HP Inc. Declares Dividend and Sets Annual Meeting and Record Dates

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the company’s common stock.

The dividend, the second in HP’s fiscal year 2022, is payable on April 6, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 9, 2022. HP has approximately 1.1 billion shares of common stock outstanding.

The board also established a record date for its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders. HP Inc.'s stockholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2022 will be entitled to notice of the annual meeting and to vote upon matters considered at the meeting. The annual meeting is scheduled to be held on April 19, 2022.

HP Inc. will make available to all stockholders of record important information about the meeting and the matters to be considered. Stockholders are urged to review that information when it becomes available.

About HP Inc.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

© Copyright 2022 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Editorial contacts

HP Inc. Media Relations

MediaRelations@hp.com

HP Inc. Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@hp.com



