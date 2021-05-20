U.S. markets close in 5 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,142.17
    +26.49 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,993.23
    +97.19 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,472.63
    +172.90 (+1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,195.71
    +2.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.87
    -0.49 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,878.20
    -3.30 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    27.92
    -0.11 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2216
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    -0.0410 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4144
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8220
    -0.3470 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,847.95
    +6,829.77 (+19.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,101.20
    +103.98 (+10.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,986.31
    +36.11 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,098.25
    +53.80 (+0.19%)
     

HP outlines ambitious diversity goals

Mary Ann Azevedo
·8 min read

HP today announced a series of ambitious goals aimed at driving “a more diverse, equitable and inclusive” tech industry.

The tech giant, of course, is not the first company to have made strong claims about its intentions around diversity. As former TC reporter Megan Rose Dickey reported extensively, diversity and inclusion as an idea has been on the agenda of tech companies for years now.

HP Chief Diversity Officer Lesley Slaton Brown says diversity and inclusion is something that the company has been focused on since its 1939 inception. Today, HP has roughly 50,000 employees globally with 31% of its leadership roles and 22% of its technical roles currently held by women – numbers that appear to be higher than most industry averages.

In order to further improve these numbers, HP announced three goals that Slaton Brown says the company is determined to achieve by 2030: 50/50 gender equality in HP leadership (defined as director level and up); greater than 30% technical women and women in engineering; and meet or exceed labor market representation for racial/ethnic minorities.

I talked with Slaton Brown to get more details on the goals themselves, how the company plans to achieve them and what it plans to do to hold itself accountable.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

TC: Tell me more about the genesis of these goals and what HP has done up until now to achieve more equality – whether it be with regard to gender, race or ethnicity – within the company?

Slaton Brown: It's foundationally something that we've always been focused on. We're now at a place where I think going into COVID and quarantine last year and the impact that the George Floyd murder had on us as a nation really allowed us to do the double click down into racial equality and the systemic and structural discrimination that exists.

From that, we were able to then stand up our Racial Equality and Social Justice Task Force. One of our goals has been to increase the representation of Black and African Americans in particular at HP. And also look at what we would need to do to increase the opportunity of Black and African American suppliers and vendors who work with and partner with HP. And then ultimately, how can we impact the communities locally and nationally – whether it's from policy and legislation to working with municipalities in order to provide bias training and things like that. So all of that was stood up, and now a year later, we've made some great progress.

HP Chief Diversity Officer Lesley Slaton Brown / HP

We have also launched our Human Rights Initiative. We’re looking at standing up for equal and human rights. We’re really focused on how we go after climate action and human rights.

TC: It sounds like that you are committing to a variety of things in terms of more balance among leadership and technical talent in terms of gender, for one. So it's not just about race. But I’d like to hear more specifics on these particular goals and what you have done historically to work toward greater diversity and inclusion.

Slaton Brown: When we separated in 2015 from HP Co. We were very intentional about creating a diverse board of directors, first and foremost. And so today when I think about our board composition, we're made up of I think it's about 45% women, 35% ethnic minorities and over 60% total minorities with just our board of directors alone. We're one of the most diverse boards in the tech industry. Now why is that important? The importance of building or standing up a board of directors is because they help with the vision of the company and help guide the strategy for the company.

That was one of the first things we did, and when I came into this role at that time, my goal was to embed diversity, equity and inclusion into everything that we do.

TC: How are you holding yourselves accountable?

Slaton Brown: We're really talking about answering all the way up to the board of directors on what we're doing – our dashboards, our matrices that we pulled together will go to our board of directors to say, ‘Here's what we said we're going to do, how are we tracking, and then ultimately what was the impact.’ And so that's what we're building today. I consider that the infrastructure. So from the board of directors down cascading to your executive leadership team, ensuring that we have a strong narrative built.

By having this goal, we can then drive the actions, the programs, and then the implementation through our infrastructure and an ecosystem to achieve those goals. That includes things like working with organizations like the Society of Women Engineers, the Society of Black Engineers and the Society of Asian Engineers. And not only working with them, but building and investing in them so that we build the partnership in order to get to that pipeline.

