U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,147.80
    +32.12 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,037.62
    +141.58 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,484.67
    +184.94 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,196.43
    +2.79 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.53
    -0.83 (-1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.40
    -4.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    27.72
    -0.29 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2214
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    -0.0410 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4151
    +0.0039 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8490
    -0.3200 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,954.68
    +5,610.76 (+15.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.30
    +106.09 (+10.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,990.32
    +40.12 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,098.25
    +53.80 (+0.19%)
     

HP Inc. Shares Ambitious 2030 Goals to Drive a More Diverse, Equitable and Inclusive Tech Industry

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HP Inc.
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HP Becomes the First Fortune 100 Tech Company to Commit to Gender Parity in Leadership

News Highlights:

  • Achieve 50/50 gender equality in HP leadership by 20301

  • Achieve greater than 30 percent technical women and women in engineering by 2030

  • Meet or exceed labor market representation for racial/ethnic minorities in the U.S. by 2030

  • Maintain higher than 90 percent rating on internal inclusion index for all employee demographics annually 2

  • Reach one million workers through worker empowerment programs by 2030

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today announced a series of ambitious goals to drive a more diverse, equitable and inclusive technology industry, including a pledge to achieve gender parity in leadership by 2030.

Today’s announcement is part of HP’s Sustainable Impact strategy to create a positive, lasting impact on the planet, our people and communities where we live, work and do business. This follows HP’s recent announcement of some of the industry's most aggressive and comprehensive climate action goals.

“Our 2030 goals are designed to make HP the world’s most sustainable and just technology company. The actions we’re taking to address some of society’s greatest challenges will strengthen our communities while spurring innovation and growth across our business,” said Enrique Lores, president and CEO at HP Inc.

“Creating a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion has long been integral to HP’s success, but our work is far from done,” Lores continued. “We will continue pushing to break down barriers within our own organization while using our platforms to advance gender and racial equality, social justice and human rights across our ecosystem.”

HP’s new commitments will contribute to the United Nations (U.N.) Sustainable Development Goals and are consistent with the U.N. Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

Accelerating Gender and Racial Equality in Technology

Since its founding, HP has embraced the power of diversity to fuel innovation and has recognized progress starts from the top. That’s why HP intentionally created one of the most diverse board of directors in the technology industry. It also remains one of the top technology companies with women in executive positions. More than 30 percent of HP’s leaders are women, nearly doubling the industry’s benchmark of 16 percent of women in senior positions.

Given that COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted many women, with one in four considering to leave the workplace or downshifting their careers according to a recent Lean In and McKinsey study, HP is making a concerted effort to support women’s career advancement. The company aims to achieve 50/50 gender equality in HP leadership by 2030. HP also commits to achieving greater than 30 percent technical women and women in engineering roles by 2030.

In addition to championing gender equality, HP has a rich history in advancing racial equality and social justice. As a founding member of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Business Deans Roundtable, HP has a long-lasting relationship with HBCUs and hosts an annual business challenge to help Black students kickstart a career in technology. HP’s Supplier Diversity Program in the U.S. had an overall economic impact of approximately US$1 billion last year.

Earlier this year, HP publicly launched its Racial Equality and Social Justice Task Force with a comprehensive set of goals that will accelerate the strategies, practices and policies around pipeline, retention and promotion for Black and African American talent; leverage its industry spending power to influence its ecosystem, including HP’s partners, vendors and suppliers; and advocate for Black and African Americans through public policy, civic action and clear corporate positions on local and national issues. HP is also a founding member of OneTen, a coalition of businesses who are coming together to upskill, hire and advance one million Black individuals in America over the next 10 years into family-sustaining jobs.

As part of today’s announcement, HP aims to have its racial/ethnic representation meet or exceed market availability in the U.S. by 2030.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the murder of George Floyd and so many others whose lives were needlessly cut short, sparked a long-overdue reckoning with the systemic inequities that afflict our communities,” said Lesley Slaton Brown, chief diversity officer at HP Inc. “We’re committed to turning the tragedies and challenges of the past year into a force for meaningful change. We will not turn a blind eye to the forces of racism, discrimination and inequity that hold so many back from reaching their potential, and we will not rest until everyone, everywhere has access to the opportunities they deserve.”

Upholding a Powerful Culture of Inclusion and Belonging

HP has a strong foundation in place to build a workplace where all employees can belong, innovate and grow. It has more than 125 employee resource groups across 32 countries, Belong @ HP trainings, leadership development programs for underrepresented groups and other resources that have consistently helped the company achieve a high inclusion index rating internally.

Despite the challenges caused by the pandemic, HP found innovative ways to help employees stay connected virtually and maintain their health and wellbeing that have contributed to an increase in employee engagement and resulted in positive perception of HP as a great place to work.3 In 2020 alone, HP received more than 150 recognitions related to being a best place to work and advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and sustainability.

