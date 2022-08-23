U.S. markets closed

UPDATE -- HP Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings on August 30, 2022

HP Inc.
·1 min read
PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on August 9, 2022 by HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ), please note that the time for the webcast of the conference call on August 30 has been changed to 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT. The updated release follows:

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) will present a live audio webcast of a conference call to review financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2022, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be available at www.hp.com/investor/2022Q3Webcast. A replay of the audio webcast will be available on the same website shortly after the call and will remain available for approximately one year.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

HP Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@hp.com

HP Inc. Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@hp.com

 


www.hp.com/go/newsroom