TC: Can you be more specific in terms of what you mean by meeting or exceeding labor market representation?

Slaton Brown: I can see where that would be confusing. First, what it doesn’t mean is trying to match the demographics of the overall population, but rather to the labor market in the tech industry. For example, we're at nearly 4% of having African Americans in a leadership position. Our goal is to achieve hiring at or more than 6% by 2025.

A glimpse inside the minds of tech’s DEI leaders

TC: What if you’re not getting enough women or minorities to apply for these leadership and technical roles? Would you rule out qualified white males, for example?

Slaton Brown: We are standing up for equal human rights. What we're focusing on is also accelerating our gender, racial equality and social justice efforts. Part of that is looking at how do we increase our pipeline? And, how do we increase the talent pool?

I would submit there is not a shortage of talent. It’s about how do you get to the talent? It has traditionally been through top tier schools such as Stanford and MIT. But you know what? Smart people and great talent are everywhere. People are sometimes financially challenged and so they may go the community college route, and then they might move into some of the top tier schools. That’s one means in addition to HBCUs (historically Black colleges and universities).

For example, we’ve stood up a very good program in the HBCU space to ensure that students that have not traditionally had the opportunity to compete for certain positions have that opportunity and not only have that opportunity, but have the ability to travel to HP sites to see where they would be likely interning. Our goal is to have a 100% conversion rate in terms of converting interns into full-time hires based off of performance, of course. And so it is a holistic or an end-to-end approach.

Okay, so now you've made these goals for women and for ethnic minorities and the white guy might say, ‘I'm left out.’ I think the interesting thing about that is that within the tech industry, the white male is the majority. What we're doing at HP is building a powerful culture of inclusion and belonging. So we're still getting white guys, but we're also getting very talented women, and US ethnic minorities, as well, in addition to veterans and people with disabilities.

It's about where you go, how you show up as a brand of choice – which is a goal of ours: to be a destination of choice for the underrepresented group – and then how you welcome them. It’s the attraction, the hiring, the retention, the investment you make in their learning and development, and then in promotion, as well. And so those are some of the things that we're doing.

On the diversity front, 2020 may prove a tipping point

TC: What are other ways you are fighting for human rights?

Slaton Brown: This announcement is around how we're doubling down on our workforce, workforce empowerment, and that is about how we do things is just as important as what we do. And that's about respecting human rights, and making it a priority. Our commitment to our supply chain workers is to ensure that our vendors are not contributing to the modern day slavery, or bringing in people with degrees and education and then bringing them into a system that charges them charges them ginormous fees and takes their passport.

We want to ensure that we create an environment, and create visibility and a resilient supply chain to ensure that that doesn't happen, that we respect human rights, and that our manufacturing suppliers are contributing to that, as well.

TC: In press materials, the company claimed to be the first Fortune 100 tech company to commit to gender parity in leadership." Hopefully you'll be setting an example and others will follow.

Slaton Brown: Well, it's a huge goal and so some of the strategies and best practices that we've put in place really is not just about bringing women in as a checkbox exercise for us, but to really establish a new standard.

Our goal and our vision is to become the most sustainable and just tech company in the world. And so we can't just say that we have to do it. And that's what I love about the culture of HP – it’s moving from the talk, and really showing the actions in which we're going to get to that place of being sustainable and just by 2030.