Moving forward, HP commits to maintaining a higher than 90 percent rating on its internal inclusion index for all employee demographics annually. It also seeks to be universally ranked as employer of choice for underrepresented groups in the technology industry by 2030.

Doubling Down on Worker Empowerment

HP understands how we do things is just as important as what we do. Respecting human rights is a priority for the business, and HP has an unwavering commitment to find ways to support its supply chain workers. To drive transparency, HP published its inaugural Human Rights Progress Report last year.

Scaling current efforts, HP will create a visible and resilient supply chain with the goal to assure respect for labor-related human rights for 100 percent of its key contracted manufacturing suppliers and higher risk next tier suppliers by 2030.4 HP also aims to reach one million workers by 2030 through worker empowerment programs.

Workers in the industry’s supply chain can often be vulnerable and face challenges they are not equipped to address. HP’s programs will go above and beyond the typical risk management approach to seek positive changes through training and personal development. Feedback opportunities will also be expanded to enable employers to hear workers’ views and respond to their input. Finally, HP’s programs will ensure participants have a solid understanding of their rights in the workplace, and through their participation HP will strive to help them develop the ability to positively influence working conditions such as those that lead to harassment and discrimination.

Learn more
Visit the following links for more details:

About HP
HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com.

Media Contact
Kelly Xie, HP
Kelly.Xie@hp.com

www.hp.com/go/newsroom

©Copyright 2021 HP Development Company, L.P. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. The only warranties for HP products and services are set forth in the express warranty statements accompanying such products and services. Nothing herein should be construed as constituting an additional warranty. HP shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

1 “Leadership” is defined as director level and up at HP. We expect that gender identity will remain a key topic in many parts of the world. In the future, HP may take in account of more data and those who identify as female will be counted towards the 50/50 gender equality goal.
2 Annually, HP employees fill out a survey called Voice Insight Action (VIA) to understand overall employee engagement including their sense of belonging in the company.
3 During COVID-19, HP launched HP Spirit, a new engagement approach that offers daily offerings for every week day to support employees. HP Spirit programming was popular among employees (total webinar views 241,734 as of May 14, 2021; offered over 349 virtual activities and events to employees since HP Spirit launch) and there was a 7 percent increase in employees who responded to “Taking Everything into account, HP is a great place to work.”
4 Labor-related human rights are defined as modern slavery, working hours, pay and safety. Assure based on key performance metrics based on evidence and analysis of published disclosures, mandated data submittals, certifications, audits, etc.


Recommended Stories

  • Can the world stop Israel and Hamas from committing war crimes? 7 questions answered about international law

