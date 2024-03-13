HP Insiders Sold US$3.0m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

The fact that multiple HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

HP Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by David McQuarrie is the biggest insider sale of HP shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$30.50, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 90% of David McQuarrie's stake.

Insiders in HP didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At HP Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of HP shares. In total, insiders dumped US$3.0m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. HP insiders own about US$76m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At HP Tell Us?

Insiders sold HP shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since HP is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for HP (2 are concerning) you should be aware of.