A diversity and inclusion playbook

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Merrill Banker’s Trading App Valued at Over $5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Broker app Trade Republic Bank GmbH, founded by former Merrill Lynch banker Christian Hecker, has become one of Germany’s biggest fintech firms by valuation.The Berlin-based company finished a $900 million financing round with investors including Sequoia, TCV, Thrive Capital, and Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, it said in a statement on Thursday. The round valued Trade Republic at more than $5 billion.Trade Republic lets customers trade stocks, ETFs, crypto currencies and other financial products on its app, mostly without order commissions or other fees. It was founded in Germany in 2015 and has recently expanded into Austria and France. Hecker told Bloomberg earlier this month the company is looking to offer its services all over Europe.Today’s funding round followed a 62-million-euro ($75.5 million) round last year that had already turned Trade Republic into one of the highest valued startups in Germany, next to smartphone bank N26.Late last year, N26 was considering a fresh fundraising at a valuation above $3.5 billion, while early this year Berlin-based banking platform provider Mambu raised 110 million euros at a 1.7 billion euros ($2.1 billion) valuation.The funding is also a glimmer of success for Germany’s fintech industry, after the high-profile collapse of payment firm Wirecard.“We expect the company to break even in 2022 and achieve strong margin growth thereafter,” said Marius Fuhrberg, analyst at German financial services firm M.M. Warburg.Brokerage houses from Germany, U.K., France and Denmark reported a surge in retail trading during the pandemic. However, startups such as U.S. rival platform Robinhood Markets Inc., which is planning to reveal filings for its initial public offering, have seen order volumes surge thanks to their low-cost model.Traditional brokers finance themselves through fees and rebates from trading venues. New challengers, like Trade Republic and Robinhood, receive revenue from “payment for order flow,” a system where market makers like Citadel Securities pay retail brokers for routing orders to them.According to Hecker, 31, who previously worked within the investment banking unit at Merrill Lynch, the rebates alone are enough for Trade Republic to be able to earn money. Trade Republic declined to comment on their revenue. Robinhood received about $331 million in the first quarter from payments for order flow, up from $91 million a year ago.”We are currently consciously accepting losses in order to be able to grow quickly,” Hecker said in an interview.(Updated with additional context.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pitch, a platform for making and sharing presentations, raises $85M on a $600M valuation

    Powerpoint may still dominate the landscape for presentations in many people's minds, but some might say that legacy status also makes Microsoft's software ripe for disruption. Now, a startup out of Berlin called Pitch has just picked up a substantial Series B of $85 million to take it on with what it believes is a more dynamic approach. The round is being led by Lakestar and Tiger Global, with previous backers Index Ventures and Thrive Capital also participating.

  • Morgan Harper Nichols talks self-care and how TikTok led to her autism diagnosis at 31: 'I finally have language for the things I struggle with'

    The artist, poet and author of "How Far You Have Come" shares how she deals with stress and what inspires her poetry and art.

  • Sinead O’Connor Details Alleged Prince Abuse: ‘Violent Abuser of Women’

    Sinead O'Connor and Prince had a checkered history despite the latter penning the former's biggest hit, at least according to O'Connor. Some time ago, O'Connor alluded to some problematic behavior, said that they didn't get along, and promised that she'd reveal all in her memoir that was years in the making. Now, in a New…

  • U.S. Mortgage Rates Reach 3% for the First Time Since April

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the U.S. rose for the first time this month.The average for a 30-year loan was 3%, up from 2.94% last week, Freddie Mac data showed Thursday. It was the first time since mid-April that the rate was at or above 3%.Rates have see-sawed over the past few weeks as investors process economic data and look for signs of inflation triggered by the country’s recovery from the pandemic. There’s a growing consensus that the Federal Reserve may have to consider tapering its purchases of Treasuries and mortgage bonds if growth continues at its current pace, according to George Ratiu, senior economist at Realtor.com.Cheap loans have fueled a rally in home purchases and given Americans more buying power even as bidding wars push up prices. The 30-year average hit a record low of 2.65% in early January. It climbed above 3% this year amid optimism about the rebound, then dipped below that benchmark, where it remained for four weeks.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire Founder of China Property Giant Dies of Illness

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, died May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s American depositary receipts fell 8.4% to $46.05 at 9:36 a.m. in New York trading.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates share performance in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Big money investors suggest the cycle has peaked: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