    A Palestinian boy inspects his destroyed house after it was shelled by Israeli aircraft, Gaza, May 18, 2021. Ahmed Zakot/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesThe deadliest fighting in years between Israel and Hamas had by mid-May killed over 200 Palestinians in Gaza, including dozens of children, and at least 10 in Israel. Both sides are accused of violating international law – Israel for its alleged disproportionate bombardment of residential buildings and Palestinian groups for firing rockets on Israeli cities. International law professor Asaf Lubin explains the rules of warfare – and whether they can be enforced. 1. Are wars governed by law? International humanitarian law encompasses a set of rules which govern armed conflict. They are enshrined in treaties, some of which both Israel and Palestine ratified. The most important of these agreements are the 1949 Geneva Conventions and their 1977 additional protocols. Central to international humanitarian law are a core set of principles. First is the principle of distinction, which obligates warring parties to distinguish between civilians and military targets. Each side can attack only those objects which by their nature, location, purpose or use would offer a definite military advantage if neutralized. Second is the principle of proportionality, according to which any unavoidable “collateral damage” – such as civilian deaths – cannot be excessive in relation to the direct military advantage anticipated. Finally, there’s the principle of precautions in attack, which reaffirms the obligation of warring parties do everything feasible to mitigate civilian harms. So when Hamas indiscriminately fires rockets at Tel Aviv, for example, it is a clear violation of international law. Similarly, Israeli attacks on residential high-rises are for many in the international community a war crime, because they are disproportionate and do not offer a definite military advantage. Israel disagrees, claiming those buildings were used by Hamas to advance its military campaign. Israel bombed a building that housed the media outlets Associated Press and Al Jazeera, as well as many Palestinian families. 2. What happens if Israel or Hamas is alleged to have committed war crimes? That depends on the will of the international community. We may see an International Criminal Court investigation, U.N. Security Council sanctions or fact-finding missions by the U.N. Human Rights Council. These kinds of investigations have happened after every previous cycle of violence between Israel and Hamas. Prior reports – like the 2009 Goldstone report, issued by the U.N. Human Rights Council – identified violations of human rights and humanitarian law by both parties. It called for Israel to provide monetary reparations to Palestinian victims or their survivors. Enforcement, however, has proven largely ineffective. International law simply lacks the necessary tools to hold powerful countries to account. 3. Has Israel complied with the UN’s demands after such investigations? To varying degrees. Israel in many of those cases did not accept the basic premise that its military practices violated international humanitarian law and therefore did not change course. But in a few rare occasions Israel did pay compensation. For example, in 2009 Israel paid US$10.5 million to the U.N. for property damage and injuries suffered by the organization during Israel’s attack on Gaza. When Israel makes such payments, they are done “ex gratia” – lump sum payments made to respond to international pressure without acknowledging any legal responsibility or creating legally binding norms that could be enforced in the future. Israel is not alone in this practice. Other countries, including the U.S., have made similar ex gratia payments to those harmed in war, without admitting fault or wrongdoing. 4. What is the US position on Israel’s military action in Gaza? The U.S. now says it supports a cease-fire. But it has blocked U.N. Security Council statements that would have called for such a cease-fire and put blame on Israel, including strong language about Palestinian children dying in large numbers. The U.S. claimed that it blocked those statements because they did not also condemn Hamas for violating international law. Firefighters put out a fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip struck on May 15, 2021 in Ramat Gan, Israel. Amir Levy/Getty Images It is a common U.S. stance in Israel-Hamas conflicts to require equality in language on “both sides.” But congressional progressives in the Democratic Party now take a different view. They insist that the U.S. must recognize the power imbalance between Israel, a U.S.-funded military superpower, and Gaza, an occupied territory. 5. Israel was already under International Criminal Court investigation for allegedly committing war crimes against Palestinians. Will the current conflict influence that case? In March 2021, outgoing International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda opened an investigation into alleged disproportionate Israeli attacks in Gaza – exactly the same kind of attacks at issue now. The investigation also covers Israel’s settlements program in the West Bank. In a recent interview, Bensouda said that the investigation remained open and that her office is monitoring the current situation very closely – essentially warning Israel to be careful, because the criminal court could hold it to account. The ongoing violence shows that the threat didn’t deter either side. Israeli leaders often refer to a “legal iron dome” to indicate the general umbrella of protection Israel offers its military personnel from any future criminal prosecution. 6. Have Israel and the US joined the international treatises that establish the rules of war? Yes, they both ratified the Geneva Conventions, but not their additional protocols. Nonetheless, the international community widely recognizes the rules set out in these agreements as customary law, and they are therefore binding on all countries regardless of whether they signed on. Headquarters of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands. United Nations 7. If neither Israel nor the US complies with international humanitarian law, do these rules actually exist? International law serves an expressive function, setting a standard for how countries should behave. Over time, we’ve seen these norms play an increasing role in the way countries operate – and what actions are deemed unacceptable. For example, following the 2009 Goldstone report, Israel committed to making several changes to minimize civilian casualties, including restricting the use of white phosphorous munitions, which cause severe chemical burns. International humanitarian law is not a panacea for all of the world’s ills. But these rules are a good place to start, and certainly worth fighting for. [Like what you’ve read? Want more? Sign up for The Conversation’s daily newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Asaf Lubin, Indiana University. Read more:Book review: Geoffrey Robertson makes the case for naming and shaming human rights abusersWhen it comes to media reporting on Israel-Palestine, there is nowhere to hide Asaf Lubin does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Ex-Square execs launch Found to help the self-employed, raise $12.75M from Sequoia

    If you’ve ever been self-employed you know what a pain it is to keep up with the hassles of running a business. Lauren Myrick joined Square in 2010 and was the second project manager at the company. Co-founder Connor Dunn ran engineering for Square Payroll.

  • So long, Internet Explorer, and your decades of security bugs

    Pour one out for Internet Explorer, the long-enduring internet browser that's been the butt of countless jokes about its speed, reliability, and probably most notable of all, security, which will retire next year after more than 25 years of service. Microsoft said it will pull the plug on the browser's life support in June 2022, giving its last remaining half a dozen or so users a solid year to transition to Chrome or Firefox — let's be honest here — though other respectable browsers are available. For years, Microsoft has nudged Internet Explorer users towards its newer Edge browser as a more reliable and secure alternative to the ailing Internet Explorer, often in the most obnoxious ways possible by splashing on-screen ads the second you flirt with using a rival browser.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – May 19th, 2021

    It’s a bearish start to the day for the majors. Failure to move through the day’s pivot levels would deliver another day of heavy losses.

