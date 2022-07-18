The HP Omen gaming line is getting an update—here's what we know

This popular gaming laptop line is getting a new addition.

Between the addition of HyperX products to its catalogue, streamer-themed product lines and increased emphasis on its laptop and desktop lines, HP is really fleshing out its gaming roster this year. The latest update to its lineup of gaming devices, specifically the HP Omen gaming line, comes in the form of the Omen 16 and Omen 17 gaming laptops.

The Omen line of laptops regularly appears in our roundup of the best products you can get from HP, and has garnered several great one-off reviews over the years. The newest iterations of the Omen 16 and Omen 17 will debut this summer, and currently we know that the Omen 16 will be available with either an Intel Core i9-12900H or AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU. The Omen 16 will be priced around the $1,200 mark.

The OMEN 16 is extremely sleek as gaming laptops go, without the bulkiness of some portable models.

The 2022 release of the HP Omen 16 will boast a 16.1-inch screen and a 16:9 aspect ratio, with up to 32 GB DDR5-4800 MHz RAM and Omen Tempest cooling. The Intel version of the laptop will be available in Shadow Black and Ceramic White, while the AMD version will release in Mica Silver. As HP's most recent gaming laptop, and is customizable to your exact gaming needs—the model will be able host powerful graphics cards, up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU.

A soon-to-be-released Omen 17 update is also on the roster for this year, though less has been unveiled about its specs. The laptop will have a 17.3 inch micro-edge bezel display, for maximized screen utilization, and is also reported to support the Intel Alder Lake-HX Core i9-12900HX CPU. You can shop earlier iterations of the Omen 16 and Omen 17 right now at HP, ahead of the launch of the 2022 updated line.