  • China Ratchets Up Price Warnings as Inflation Fears Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s cabinet increased its rhetoric around surging commodity prices, announcing more specific steps to curb markets in order to keep inflation pressures at bay.At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday, the State Council said more effort needs to be taken to prevent rising commodity prices from being passed through to consumers, according to reports carried in state media.The comments were stronger than those last week, with the cabinet Wednesday pledging more domestic supply to ease prices, tougher oversight on spot and futures markets, and vowing to crack down on speculation and hoarding. The warning helped to push commodity prices further down and also hit the stock prices of companies Thursday.Read More: Chinese Commodities Tumble as Beijing Pumps Up Inflation FearsChina’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three years in April, adding to global inflation risks and raising worries that price pressures may spread more broadly in the economy. Consumer inflation has been relatively benign so far, mainly due to falling pork prices. The People’s Bank of China has said producer-price inflation will likely stabilize later this year and the risks of imported inflation are overall controllable.The cabinet said monetary policy should be kept steady, with the yuan kept stable at an appropriate and equilibrium level. More support should be given to small businesses via the relending and rediscounting tools, which provides funding to targeted firms at a lower cost, and banks should offer more non-collateral loans, it said.The comments suggest authorities will use administrative price caps and supply measures to curb commodity prices, rather than tightening monetary policy, said Zhou Guannan, an analyst at Hua Chuang Securities.“The State Council meeting sent a clear signal that monetary policy will remain stable and neutral, and will not tighten due to inflation,” she said. “For inflation caused mainly by lack of supply, the effect of monetary policy tightening is relatively limited.” The central bank doesn’t need to take direct tightening measures right now and the bond market doesn’t have to worry about liquidity tightening, she said.China’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield is on course for its lowest close since September 2020. Chen Xi, an analyst at Pacific Securities Co., said yields are likely to fall to 2.8%-2.9% as bond bulls return.“The biggest negative factor for the bond market -- that monetary policy may tighten because of inflation -- has been proved false,” Chen wrote in a note Thursday.(Updates with bond yields and analyst comment.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Could Collapse if the Fed Discussed Tapering

    We don’t expect any surprises from the Fed based on the last policy statement in April and the subsequent dovish comments from several Fed officials.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street tries to stave off 4th session of losses after jobless claims

    Equities are struggling to catch a break as soaring prices remain at the center of the market's attention.

  • AMD CEO Lisa Su Says Chipmaker’s Path Gets Tougher From Here

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su, who took the helm in 2014, has returned the chipmaker to profitability, taken market share from Intel Corp. and banished concerns about the company running out of cash.More than six years into her tenure, AMD has seen its market value surge to more than $90 billion from about $2 billion when Su was named CEO. On Wednesday, the company unveiled a $4 billion stock-repurchase plan, its first buyback since 2001, highlighting its new financial heft and stability. Still, Su isn’t ready to take a victory lap.“Without a doubt it does not get easier,” Su said in an interview with Bloomberg Technology’s Emily Chang. “We’re in a very competitive market. We have big ambitions about what we want to be able to do.”Su’s AMD has gone from an also-ran chipmaker offering cheaper alternatives to Intel products to a respected provider of computer processors that win orders based on superior performance. Su, the first woman to become CEO of a major chip company, said her main accomplishment has been earning AMD a new reputation for delivering on its promises. She has won customers’ trust that AMD can consistently supply improving products, she said.The executive has restored AMD’s reputation and performance at a critical juncture for the industry. The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated demand for remote computing via the internet and for devices needed to support study and work at home. And all this came during a period when Intel, the world’s largest chipmaker, had struggled to improve its manufacturing technology, one of the foundations of its decades-long dominance of the computer industry.Su said recent chip shortages, which have hamstrung multiple industries as the world economy comes back to life, are not a disaster -- they’re just another example of the periodic imbalances between supply and demand in the semiconductor market. One silver lining for the chip industry is that it has made customers more open to longer-term commitments.“Normally everybody sort of plans their worlds separately, and now we’re really having to plan our worlds together,” she said.She predicts supply of AMD chips, which are built by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., will improve throughout 2021.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SPACs target more ESG companies in 2021 -Nomura Greentech

    Companies with environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials have been high on the list of merger targets for U.S. special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) so far in 2021, data from Nomura Greentech showed. U.S. IPOs by SPACs with a focus on ESG or sustainability and in sectors including environmental technology, transportation, industrials, water and energy totalled 49 in the first four months of 2021, out of a total of 306, Nomura's data showed. By transaction, 32 SPAC mergers with ESG firms have been announced so far in 2021, against 31 for all of 2020, Nomura's data showed said.