  • Billionaire Founder of China Property Giant Dies of Illness

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, died May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s American depositary receipts fell 8.4% to $46.05 at 9:36 a.m. in New York trading.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates share performance in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese Commodities in Sea of Red as Global Rout Spreads East

    (Bloomberg) -- The global rout in commodities spread to China, with futures for iron ore to coal to soybeans tumbling, as markets were gripped by inflation fears and authorities in Beijing continued to try to jawbone prices lower.Chinese exchanges saw some brutal declines, particularly in ferrous markets, with iron ore dropping as much as 7.6% and steel rebar falling 5.6%. Coking coal, used to make steel, plunged 7.5%, and soybeans slumped almost 3%.The widespread declines followed a market meltdown in the U.S., where everything from equities to cryptos to raw materials plunged. The slump comes on the heels of a huge surge in commodities markets, both globally and in China, after talk of a new “supercycle” pushed prices to unprecedented levels.“After a year of gaining, investors in the market might have started thinking of an exit plan and looking for triggers,” said Zhang Chenfeng, a researcher at top Chinese commodity hedge fund Shanghai Chaos Investment Group Co. The recent rollback in commodity prices was partly attributed to some disputes in macroeconomic outlooks such as inflation, he added.In China, traders fear the government’s increasingly strong language warning against what it calls “unreasonable” gains could cap further rallies. In recent weeks, Beijing has pledged more domestic supply to ease prices, tougher oversight on spot and futures markets, and vowed to crack down on speculation and hoarding.At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday, the State Council said more effort needs to be taken to prevent rising commodity prices from being passed through to consumers, according to reports carried in state media.“China’s voice is getting louder,” Zhang said. Chinese officials “have been trying to calm down speculative price surges, especially in coal and coke markets.”Aggregate open interest in some of China’s major industrial commodities has fallen near the lowest levels since late February, indicating net-long positions are being liquidated, Bloomberg calculations showed. Hedge funds have also trimmed bullish bets on global commodities for the first time in over a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Intercontinental Exchange data.Economic data for April suggest that both China’s economic expansion and its credit impulse -- new credit as a percentage of GDP -- may already have peaked, leaving the recent rally in prices to record highs looking precarious. The most obvious fallout would be on those metals keyed to real estate and infrastructure spending, from copper and aluminum, to steel and its main ingredient, iron ore.The prospect of a taper on easy money conditions in the U.S., the world’s second major pillar of commodities demand, is compounding the worries over a tougher demand environment for raw materials.On the WireChina has tapped the U.S. for more than a third of next season’s expected corn imports, accelerating its buying from the world’s top supplier to fill its growing grain needs. Chinese traders say they’re importing record volumes of U.S. feed including soybeans, corn, and sorghum, according to a USDA report.China April Gasoline Output Rose 17.4% Y/y to 11.802m TonsCommodity Investing Has Eye on Clock If GDP Growth Levels OffAlcoa Sees ‘Extreme Tightness’ in Aluminum and Value-Added MetalNew, Cleaner Capacity to Boost China’s Aluminum Output in 2021China’s Hunk of Brazil Beef Exports May Get a Lot Bigger: ChartChile Lifts Copper Price Estimates, Saying New Records PossibleChina Reports H5N8 Bird Flu in Wild Birds in Tibet: ReutersThe Week AheadFriday, May 21China weekly iron ore port stockpilesShanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, 15:30SMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 2AGMs: Cnooc, Tianqi Lithium, CATLMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Shark Tank’ Judge’s SPAC in Talks to Merge With Insurer

    (Bloomberg) -- Home-coverage startup Kin Insurance is in talks to go public via Omnichannel Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company led by recurring “Shark Tank” guest judge Matt Higgins, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The combined entity is set to be valued at over $1 billion, one of the people said. Terms could change and as with all transactions that aren’t yet finalized, it’s possible talks could collapse. A deal, if agreed, could be announced next month, one of the people said.Representatives for Omnichannel and Kin declined to comment.Chicago-based Kin says it offers affordable coverage in “catastrophe-prone” regions including California, Florida and Louisiana directly to consumers online. It is led by co-founders Sean Harper, the chief executive officer, and Lucas Ward, who is president and chief technology officer.Kin raised $63.9 million in a recent funding round from investors including Senator Investment Group, Hudson Structured Capital Management, the University of Chicago’s startup investment program, Allegis NL Capital and Alpha Edison. Earlier backers include August Capital and Commerce Ventures.The insurer recently said it surpassed $100 million in annual recurring premium after just 21 months as a carrier in an industry that still sees more than 90% of home coverage sold through brick-and-mortar agencies.Omnichannel, led by Higgins -- an executive fellow at Harvard Business School -- in November raised $206.5 million in an initial public offering. The company’s website says it’s seeking a $1 billion to $2.5 billion acquisition, which it has defined in filings as including direct-to-consumer services. Beauty entrepreneur Bobbi Brown is on the SPAC’s board.Higgins is also CEO of RSE Ventures, an investment firm that has made bets on companies including David Chang’s Momofuku, Bluestone Lane and & Pizza on behalf of billionaire Stephen Ross. Higgins is also a vice chairman of the Miami Dolphins, of which Ross is a co-owner alongside Serena and Venus Williams, among others.Another so-called insuretech company, Hippo Enterprises Inc., in March agreed to go public via a SPAC. MetroMile Inc. in February became a public company after merging with a SPAC.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ark Investment’s Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Will Go to $500,000

    Wood made the prediction even as the leading cryptocurrency tumbled on Wednesday.

