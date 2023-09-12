HP Inc (HPQ): A Deep Dive Into Its Dividend Performance and Sustainability

An In-depth Look at HP Inc's Dividend History, Yield, Growth, and Future Prospects

HP Inc(NYSE:HPQ) recently announced a dividend of $0.26 per share, payable on 2023-10-04, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-09-12. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into HP Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding What HP Inc Does

HP (formerly Hewlett-Packard) is a behemoth in the PC and printing markets. It has focused on these markets since it exited IT infrastructure in 2015 with the split from Hewlett Packard Enterprise. HP focuses on the commercial market but maintains sales of consumer devices and printers. The firm has a broad and global customer base, with only one-third of sales coming from the U.S. It completely outsources manufacturing and relies heavily on channel partners for its sales and marketing.

Tracing HP Inc's Dividend History

HP Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1985. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Dissecting HP Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, HP Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.47% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.52%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, HP Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 16.00%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 12.90% per year. And over the past decade, HP Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 4.90%.

Based on HP Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of HP Inc stock as of today is approximately 6.37%.

Is HP Inc's Dividend Sustainable? A Look at Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-07-31, HP Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.45.

HP Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks HP Inc's profitability 8 out of 10 as of 2023-07-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

HP Inc's Growth Metrics: A Peek Into The Future

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. HP Inc's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and HP Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. HP Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 15.90% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 79.81% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, HP Inc's earnings increased by approximately 13.80% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 50.66% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 15.50%, which outperforms than approximately 58.9% of global competitors.

Conclusion: HP Inc's Dividend Prospects

HP Inc's consistent dividend payments, impressive growth rate, prudent payout ratio, high profitability, and robust growth metrics all point towards a sustainable dividend model. The company's strong revenue model and earnings growth further bolster its ability to maintain and possibly increase its dividends in the future. However, as with all investments, it's crucial to continue monitoring these factors over time to ensure the company's financial health and dividend sustainability.