  • Gold Near Four-Month High as Fed Signals Taper Talk Is Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied near the highest level in more than four months as investors assessed the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s April meeting that flagged the possibility of a debate on scaling back asset purchases.“A number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases,” according to minutes published Wednesday. Treasury yields and the dollar rose after the release. In a press conference following last month’s meeting, Chair Jerome Powell had said it was premature to start talking about tapering.Rising inflation expectations and the Fed’s pledge to keep rates low for longer have revived interest in gold, with a rebound seen in holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds. While U.S. policy makers have signaled they intend to maintain an accommodative stance for a prolonged period, any hints of a timeline for paring back exceptional stimulus could weigh on the precious metal.“The inflation issue is top of mind for gold and silver, given both metals’ reputation as inflation hedges, with the debate being primarily about the question of whether rising prices are transitory or permanent,” Carsten Menke, an analyst at Julius Baer Group Ltd., wrote in a note. “We firmly believe they will be transitory.”Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,871.04 an ounce by 1:14 p.m. in London. Prices climbed to as much as $1,890.13 on Wednesday, the highest since Jan. 8, but erased gains after the release of the Fed minutes. Silver, palladium and platinum advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index edged lower after climbing 0.5% on Wednesday.The extreme price swings in cryptocurrencies on Wednesday may have also helped support bullion. The inherently limited supply of Bitcoin has seen it touted as a replacement for gold, particularly during the metal’s torrid start to the year.“It appears as though the recent weakness in Bitcoin is seeing some investors shifting to gold,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV in Singapore.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why are women paying more than men for car insurance?

    A study shows men pay up to 7.6% less despite being more likely to have accidents.

  • AT&T Falls as Investors Digest Deal, Smaller Dividend Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. fell the most in more than a year as investors digested plans for a smaller dividend payout from the phone giant following the planned merger of its WarnerMedia division with Discovery Inc.Shares of AT&T fell as much as 7.9% Tuesday in New York, the steepest intraday decline since March 2020. The stock had gained 9.1% so far this year through Monday’s close. Discovery shares fell less than 1% Tuesday to $33.80.Without the cash flow from WarnerMedia, AT&T said Monday that it will lower its dividend payout ratio to 43% of cash flow. That translates into to about $9 billion annually, down from $15 billion before, according to Colby Synesael, an analyst with Cowen & Co. As part of the deal, AT&T shareholders will own 71% of the combined media company while Discovery investors will get 29%. The parties value the new entity at $130 billion, including debt.“I thought market was OK with that, but apparently not,” Synesael said. “Seems like it took a day for people to do the math.”Cable pioneer John Malone, who has long controlled Discovery, issued a statement Tuesday reiterating that he backs the deal. “I am delighted to fully support this transaction, without asking for or receiving a premium for my high-vote shares,” Malone said. “I believe we are creating real value for shareholders and a legacy investment for my grandkids.”The idea to create a new media giant, which is expected to have a name in the coming days, started with a text from Discovery Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav to his AT&T counterpart, John Stankey.Their discussions coalesced into a merger of media properties combining AT&T’s HBO, Warner Bros. and TNT with a roster of Discovery channels, including the Food Network, and reality-TV shows like “Deadliest Catch” and “Naked and Afraid.”“This is a major reset of the chessboard,” said Todd Lowenstein, chief equity strategist with the Private Bank at Union Bank. “Markets seem unwilling to render a favorable verdict at this point.”(Updates with Malone statement in fifth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Buy Anything’ Credit Market Hands Private Equity Big Payday

