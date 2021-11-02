U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,630.65
    +16.98 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,052.63
    +138.79 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,649.60
    +53.69 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,361.86
    +3.74 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.96
    -1.09 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.90
    -6.90 (-0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.49 (-2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1581
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0260 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0050 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9300
    -0.0680 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,047.28
    +2,528.30 (+4.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,546.02
    +46.86 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.81
    -13.81 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

HP Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings on November 23, 2021

HP Inc.
·1 min read
PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will present a live audio webcast of a conference call to review financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021 on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be available at www.hp.com/investor/2021Q4Webcast.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same website shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately one year.

About HP Inc.
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at hp.com.

© Copyright 2021 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Editorial contacts

HP Inc. Media Relations
MediaRelations@hp.com

HP Inc. Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@hp.com