  • Cathie Wood Buys Tesla Amid Musk Bitcoin Spat, Burry Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is buying the dip in Tesla Inc., sticking with high-conviction names and setting aside a big disagreement with Elon Musk over Bitcoin.Ark exchange-traded funds added more than 47,000 shares in the electric carmaker in the last trading session, according to data released late Tuesday. While that’s worth a modest $27 million, it’s the first time the firm has purchased Tesla since April.Tesla has dropped 38% from its January peak as inflationary fears spur investors to sell expensive assets -- prompting Wood to demonstrate her propensity to enlarge Ark’s positions in favorite tech bets at market lows.The firm also recently bought Twitter Inc. amid its worst week since October. And Wood has been consistently adding cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc., whose shares have been declining for much of the past month after rallying in its April IPO.Read more: Musk Splits From Cathie Wood’s Ark on Bitcoin Environmental CostSome of that retreat is likely down to Musk, who fueled a slump in the largest cryptocurrency after hitting out at the token’s high energy demands and reversing a decision to accept it as a form of payment.With Ark a big proponent of Bitcoin and a believer in its green credentials, it’s all adding to recent drama in the world of speculative tech. While Wood appears committed to her Tesla bet, famed investor Michael Burry has been revealed to be betting heavily against the carmaker via put options.Bitcoin has erased all the gains since Tesla’s Feb. 8 announcement that it would use corporate cash to buy the digital currency, and was trading at around $35,700 as of 10:28 a.m. in New York. Tesla was down 4.4%.Read more: Coinbase Plunges With Other Crypto Stocks Amid Bitcoin Rout“Wood is making her move once again when everyone else is looking elsewhere,” said James Pillow, managing director at Moors & Cabot Inc.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Big money investors suggest the cycle has peaked: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

  • China's industrial commodities slide after Beijing warns of market crackdown

    Prices of key steelmaking ingredients iron ore and coking coal, as well as steel products such as rebar and hot-rolled coil, all dropped more than 5% as traders offloaded supplies and speculators placed short-sided bets that Beijing's measures will trigger a further pullback in metals markets. China's cabinet announced on Wednesday that it will strengthen management of commodity supply and demand to curb "unreasonable" prices and investigate behaviour that bids up commodity costs, spooking China's hoards of metal traders. "Some of the measures could have an immediate impact on the supply demand balance, for example if the government decides to release some state reserve into the market," said Wood Mackenzie senior economist Yanting Zhou.

  • China Crypto Crash, Retail Earnings, Global Inflation - What's Moving Markets

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • China Ratchets Up Price Warnings as Inflation Fears Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s cabinet increased its rhetoric around surging commodity prices, announcing more specific steps to curb markets in order to keep inflation pressures at bay.At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday, the State Council said more effort needs to be taken to prevent rising commodity prices from being passed through to consumers, according to reports carried in state media.The comments were stronger than those last week, with the cabinet Wednesday pledging more domestic supply to ease prices, tougher oversight on spot and futures markets, and vowing to crack down on speculation and hoarding. The warning helped to push commodity prices further down and also hit the stock prices of companies Thursday.Read More: Chinese Commodities Tumble as Beijing Pumps Up Inflation FearsChina’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three years in April, adding to global inflation risks and raising worries that price pressures may spread more broadly in the economy. Consumer inflation has been relatively benign so far, mainly due to falling pork prices. The People’s Bank of China has said producer-price inflation will likely stabilize later this year and the risks of imported inflation are overall controllable.The cabinet said monetary policy should be kept steady, with the yuan kept stable at an appropriate and equilibrium level. More support should be given to small businesses via the relending and rediscounting tools, which provides funding to targeted firms at a lower cost, and banks should offer more non-collateral loans, it said.The comments suggest authorities will use administrative price caps and supply measures to curb commodity prices, rather than tightening monetary policy, said Zhou Guannan, an analyst at Hua Chuang Securities.“The State Council meeting sent a clear signal that monetary policy will remain stable and neutral, and will not tighten due to inflation,” she said. “For inflation caused mainly by lack of supply, the effect of monetary policy tightening is relatively limited.” The central bank doesn’t need to take direct tightening measures right now and the bond market doesn’t have to worry about liquidity tightening, she said.China’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield is on course for its lowest close since September 2020. Chen Xi, an analyst at Pacific Securities Co., said yields are likely to fall to 2.8%-2.9% as bond bulls return.“The biggest negative factor for the bond market -- that monetary policy may tighten because of inflation -- has been proved false,” Chen wrote in a note Thursday.(Updates with bond yields and analyst comment.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Could Collapse if the Fed Discussed Tapering

    We don’t expect any surprises from the Fed based on the last policy statement in April and the subsequent dovish comments from several Fed officials.