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the latest sign of leveraged mania hitting bondholders: Companies across Europe are piling on debt at the fastest pace in at least four years to enrich their private-equity owners.The controversial practice known as dividend recaps is growing as investors gorge on every credit risk, handing a windfall to buyout pros at Lion Capital LLP, BC Partners LLP and Hellman & Friedman LLC, to name a few.Private equity firms have always borrowed to buy companies. But they’re layering on extra debt to write themselves dividend checks at a time when central banks have driven borrowing costs to all-time lows to help foster a global economic rebound.“If people want to put capital to work they’re just buying anything with a bit of yield, regardless of what proceeds are for,” said Mark Benbow, a high-yield fund manager at Aegon Asset Management. “Perhaps the market is just too complacent or perhaps believes the central bankers will always be there as a backstop. Whatever the reason, these deals are getting done very easily.”More than 10 companies in the region have raised junk bonds this year in part to fund dividends, the highest year-to-date number since 2017, according to data provider 9Fin. Some 13 firms also sold loans to finance payouts in the first quarter of this year, a post-financial crisis high, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Some of this year’s transactions were rated CCC -- the lowest ranking of junk debt -- and paid relatively higher rates. But viewed alongside decades of history, the deals are still dirt cheap.The dividend payouts are one way for buyout firms to take profits as they wait for the growth rebound to spur higher prices in the IPO market. By issuing dividend recaps they can take a cut now and keep their end investors happy while they bide their time to cash out completely.“You have a lot of private equity involvement in the high-yield market, and sponsors don’t want to necessarily exit businesses now because we haven’t seen the full opening-up trade develop,” said Martin Horne, head of global public fixed income at Barings LLC. “Maybe they wouldn’t get the right multiple if they tried to get a full exit by normal mechanics.”Alain Afflelou SA is the latest example. The French eye-glass retailer skimmed off a portion of bonds sold this month and used some of its own cash to make a 135 million-euro payment to owner Lion Capital, according to Andre Verneyre, Afflelou’s head of financial operations.The senior notes received orders for an excess of three times the amount on sale, indicating that “investors know us very well and are happy to continue with us,” he said. Despite the new debt, gross leverage has remained steady as the company retired older borrowings, Verneyre said.Frozen OutThe deal followed dividend recaps for French real-estate developer Foncia Holding SAS and Swedish security systems maker Verisure Holding AB this year. In the U.S., Verizon Communications Victra tapped investors for a dividend twice in the space of just three months this year. The second $75 million transaction which priced last week was used to fund a $65 million dividend to its private-equity sponsor Lone Star.Yet even in the latest wave of market froth, there’s been pushback from bond investors.Lion Capital failed to pull off a deal to extract dividends from another one of its portfolio holdings, French frozen-food retailer Picard Groupe SAS. Investors demanded higher pricing on the 1.7 billion-euro deal in April and Lion walked away.“We completed Afflelou but pulled Picard because we were being opportunistic and didn’t like the pricing,” said Lyndon Lea, co-founder of Picard’s majority owner Lion Capital. “There was no urgency because the proceeds were for a dividend, which is not time-sensitive.”While the economy powers ahead and companies are growing, servicing the extra debt may not seem like much of a strain. The problem arises when the economic boom comes to an end, and fragile balance sheets are left struggling under the weight of large debt piles and falling revenue. In the U.S., the financial travails of the Payless shoe company were blamed in part on such payouts, and have been the target of criticism from Senator Elizabeth Warren.In the public stock market, companies that have paid shareholder dividends are underperforming those that have been buying back shares. The S&P Europe 350 Dividend Aristocrats Index is up about 20% since the end of October, when the vaccine-fueled stock market rally started, compared with 37% for its buyback equivalent.“It’s easier to keep adding debt when business multiples are so high as the market still thinks there is plenty of equity below the bonds,” said Benbow at Aegon. “Obviously when the cycle turns and the market cheapens up you realize that there is little to no equity left.”(Updates with private-equity firms in second paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tencent Joins Alibaba in Spending Spree as Competition Grows

