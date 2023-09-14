HP (HPQ): A Closer Look at Its Modest Undervaluation

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) experienced a daily loss of 2.33% and a 3-month loss of 9.89%. Despite this, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) stands at 2.32, suggesting a potential undervaluation. This article aims to explore HP (NYSE:HPQ)'s valuation status, focusing on its intrinsic value or GF Value. We invite you to join us in this analysis.

Company Snapshot

HP (formerly Hewlett-Packard) is a significant player in the PC and printing markets. Since its split from Hewlett Packard Enterprise in 2015, HP has focused on these markets, targeting the commercial sector while also maintaining sales of consumer devices and printers. With a broad and global customer base, only one-third of its sales come from the U.S. HP entirely outsources its manufacturing and relies heavily on channel partners for sales and marketing.

Comparing the stock price of HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) with its GF Value, we see a potentially undervalued company. The current stock price stands at $27.67 per share, while the GF Value is estimated at $31.94. This comparison sets the stage for a deeper exploration of HP's value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on three key factors: historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair trading value of a stock.

According to the GuruFocus Value calculation, HP (NYSE:HPQ) appears to be modestly undervalued. The current price of $27.67 per share and the market cap of $27.30 billion indicate an undervaluation. As HP is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it is crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. HP's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.18, ranking worse than 89.6% of 2374 companies in the Hardware industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks HP's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, are less risky investments. HP has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $54.70 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.32. Its operating margin is 7.62%, which ranks better than 67.79% of 2443 companies in the Hardware industry. Overall, the profitability of HP is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability.

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of HP is 15.9%, which ranks better than 79.85% of 2337 companies in the Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 32.2%, which ranks better than 78.5% of 1963 companies in the Hardware industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, HP's ROIC was 12.14, while its WACC came in at 9.52.

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of HP (NYSE:HPQ) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth ranks better than 78.5% of 1963 companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about HP stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