  • Copper Rebounds as Demand Optimism Overcomes Fed, China Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper rebounded from Wednesday’s slump, buoyed by expectations that demand will remain resilient in the face of possible tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve and China’s stepped-up efforts to jawbone prices lower.Sentiment improved with equities climbing and U.S. a report showing applications for state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low. A falling dollar also helped underpin gains in metals.Copper slid the most since October on Wednesday amid worries that inflation threatens the economic recovery. Despite the pullback, major metal producers remain optimistic. The Chilean government’s copper agency Cochilco lifted its 2021 average price projection, saying a tight market and investor flows could send the metal to new all-time highs in the short term.“For the time being, global commodity demand signals are still firing on all cylinders, with the recent weakening still consistent with noise,” TD Securities analysts led by Bart Melek said in a note. But “the context points to risks of normalizing growth.”Minutes of the Fed’s last meeting released Wednesday indicated some Fed officials may be open “at some point” to discussing adjustments to the pace of massive bond purchases if the U.S. economy keeps progressing rapidly.In China, the cabinet expressed concerns Wednesday about the rise in commodities prices for a second week in a row, calling for more effort to curb “unreasonable” gains and preventing any impact on consumer prices. The meeting, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, also called for a crackdown on speculation and hoarding.Copper rose 0.4% to $10,038 ton as of 3:01 p.m. on the London Metal Exchange, after climbing as much as 1.8%. The metals slumped 3.9% on Wednesday, the most since Oct. 1. Most other LME metals advanced on Wednesday, while aluminum slipped 0.7%.Alcoa Co.’s Chief Executive Officer Roy Harvey said demand for aluminum is “firing on all engines” this year and continues to grow “really, really quickly” in China and the rest of the world.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Don’t Fear the Taper: Fed to Dominate Treasury Market for Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Treasury investors fretting about when the Federal Reserve will scale back its bond purchases may be missing the bigger picture: Its more than $5 trillion stockpile will make it a major force for years to come.The prospect of a pullback in buying edged a little nearer Wednesday when minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s April meeting showed that a number of officials were willing to discuss it if the economy keeps improving. Yields rose on the news.But bond bulls say the Fed’s virtually inextricable presence in the world’s largest bond market means it will provide crucial support long after any price blips come and go when it brings the buying spree to a close.The central bank’s Treasury holdings have doubled since March 2020, accounting for nearly one-quarter of the total outstanding, a bigger share than it held even after the 2008 credit crisis. It’s a result of aggressive moves to keep the market functioning and hold down rates on everything from mortgages and car loans to corporate and municipal bonds.“The Fed will have a big hand in fixed-income markets for as far as the eye can see,” said Matt Nest, portfolio manager and global head of active fixed income for State Street Global Advisors.The stake is so large that even once the Fed’s purchases wind down, it is expected to keep its holdings steady by buying new Treasuries whenever old ones mature, reducing the amount that would need to be sold to the public. That’s given some investors confidence that rates won’t rise too quickly -- or by too much -- even as yields head back toward the approximately 14-month high hit in March amid fears the economy is at risk of overheating.“The Fed is definitely not going anywhere anytime soon with regard to the Treasury market,” said Mike Pugliese, an economist at Wells Fargo Securities, which predicts the Fed will begin tapering its purchases in January 2022 and end them around November.But he expects the central bank to keep its stake steady through the next four years. “The Fed is going to comfortably hold between 20% to 25% of the Treasury market, remaining the largest holder of Treasuries, until about 2025,” he said.That backdrop, combined with the prospect the government’s debt managers will cut note and bond auctions later this year as the economy rebounds, is helping to keep yields low despite the sharp pickup in growth and rising consumer prices. The Treasury’s net private borrowing of notes and bonds will fall next year to $1.99 trillion, from $2.75 trillion this year, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.The central bank’s holdings of Treasuries have been growing by $80 billion a month, and it’s also adding $40 billion in mortgage debt to its balance sheet. That’s left it on course to buy a total of $960 billion of Treasury notes and bonds in the secondary market this year after snapping up $2.18 trillion last year. Strategists at JPMorgan predict the Fed will buy $390 billion more in 2022 before wrapping up its purchases.The minutes of the FOMC meeting reported that “a number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.”The prospect of a such a slowdown has sown some consternation. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to the day’s high after the minutes, reaching 1.69% as traders boosted bets on the outlook for Fed rate hikes. Those gains weren’t sustained and the yield has fallen about 2 basis points to 1.65% Thursday.The benchmark yield is just a little more than half the average of the past two decades, and some analysts are confident that Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues will take a cautious approach to winding down quantitative easing.“The Powell Fed is skittish about touching any aspect of its balance sheet, which is why it’ll be slow to slow asset purchases and will never sell securities outright on the back end of QE,” said former Fed official and Mellon chief economist Vincent Reinhart.Peter Yi, head of taxable credit research at Northern Trust Asset Management, thinks there’s limited upside to long-term Treasury yields. He expects the 10-year yield to swing between 1.25% and 1.75% through the rest of 2021 and has been buying when yields back up. Percolating inflation, with U.S. consumer prices climbing in April by the most since 2009, will prove temporary, he added.