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. pledged to sharply increase investments this year after posting a 25% gain in quarterly revenue, joining its biggest rivals in a spending binge that will jack up competition in China’s post-pandemic internet arena.China’s three largest tech corporations are vying to entice users in the fast-growing arenas of online commerce and video. Tencent said Thursday it plans to invest a larger portion of its incremental profits this year in areas including cloud services, games and short-form video content, joining Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Meituan in telegraphing sharp hikes of investment in hot arenas. Tencent is trying to sustain growth in revenue, which climbed to 135.3 billion yuan ($21 billion) in the three months ended March, roughly in line with analyst estimates.The increased spending comes as Tencent faces competition from the likes of ByteDance Ltd. and growing scrutiny from Beijing. Pony Ma’s company has largely escaped the antitrust crackdown for now -- despite its ubiquitous WeChat app offering unrivaled insights into all aspects of Chinese life and a commanding lead in gaming, music and social media markets. But its fintech arm, alongside those of other giants such as Didi and Meituan, faces wide-ranging restrictions similar to the ones imposed upon Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co.Executives sought to assuage investor concerns, reiterating that Tencent remains very focused on risk management and has been “self-restrained” on the size of its non-payment financial products. “When we look into the internal review, and when we look into what other things that need to be done in order to make sure that we are compliant with the spirit of the regulators, it’s actually relatively manageable,” President Martin Lau told analysts on a conference call Thursday.The company also reiterated earlier-disclosed plans to invest 50 billion yuan in its so-called social values initiative, where it will fund philanthropic efforts in areas such as education, rural revitalization and carbon neutral -- areas that align firmly with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s priorities.For a live blog on Tencent’s earnings, click here.Shares of Naspers and its unit Prosus, Tencent’s largest shareholders, rose more than 2% after the earnings.The Chinese giant’s stock was little changed before reporting results, having shed roughly $200 billion in market value since its January peak, part of a broader tech selloff that had investors weighing the potential fallout for the online juggernaut. Apart from fintech, competitors have long argued WeChat -- now venturing into short videos and e-commerce -- is locking users inside its ecosystem by blocking links to external services. Portfolio startups like Yuanfudao and Shixianghui have been penalized for unfair price tactics and other anti-competitive behaviors. Its music spinoff faces heightened scrutiny over exclusive dealings with record labels.Net income came in at 47.8 billion yuan in the March quarter, buoyed by 19.5 billion yuan of gains from the value of investments and disposals. Excluding those gains, adjusted net income came in at 33.1 billion yuan, slightly behind estimates.For now, gaming and social content remain Tencent’s biggest and steadiest cash cows. Online gaming revenue rose 17% during the quarter, helped by mainstay titles like Honour of Kings, PUBG Mobile and Peacekeeper Elite as well as newer games including Moonlight Blade Mobile.The giant announced a pipeline of more than 40 new mobile and PC titles during its annual game showcase Sunday, including those adapted from familiar content like Japanese manga series One Piece and Digimon. Last month the Shenzhen-based company folded its mini-video app, video streaming platform and mobile store into a single business unit, in a bid to pull together resources to build a Marvel-like franchise.As part of its increased spending this year, the company will step up investments in game development and also provide production and monetization tools to content creators as part of efforts to grow its short-form video content.Its fintech and cloud division posted its strongest growth ever, with sales surging 47% as demand for financial services rebounded and as projects delayed by the pandemic resumed deployment. To support the growth of its cloud business, Tencent said Thursday it will boost spending in areas such as headcount and infrastructure.“Tencent’s plan to increase investments in 2021 could dampen margins, and is likely undertaken in part to address increasing competition in areas like cloud computing, online games and short videos, where industry peers have been spending aggressively,” said Bloomberg Intelligence senior analyst Vey-Sern Ling.Online advertising revenue climbed 23% -- the fastest in four quarters -- helped by the consolidation of new subsidiary Bitauto and higher demand from the e-commerce, education and the fast-moving consumer goods industries. But the division could take a hit from potential regulatory headwinds in K-12 education as well as delays to its video releases, according to Tencent.“One class of service providers -- online education platforms -- might pull in some of their advertising as they face tighter regulatory scrutiny,” said Michael Norris, a senior analyst with Shanghai-based market research firm AgencyChina.(Updates with comments on fintech scrutiny in fourth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dutch court to rule on Ghosn versus Nissan-Mitsubishi claims

