vaccination Insights (PRNewsfoto/Appian)

"Appian Workforce Safety was the best fit for us."

"Throughout the pandemic, our first priority has been ensuring the health and safety of our employees," said Jean McGurl, Senior Director of Human Resources at Hood. "Once we established how to do that, we realized we needed a software solution to help us implement and enforce those policies. Appian Workforce Safety was the best fit for us because of its flexibility, its ease of use for the end user, and the support and speed at which it can be customized and deployed."

The Workforce Safety solution can be deployed in a matter of hours on the Appian HIPAA-compliant and HiTRUST-certified cloud. The solution, built on the Appian Low-code Automation Platform, gives employers full control over how vaccine information is captured, including what questions are asked, how they're asked, and what data is required. Unlike most other solutions, Appian also collects employee intent to get vaccinated, as well as whether someone is partially- or fully-vaccinated. Employees can easily update their vaccine status from their mobile phone and upload related documents, or take a picture of their CDC-issued vaccine card. All data is securely stored within the unified Workforce Safety command center for full visibility and reporting.

Appian Workforce Safety is the only solution with a unified, automated, and flexible approach for safely returning to onsite work, including:

  • Contact Tracing

  • FDA-authorized COVID-19 Testing

  • Vaccination Insights

  • Incident Case Management

  • Symptom and Isolation Monitoring

  • Visitor and Capacity Management

  • Aggregate Health Reporting

Join Appian on March 18, 2021 for the "Beyond Vaccinations: Charting a Path to Tomorrow's Workplace" webinar. A panel of leading doctors from George Washington University will explore the core questions that Human Resource and Health & Safety leaders must answer to reopen their facilities and stay open safely.

For more information on the Workforce Safety solution, visit https://www.appian.com/workforce-safety/.

About Appian
Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, go to www.appian.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hp-hood-deploys-appian-workforce-safety-solution-with-vaccination-insights-301249211.html

SOURCE Appian