“The Fed has tools in their toolkit that they are going to use if they absolutely need to do it to prevent 10-year yields from jumping dramatically and in a disorderly way,” Yi said.The last time the Fed began to pull back from asset purchases was from January through October 2014, when it unwound the quantitative easing measures ushered in after the 2008 credit crisis. While Treasury yields rose in 2013 in anticipation of that, the effects were muted, with yields falling in 2014.The Fed was in no rush to unload its bond holdings, however, and kept rolling them into new securities when they matured. In October 2017, the bank began to whittle down its portfolio, only to stop abruptly in September 2019 when it caused mayhem in the overnight lending market.Dan Krieter, a strategist in BMO Capital Markets’ fixed-income strategy group, doesn’t see the Fed shrinking its balance sheet for years.“It’s becoming harder and harder for the Fed to ever extricate itself from the financial system,” Krieter said. “At least for the next five or so years, the Fed isn’t even going to hint at the idea of reducing its balance sheet.”(Updates prices throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ByteDance Founder Steps Down as CEO Ahead of Mega IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd. founder Zhang Yiming will cede the reins of TikTok’s owner to an old college roommate and lieutenant, stepping back from running the world’s most valuable startup ahead of its highly anticipated market debut.Zhang will hand off the chief executive officer role at TikTok’s owner to human resources chief Rubo Liang, he announced in an internal memo posted online Thursday. The billionaire entrepreneur remains chairman but plans to relinquish most of his day-to-day duties because they were an increasing burden on his time, a person familiar with the matter said.Zhang, who will instead focus on longer-term strategy, is retreating from the spotlight just as Beijing intensifies efforts to curb the influence of internet firms and their billionaire founders, from Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd. That antitrust campaign coincides with a series of moves from ByteDance that could shake up the country’s internet landscape.Liang takes the helm just as ByteDance prepares for a highly anticipated initial public offering in the U.S. or Hong Kong. It’s also orchestrating its next big act -- a move into e-commerce that could pit it against Alibaba and Meituan in a $1.7 trillion Chinese arena.“I feel I did not achieve as much as I had hoped to on my previous objectives in the areas of new strategic opportunities, organizational management, and social responsibility,” Zhang said in his memo. “After several months of thinking about this, I came to the conclusion that transitioning out of the role of CEO, with all of the related day-to-day responsibilities, would enable me to have greater impact on longer-term initiatives.”Listen to the podcast: Foundering: The TikTok story Zhang’s handoff recalls a similar move by Pinduoduo Inc. founder Colin Huang, who relinquished the helm of his own firm to a deputy two months ago. The pressures of running fast-evolving, hyper-competitive businesses while dealing with mounting regulatory requirements may have exacted a toll on Zhang, who had begun delegating responsibility.In 2020, he appointed two executives to run the Chinese side of ByteDance’s sprawling business. This month, he elevated recent hire and former Xiaomi Corp. finance chief Shouzi Chew to CEO of its U.S. business. Zhang said in the memo he began discussing with a small group the possibility of having Liang as the new CEO this March. The two will work side-by-side over the next six months to ensure a smooth transition.“The regulatory environment for technology companies in China has become ever-changing and that requires a lot of energy and effort,” said Shen Meng, a director at Beijing-based boutique investment bank Chanson & Co. “Wearing two hats at a company as sizeable as ByteDance is just too stressful.”Read more: Leaked ByteDance Memo Shows Blockbuster Revenue ProjectionsZhang founded ByteDance in 2012 before using highly refined AI recommendation engines to create hit news service Toutiao and viral global video app TikTok. His first big success was Toutiao, which means “headlines” in Chinese. TikTok became a global phenomenon, while its cousin Douyin leads in China’s domestic market. The founder now ranks among the world’s richest people after ByteDance shares traded in the private market at a valuation of more than $250 billion, people familiar with the dealings have said.Liang, an entrepreneur like Zhang, will shepherd ByteDance’s move into new arenas from e-commerce to education devices. The low-profile executive and Zhang studied microelectronics at Tianjin’s Nankai University and shared a computer for coding, Zhang said in a public speech in 2016. The pair co-founded 99fang.com - a search service for real estate -- in 2009 before teaming up to create ByteDance three years later.Read more: ByteDance Eyes a New $185 Billion Business Ahead of Mega IPOThe internet titan is now seeking to increase ad revenue for its China-based businesses including Douyin and Toutiao to 260 billion yuan ($40 billion) this year from 183 billion yuan in 2020, Bloomberg News has reported. The target excludes short-video sensation TikTok. It’s also aiming for e-commerce gross merchandise value of as much as 600 billion yuan, up from 170 billion yuan last year. Douyin is targeting 680 million daily active users, compared with around 610-620 million in March.The aggressive targets underscore ByteDance’s intention to take on China’s largest internet companies from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to Tencent Holdings Ltd. on their turf.ByteDance -- whose overall revenue more than doubled to $35 billion last year -- has kicked off preparations for an IPO of some of its main businesses, including Douyin, and is choosing between Hong Kong and U.S. as the listing venue, people familiar with the matter have said. It could raise at least several billion dollars from a listing of the Chinese assets, although deliberations are at an early stage.If ByteDance hits its sales goal, its Chinese arm will have done in nine years what it took Facebook 13 to achieve, and that excludes TikTok and other businesses abroad. At $40 billion, the nascent ad business would be roughly twice that of YouTube’s. Reuters first reported Zhang’s decision.“ByteDance is mature enough for him to step back,” said Ke Yan, a Singapore-based analyst with DZT Research. “He can now selectively do what he thinks is important, as opposed to being a CEO who needs to handle nitty-gritty things.”(Updates with analysts’ comments from the seventh paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street tries to stave off 4th session of losses after jobless claims