    A Dutch court on Thursday is set to rule in a case brought by fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn against Nissan and Mitsubishi, following his tumultuous fall from grace at the Japanese car makers in 2018. The Dutch case, one of many between the former star of the global car industry and the Japanese companies he once led, centres around the Dutch-registered joint venture Nissan-Mitsubishi BV, where Ghosn was ousted as chairman in 2019. But Nissan and Mitsubishi claim Ghosn only used the Amsterdam-based joint venture to inflate his own pay and to cover a personal tax debt, and are demanding he repays around 8 million euros in wages they say he granted himself without the knowledge of the boards of the holding companies.

  • Colombia’s Dollar Bonds Drop After S&P Cuts Nation to Junk

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Colombia’s dollar bonds dropped and the peso led losses among emerging-market currencies after S&P Global Ratings cut the country’s credit rating to junk amid a political crisis and mass unrest.The nation’s dollar-denominated bonds due 2031 dropped 0.4% to 96.7 cents in early New York trading Thursday, sending their spread over U.S. Treasuries up to 1.84 percentage points. The peso weakened 2% to 3,760 per dollar.S&P cut Colombia’s sovereign rating one notch to BB+ on Wednesday, after the government’s plan to raise taxes to curb the deficit was blocked by congress and mass street protests in recent weeks.The cost of insuring the nation’s bonds against default with five-year credit default swaps rose to the most since October, as investors see the country as increasingly risky.A bill to increase taxes introduced last month triggered widespread civil disorder and the resignation of the finance minister, and was even opposed by President Ivan Duque’s own party. Even after the bill was withdrawn, highway blockades and street demonstrations have continued across the nation over a range of other grievances.Colombia is still rated at the lowest level of investment grade by Fitch Ratings and two levels above junk by Moody’s Investors Service.Read More: Fallen-Angel History Shows Colombia’s Fear of Junk Is MisguidedWorst PerformersColombian assets have weakened over the past month as investors priced in the increased likelihood of a downgrade. The nation’s dollar bonds are the worst performers in Latin America after El Salvador since the tax bill was introduced.S&P said that its stable outlook for Colombia “incorporates our expectation for an institutional solution to recent and significant social unrest.”The nation’s fiscal deficit will widen to 8.6% of gross domestic product this year according to the government’s forecast, from 2.5% in 2019.“Colombia’s rating fundamentals remain weaker than those of similarly rated peers,” S&P said. At the same time, the country’s flexible credit line with the International Monetary Fund, adequate access to international debt markets, and a credible monetary policy mitigate external risks and support Colombia’s creditworthiness, S&P said.Analyst Reactions“The timing was earlier than expected, and others are likely to follow,” wrote Citi Research analysts including Esteban Tamayo. “The performance of the Colombia credit spreads will depend crucially on the timing of the second downgrade below investment grade.”When that happens, the amount of forced selling will be around $1 billion to $1.5 billion, which is “not excessive”, Citi wrote. “We believe the best buying opportunity comes right after the second downgrade.”S&P’s decision wasn’t a big surprise, since it is increasingly difficult in Colombia to pass tax reforms, said Michel Janna, a former Director of Public Credit. The country needs to pass a less ambitious tax bill, which at least addresses some of the more pressing fiscal problems, to prevent Fitch and Moody’s from following S&P’s move in the near future, Janna said in an audio message.“The recent situation of political and social instability could have accelerated the decision because it makes it more difficult to reach a consensus that leads to an increase in tax revenue,” said Camilo Perez, chief economist at Banco de Bogota, in a phone interview.(Updates to add peso move from first paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.