    Equities are struggling to catch a break as soaring prices remain at the center of the market's attention.

  • Gold Near Four-Month High as Fed Signals Taper Talk Is Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied near the highest level in more than four months as investors assessed the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s April meeting that flagged the possibility of a debate on scaling back asset purchases.“A number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases,” according to minutes published Wednesday. Treasury yields and the dollar rose after the release. In a press conference following last month’s meeting, Chair Jerome Powell had said it was premature to start talking about tapering.Rising inflation expectations and the Fed’s pledge to keep rates low for longer have revived interest in gold, with a rebound seen in holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds. While U.S. policy makers have signaled they intend to maintain an accommodative stance for a prolonged period, any hints of a timeline for paring back exceptional stimulus could weigh on the precious metal.“The inflation issue is top of mind for gold and silver, given both metals’ reputation as inflation hedges, with the debate being primarily about the question of whether rising prices are transitory or permanent,” Carsten Menke, an analyst at Julius Baer Group Ltd., wrote in a note. “We firmly believe they will be transitory.”Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,871.04 an ounce by 1:14 p.m. in London. Prices climbed to as much as $1,890.13 on Wednesday, the highest since Jan. 8, but erased gains after the release of the Fed minutes. Silver, palladium and platinum advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged lower after climbing 0.5% on Wednesday.The extreme price swings in cryptocurrencies on Wednesday may have also helped support bullion. The inherently limited supply of Bitcoin has seen it touted as a replacement for gold, particularly during the metal’s torrid start to the year.“It appears as though the recent weakness in Bitcoin is seeing some investors shifting to gold,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV in Singapore.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yellen Pitches Infrastructure Plans and Tax Hikes to Chamber of Commerce

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday attempted to drum up support among business owners for President Joe Biden’s plans for infrastructure investments and tax increases. Speaking at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event, Yellen argued that the Biden proposals would benefit American companies and make them more competitive internationally. “We are confident that the investments and tax proposals in the jobs plan, taken as a package, will enhance the net profitability of our corporations and improve their global competitiveness,” Yellen said. “We hope that business leaders will see it this way and support the jobs plan.” Biden has proposed spending upwards of $2.3 trillion on a wide variety of projects, ranging from standard items like highways and bridges to more wide-ranging issues such as job training, eldercare and green energy. To help pay for those investments, Biden has also proposed a package of tax hikes, including an increase of the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and a new minimum tax on foreign earnings, as well as a crackdown on tax cheats by the IRS. In her pitch, Yellen asked businesses to contribute more to government spending than they have in recent years. “With corporate taxes at a historical low of one percent of GDP, we believe the corporate sector can contribute to this effort by bearing its fair share: we propose simply to return the corporate tax toward historical norms,” she said. Yellen also spoke about the lack of power of workers in the U.S. and the effect that has had on economic inequality. “Workers, particularly lower-wage earners, have seen wage growth stagnate over several decades, despite overall rising productivity and national income,” she said. “There are several contributors to this troubling trend, but one important factor is an erosion in labor’s bargaining power.” A chilly response: While expressing support for new investment in infrastructure, Suzanne Clark, who leads the chamber, said the organization opposes raising taxes to pay for it. “The data and the evidence are clear: the proposed tax increases would greatly disadvantage U.S. businesses and harm American workers, and now is certainly not the time to erect new barriers to economic recovery,” Clark said in a statement. “The administration is right to champion infrastructure, and we want to be there with them to do that, but there are other ways to finance it.” Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.